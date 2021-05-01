Governance of The World’s Mineral Resources
1st Edition
Beyond the Foreseeable Future
Description
Governance of the World’s Mineral Resources: Beyond the Foreseeable Future provides in-depth information on the geological scarcity of mineral resources and demonstrates the urgent need to implement sustainable utlisation of mineral resources, in order to ensure that these resources will be available for future generations too. The availability of critical resources, especially for modern technologies, is an increasingly important issue and from current research some key mineral resources are so geologically scarce that they may be exhausted within a century unless timely measures are taken. This book details the theory and data behind calculations of available mineral resources and steps necessary to achieve mineral sustainability worldwide, whether it is possible to keep providing sufficient mineral resources to a growing world population and for how long. It also details whether it will be possible for all countries to achieve and maintain resource delivery at levels equivalent to those in developed countries.
Governance of the World’s Mineral Resources: Beyond the Foreseeable Future is therefore an important source of knowledge for postgraduates, academics and researchers in the fields of environmental science, sustainability and geology, as well as anyone in the field of mining and economics who need to account for sustainability of mineral resources.
Key Features
- Provides a thorough overview of all considerations related to the sustainability of mineral resources
- Comprehensively details the scarcest mineral resources and describes their applications, worldwide stock and sustainability
- Covers all aspects of sustainability of mineral resources, detailing the current challenges and possible worldwide solutions
- Includes case studies and extensive quantitative data from recent studies and in-depth research
Readership
Postgraduates, academics and researchers working in the fields of environmental science, sustainability and geology. Researchers and practitioners in mining and economics
Table of Contents
1. INTRODUCTION
2. THE AVAILABILITY OF MINERAL RESOURCES IN THE EARTH’S CRUST
Introduction
The relation between the availability and crustal abundance of an element
Estimation of total global deposits by extrapolation
The tectonic diffusion model
Deeper mining
Resources in seawater
Resources on the sea floor
Extraterrestrial resources
Conclusion
3. LIMITS TO THE EXTRACTABILITY OF MINERAL RESOURCES
Introduction
Mineral resources exhaustion
Relative scarcity
Two scenarios
Estimated exhaustion periods
Peak minerals
Peak oil
Peak approach for non-fossil mineral resources
Energy use as factor limiting the extractability of mineral resources
Environmental impact as limiting factor
Carriers and companions
Conclusions
4. CRITICAL RAW MATERIALS
Introduction
Different approaches
Supply risk and vulnerability indicators
Supply risk indicators
Vulnerability indicators
Criticality lists
5. MINERAL RESOURCES ETHICS
Introduction
Different ethical views
Pessimists versus optimists
Different sustainability paradigms
Applicable normative principles
International agreements on natural resources
Inventory of normative principles in existing agreements and their relevance for mineral resources depletion
The Principle of Conservation and/or Sustainable Use of Resources
The Precautionary Principle
The Intergenerational Equity Principle
Sustainability goals
The time horizon
Price limit
Intragenerational equity
World population
The sustainable production rate of mineral resources
Conclusions
6. THE PRICE MECHANISM
Introduction
Mineral resources prices and geological scarcity
Price trends and geological scarcity
Mineral resource prices and scarcity
Conclusions
7. NINE SCARCE RESOURCES ANALYZED
Introduction
Substitution
Material efficiency
In-use-stocks
Recycling
Discussion
Antimony: Introduction; Applications; Antimony resources and production; Current antimony stocks and flows; Current antimony flows; The sustainable use of antimony
Bismuth: Introduction; Properties and applications; Bismuth resources and production; Current bismuth flows and stocks; Sustainable bismuth flows
Boron: Introduction; Applications; Boron production and resources; Current boron flows and stocks; Sustainable boron flows
Copper: Introduction; Applications and production; Copper production and resources; Current copper stocks and flows; Sustainable copper flows
Gold: Introduction; Properties and applications; Gold production and resources; Current copper stocks and flows; Sustainable gold flows
Molybdenum: Introduction; Properties and applications; Production and resources; Current stocks and flows; Sustainable molybdenum flows
Silver: Introduction; Properties, applications and production; Production and resources; Current silver mass flows; Sustainable silver use
Nickel: Introduction; Properties, applications and production; Production and resources; Current Nickel mass flows; Sustainable Nickel use
Zinc: Introduction; Properties, applications and production; Production and resources; Current Zinc mass flows; Sustainable Zinc use
Chromium: Introduction; Properties, applications and production; Production and resources; Current Chromium mass flows; Sustainable Chromium use
Tin: Introduction; Properties, applications and production; Production and resources; Current Tin mass flows; Sustainable Tin use
8. MINERAL RESOURCES GOVERNANCE
Introduction
Market price, substitutability, and recyclability
Market price
Substitutability
Recyclability
Eleven policy instruments analyzed and assessed
No dedicated policies
Guidelines, recommendations, and codes of conduct
Eco-labeling
Sustainable purchasing
Promoting recycling-oriented design
Subsidizing secondary materials
Prohibiting and/or taxing disposal of scarce materials
Scarce resource taxation
Banning
Extraction quotas established by resource countries
Establishing extraction quotas under the auspices of the United Nations
Conclusions and discussion
9. SETTING UP AN INTERNATIONAL AGREEMENT
Introduction
Regulation of the production rate of geologically scarce mineral resources
The objective of an international agreement
Definition for a sustainable use of mineral resources
Selection of priority mineral resources
Extraction regulation goal and phasing down scheme
Allocation of annual extraction quota to resource countries
Principles of an agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of geologically scarce mineral resources
The sovereign right principle
The Common Concern of Mankind principle
Common but differentiated responsibilities
Polluter pays principle in view of exhaustion of geologically scarce minerals
Compensation of resource countries and establishment of an annually fixed resource price
Addressing the special situation and needs of developing countries
Costs
Necessary first step: establishing an International Competence Center on Mineral Resources Management
Core elements of an international agreement on the conservation and use of geologically scarce mineral resources
Further research needed
Theo Henckens
Theo Henckens obtained his Master’s in Chemical Technology at Eindhoven Technical University in 1972. In 1974, he joined DHV Consultants in the field of environmental protection as a designer of wastewater treatment plants and team leader of environmental projects, including environmental impact assessments. Between 1982 and 1990, Theo Henckens was employed by the Netherlands Ministry of the Environment to improve environmental legislation, but returned to DHV in 1990 as project director for water and environment projects where he managed environmental projects, mainly in Central and Eastern Europe. He was then promoted to head of the Environmental Policy Department in 1999, until 2004 when he returned to his position as project director of international water and environment projects. From 2007, Theo Henckens was team leader of the EU–China River Basin Management Program until his retirement in 2011. He then obtained a PhD on geologically scarce mineral resources from Utrecht University, The Netherlands in 2016.
Freelance Researcher and Lecturer, Emeritus of Utrecht University, The Netherlands
