Gourmet and Health-Promoting Specialty Oils - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781893997974, 9780128043516

Gourmet and Health-Promoting Specialty Oils

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Moreau Afaf Kamal-Eldin
eBook ISBN: 9780128043516
Hardcover ISBN: 9781893997974
Imprint: Academic Press and AOCS Press
Published Date: 3rd March 2009
Page Count: 596
Description

The third volume in the AOCS PRESS MONOGRAPH SERIES ON OILSEEDS is a unique blend of information focusing on edible oils. These oils contain either unique flavor components that have lead to their being considered "gourmet oils," or contain unique health-promoting chemical components. Each chapter covers processing, edible and non-edible applications, lipids, health benefits, and more related to each type of oil.

Key Features

  • Includes color illustrations of over 20 health-promoting specialty oils
  • Comprehensive resource for the chemical and physical properties and extraction and processing methods of these specialty oils
  • Describes and and includes the health effects of over 50 different oils from plants, algae, fish, and milk

Readership

health and nutrition reseachers and clinicians, food scientists

Table of Contents

Preface

Introduction

CHAPTER 1: Olive Oil
Diego L. García-González, Ramón Aparicio-Ruiz, and Ramón Aparicio

CHAPTER 2: Avocado Oil
Allan Woolf, Marie Wong, Laurence Eyres, Tony McGhie, Cynthia Lund, Shane Olsson, Yan Wang, Cherie Bulley, Mindy Wang, Ellen Friel, and Cecilia Requejo-Jackman

CHAPTER 3: Tree Nut Oils
Afaf Kamal-Eldin and Robert A. Moreau

CHAPTER 4: Flax, Perilla, and Camelina Seed Oils: a-Linolenic Acid-Rich Oils
Clifford Hall III, Kelley C. Fitzpatrick, and Afaf Kamal-Eldin

CHAPTER 5: Hempseed Oil
J.C. Callaway and David W. Pate

CHAPTER 6: Berry Seed and Grapeseed Oils
Anna-Maija Lampi and Marina Heinonen

CHAPTER 7: Borage, Evening Primrose, Blackcurrant, and Fungal Oils: g-Linolenic Acid-Rich Oils
D.E. Barre

CHAPTER 8: Sesame Seed Oil
Ali Moazzami and Afaf Kamal-Eldin

CHAPTER 9: Niger Seed Oil
Mohamed Fawzy Ramadan

CHAPTER 10: Nigella (Black Cumin) Seed Oil
Afaf Kamal-Eldin

CHAPTER 11: Camellia Oil and Tea Oil
Kevin Robards, Paul Prenzler, Danielle Ryan, and Haiyan Zhong

CHAPTER 12: Pumpkin Seed Oil
Michael Murkovic

CHAPTER 13: Wheat Germ Oil
Nurhan T. Dunford

CHAPTER 14: Rice Bran Oil
J. Samuel Godber

CHAPTER 15: Corn Kernel Oil and Corn Fiber Oil
Robert A. Moreau, Vijay Singh, Michael J. Powell, and Kevin B. Hicks

CHAPTER 16: Oat Oil
Kevin Robards, Paul Prenzler, Danielle Ryan, and Afaf Kamal-Eldin

CHAPTER 17: Barley Oil
Robert A. Moreau

CHAPTER 18: Parsley, Carrot, and Onion Seed Oils
Liangli (Lucy) Yu and Junjie (George) Hao

CHAPTER 19: Algal Oils
Iciar Astiasarán and Diana Ansorena

CHAPTER 20: Fish Oils
Jana Pickova

CHAPTER 21: Butter, Butter Oil, and Ghee
Bhavbhuti M. Mehta

About the Editor

Robert Moreau

Robert A. Moreau was born in Massachusetts. He obtained his BA at Boston University and his Ph.D. at the University of South Carolina (Ph.D.), where he was mentored by Dr. Anthony Huang. After a two year postdoc with Dr. Paul Stumpf at UC Davis, he joined the staff at the Eastern Regional Research Center (USDA, ARS) in Wyndmoor, PA, USA where he has been a happy lipid researcher for the last 28 years. Bob's research interests have focused on method development for lipid analysis and their use to solve problems in agriculture and food science, including functional lipids such as phytosterols, tocotrienols, and carotenoids.

Affiliations and Expertise

Robert Moreau, USDA ARS ERRC, Wyndmoor, PA, USA

Afaf Kamal-Eldin

Afaf Kamal-Eldin is a professor of food science at the United Arab Emirates University in Al-Ain, UAE. Her major specialty is on the chemistry, biochemistry and nutrition related to bioactive compounds and to food chemistry in general. She is a member of the editorial boards of a number of journals and has edited/co-edited four books published by the American Oil Chemists’ Society press. She has published 150 original publications and 30 reviews and book chapters in addition to a large number of conference abstracts. Afaf is conducting research and teaching in the area of food for health and has supervised a large number of M.Sc. and Ph.D. theses.

Affiliations and Expertise

Afaf Kamal-Eldin, United Arab Emirates University, Al-Ain, UAE.

Ratings and Reviews

