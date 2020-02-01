Goodman's Basic Medical Endocrinology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780128158449

Goodman's Basic Medical Endocrinology

5th Edition

Authors: Elizabeth Holt Beatrice Lupsa Grace Lee Hanan Bassyouni Harry Peery
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128158449
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 375
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
75.99
89.95
125.00
175.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Basic Medical Endocrinology, Fifth Edition has been student tested and approved for decades. This essential textbook provides up-to-date coverage of rapidly unfolding advances in the understanding of hormones involved in regulating most aspects of bodily functions. It is richly illustrated in full color with both descriptive schematic diagrams and laboratory findings obtained in clinical studies. This is a classic reference for moving forward into advanced study.

Key Features

  • Updated discussion of molecular actions of hormones, such as the Wnt signaling pathways
  • Goals and objectives outlined in each chapter
  • Strikes an excellent balance between systems/organismal level of overview and cellular/molecular analysis
  • New discussion of Calcium and the regulation of phosphate
  • New discussion of metabolism, diabetes and obesity including adipokines and myokines

Readership

Upper division undergraduate and graduate students in biology, physiology, zoology; medical students; researchers and professionals in endocrinology. Biomedical researchers, graduate students, and fellows in the fields of endocrinology

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Pituitary Gland
    3. Thyroid Gland
    4. The Adrenal Glands
    5. Principles of Hormone Integration
    6. Hormones of the Gastrointestinal Tract
    7. The Pancreatic Islets
    8. Hormonal Regulation of Fuel Metabolism
    9. Regulation of Salt and Water Balance
    10. Hormonal Regulation of Calcium Balance
    11. Hormonal Control of Growth
    12. Hormonal Control of Reproduction in the Male
    13. Hormonal Control of Reproduction in the Female: The Menstrual Cycle
    14. Hormonal Control of Pregnancy and Lactation

Details

No. of pages:
375
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128158449

About the Author

Elizabeth Holt

Dr. Holt was the co-director of the Endocrine Neoplasia Group; the Connecticut Endocrine Society President (2006); recognized as Connecticut Magazine Top Docotrs in 205 and 2016.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA

Beatrice Lupsa

Dr. Lupsa is an endocrinologist who specializes in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The Yale Medicine Diabetes Center offers superior diabetes care, with such cutting-edge devices as glucose monitors and insulin pumps for more complicated cases, she says. She collaborates with an experienced team of nurse practitioners and dieticians who are trained to treat diabetes.

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA

Grace Lee

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA

Hanan Bassyouni

Dr. Bassyouni is on the Undergraduate Medical Education Committee at the University of Calgary. The endocrinology division spans six medical sites across Calgary with a team of 25 members who provide their expert service in the Diabetes Center, the David Hanley Osteoporosis center, the multidisciplinary thyroid cancer and thyroid nodule clinic, the endocrine hypertension clinic, the Diabetes in Pregnancy program, the Neuroendocrine clinic and in general Endocrinology clinics. Dr. Bassyouni is co-director of one of the medical sites.

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Medicine Endocrinology, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada

Harry Peery

.Dr. Peery is an assistant professor and teaches medical students at the Cumming School of Medicine. He received his PhD from the University of Saskatchewan and focused his research on the pathogenesis of anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, cancer biomarkers, and endometriosis. Dr. Peery holds a Masters degree in microbiology (Ohio State University), and a PhD in molecular neuropharmacology (University of Saskatchewan).

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada

Reviews

Praise for previous editions:
"...provides a solid overview of endocrine function and control...an introductory text that provides a solid basis of background information for the aspiring clinician, or for students planning to progress in a direction that investigates a broader range of organisms." --GENERAL AND COMPARATIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY

"...presents the subject of human endocrinology in a way that actually makes the reader want more...this is an outstanding text for medical students, graduate students, and researchers who need a good reference book in the field." --LIFE SCIENCE BOOK REVIEW

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.