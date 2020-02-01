Goodman's Basic Medical Endocrinology
5th Edition
Description
Basic Medical Endocrinology, Fifth Edition has been student tested and approved for decades. This essential textbook provides up-to-date coverage of rapidly unfolding advances in the understanding of hormones involved in regulating most aspects of bodily functions. It is richly illustrated in full color with both descriptive schematic diagrams and laboratory findings obtained in clinical studies. This is a classic reference for moving forward into advanced study.
Key Features
- Updated discussion of molecular actions of hormones, such as the Wnt signaling pathways
- Goals and objectives outlined in each chapter
- Strikes an excellent balance between systems/organismal level of overview and cellular/molecular analysis
- New discussion of Calcium and the regulation of phosphate
- New discussion of metabolism, diabetes and obesity including adipokines and myokines
Readership
Upper division undergraduate and graduate students in biology, physiology, zoology; medical students; researchers and professionals in endocrinology. Biomedical researchers, graduate students, and fellows in the fields of endocrinology
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Pituitary Gland
3. Thyroid Gland
4. The Adrenal Glands
5. Principles of Hormone Integration
6. Hormones of the Gastrointestinal Tract
7. The Pancreatic Islets
8. Hormonal Regulation of Fuel Metabolism
9. Regulation of Salt and Water Balance
10. Hormonal Regulation of Calcium Balance
11. Hormonal Control of Growth
12. Hormonal Control of Reproduction in the Male
13. Hormonal Control of Reproduction in the Female: The Menstrual Cycle
14. Hormonal Control of Pregnancy and Lactation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128158449
About the Author
Elizabeth Holt
Dr. Holt was the co-director of the Endocrine Neoplasia Group; the Connecticut Endocrine Society President (2006); recognized as Connecticut Magazine Top Docotrs in 205 and 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Beatrice Lupsa
Dr. Lupsa is an endocrinologist who specializes in type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The Yale Medicine Diabetes Center offers superior diabetes care, with such cutting-edge devices as glucose monitors and insulin pumps for more complicated cases, she says. She collaborates with an experienced team of nurse practitioners and dieticians who are trained to treat diabetes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine (Endocrinology) Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Grace Lee
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Endocrinology, Yale School of Medicine, New Haven, CT, USA
Hanan Bassyouni
Dr. Bassyouni is on the Undergraduate Medical Education Committee at the University of Calgary. The endocrinology division spans six medical sites across Calgary with a team of 25 members who provide their expert service in the Diabetes Center, the David Hanley Osteoporosis center, the multidisciplinary thyroid cancer and thyroid nodule clinic, the endocrine hypertension clinic, the Diabetes in Pregnancy program, the Neuroendocrine clinic and in general Endocrinology clinics. Dr. Bassyouni is co-director of one of the medical sites.
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Assistant Professor, Faculty of Medicine, Department of Medicine Endocrinology, University of Calgary, Calgary, AB, Canada
Harry Peery
.Dr. Peery is an assistant professor and teaches medical students at the Cumming School of Medicine. He received his PhD from the University of Saskatchewan and focused his research on the pathogenesis of anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, cancer biomarkers, and endometriosis. Dr. Peery holds a Masters degree in microbiology (Ohio State University), and a PhD in molecular neuropharmacology (University of Saskatchewan).
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Cumming School of Medicine, Department of Cell Biology and Anatomy, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Reviews
Praise for previous editions:
"...provides a solid overview of endocrine function and control...an introductory text that provides a solid basis of background information for the aspiring clinician, or for students planning to progress in a direction that investigates a broader range of organisms." --GENERAL AND COMPARATIVE ENDOCRINOLOGY
"...presents the subject of human endocrinology in a way that actually makes the reader want more...this is an outstanding text for medical students, graduate students, and researchers who need a good reference book in the field." --LIFE SCIENCE BOOK REVIEW