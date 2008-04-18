Gluten-Free Cereal Products and Beverages
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1: Celiac disease
2: Labeling and regulatory issues
3: Detection of gluten
4: Rice
5: Sorghum and maize
6: Gluten-free foods and beverages from millets
7: Pseudocereals
8: Oat products and their current status in the celiac diet
9: Hydrocolloids
10: Dairy-based ingredients
11: Use of enzymes in the production of cereal-based functional foods and food ingredients
12: Sourdough/lactic acid bacteria
13: Gluten-free breads
14: Formulation and nutritional aspects of gluten-free cereal products and infant foods
15: Malting and brewing with gluten-free cereals
16: Cereal-based gluten-free functional drinks
17: The marketing of gluten-free cereal products
18: New product development: the case of gluten-free food products
Description
Gluten-Free Cereal Products and Beverages is the only book to address gluten-free foods and beverages from a food science perspective. It presents the latest work in the development of gluten-free products, including description of the disease, the detection of gluten, and the labeling of gluten-free products as well as exploring the raw materials and ingredients used to produce gluten-free products.
Identifying alternatives to the unique properties of gluten has proven a significant challenge for food scientists and for the 1% of the world’s population suffering from the immune-mediated entropathy reaction to the ingestion of gluten and related proteins, commonly known as Celiac Disease. This book includes information on the advances in working with those alternatives to create gluten free products including gluten-free beer, malt and functional drinks.
Food scientists developing gluten-free foods and beverages, cereal scientists researching the area, and nutritionists working with celiac patients will find this book particularly valuable.
Key Features
- Written by leading experts, presenting the latest developments in gluten-free products
- Addresses Coeliac Disease from a food science perspective
- Presents each topic from both a scientific and industrial point of view
Readership
Food scientists, nutritionists, research scientists, undergraduates and graduate students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 18th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557762
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123737397
About the Editors
Elke Arendt Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept of Food and Nutritional Sciences, University College Cork, Ireland
Fabio Dal Bello Editor
Specialty: Gluten-Free Food Products Education: PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Director, Sacco Srl, Cadorago, Como, Italy