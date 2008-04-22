Globins and Other Nitric Oxide-Reactive Proteins, Part B, Volume 437

Section I. Nitric Oxide-Metabolising and Detoxifying Enzymes

Chapter 1 Structural Studies on Flavodiiron Proteins João B. Vicente, Maria Arménia Carrondo, Miguel Teixeira and Carlos Frazão

Chapter 2 Biochemical, Spectroscopic and Thermodynamic Properties of Flavodiiron Proteins João B. Vicente, Marta C. Justino, Vera L. Gonçalves, Lígia M. Saraiva and Miguel Teixeira

Chapter 3 Kinetic Characterization of the Escherichia coli Nitric Oxide Reductase Flavorubredoxin João B. Vicente, Francesca M. Scandurra, Elena Forte, Maurizio Brunori, Paolo Sarti, Miguel Teixeira and Alessandro Giuffrè

Chapter 4 Escherichia coli cytochrome c-nitrite reductase NrfA Thomas A. Clarke, Paul C. Mills, Susie R. Poock, Julea N. Butt1, Myles R. Cheesman, Jeffrey A. Cole, Jay C. D. Hinton, Andrew M. Hemmings, Gemma Kemp, Christopher Söderberg, Stephen Spiro, Jessica Van Wonderen, David J. Richardson

Chapter 5 The respiratory NO reductase (NorBC) from Paracoccus denitrificans Sarah J. Field, Faye H. Thorndycroft, Andrey D. Matorin, David J. Richardson and Nicholas J. Watmough

Chapter 6 Redox-controlled dinitrosyl formation at the diiron-oxo center of NorA Rainer Cramm, Katja Strube

Chapter 7 Purification and functional analysis of fungal nitric oxide reductase cytochrome P450nor Li Zhangand Hirofumi Shoun

Chapter 8 A Quantitative approach to nitric oxide inhibition of terminal oxidases of the respiratory chain Maria G. Mason, Rebecca S. Holladay, Peter Nicholls, Mark Shepherd and Chris E. Cooper

Section II. Sensor Proteins Chapter 9 Cloning, Expression, and Purification of the N-terminal Heme Binding Domain of the Globin-Coupled Sensors Jennifer A. Saito, Tracey Allen K. Freitas, and Maqsudul Alam

Chapter 10 Oxygen-Sensing Histidine-Protein Kinases: Assays of Ligand-Binding and Turnover of Response-Regulator Substrates Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez, Gonzalo Gonzalez, Eduardo H. S. Sousa, and Jason Tuckerman

Chapter 11 Reactions of nitric oxide and oxygen with FNR (regulator of Fumarate and Nitrate Reduction), a global transcriptional regulator, during anaerobic growth of Escherichia coli Jason C. Crack, Nick E. Le Brun, Andrew J. Thomson, Jeffrey Green and Adrian J. Jervis

Chapter 12 Genome wide identification of binding sites for the nitric oxide sensitive transcriptional regulator NsrR.

Sam Efromovich, David Grainger, Diane Bodenmiller, and Stephen Spiro.

Chapter 13 Methods in Enzymology: Globins and other NO-reactive proteins. Characterization of the NO-reactive transcriptional activator NorR. Benoît D’Autréaux, Nick Tucker, Stephen Spiro and Ray Dixon

Section III. Advanced Spectroscopic Methods

Chapter 14 Hemoglobins from Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Campylobacter jejuni: A Comparative Study with Resonance Raman Spectroscopy

Changyuan Lu, Tsuyoshi Egawa, Masahiro Mukai, Robert K. Pooleand Syun-Ru Yeh

Chapter 15 The power of using continuous-wave and pulsed electron paramagnetic resonance methods for the structure analysis of the ferric forms and NO-ligated ferrous forms of globins. Sabine Van Doorslaer and Filip Desmet

Chapter 16 Oxygen binding to haem proteins in solution, encapsulated in silica gels and in the crystalline state Luca Ronda, Stefano Bruno, Serena Faggiano, Stefano Bettati and Andrea Mozzarelli

Chapter 17 Characterization of ligand migration mechanisms inside haemoglobins from the analysis of geminate rebinding kinetics Stefania Abbruzzetti, Stefano Bruno, Serena Faggiano, Luca Ronda, Elena Grandi, Andrea Mozzarelli, Cristiano Viappiani

Chapter 18 Ligand Dynamics in Heme Proteins Observed by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy at Cryogenic Temperatures Karin Nienhaus, G. Ulrich Nienhaus

Chapter 19 Time-resolved x-ray crystallography of heme proteins Vukica Šrajer and William E. Royer, Jr

Chapter 20 Structural Dynamics of Myoglobin Maurizio Brunori, Dominque Bourgeois and Beatrice Vallone

Chapter 21 Use of the Conjugate Peak Refinement Algorithm for Identification of Ligand Binding Pathways in Globins Stephen D. Golden and Kenneth W. Olsen

Chapter 22 Finding gas migration pathways in proteins using implicit ligand sampling Jordi Cohen, Kenneth W Olsen, and Klaus Schulten

Chapter 23 Identification of Ligand Binding Pathways in Truncated Hemoglobins Using Locally Enhanced Sampling Molecular Dynamics Stephen D. Golden and Kenneth W. Olsen