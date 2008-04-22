Globins and Other Nitric Oxide-Reactive Proteins, Part B, Volume 437
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Section I. Nitric Oxide-Metabolising and Detoxifying Enzymes
Chapter 1 Structural Studies on Flavodiiron Proteins João B. Vicente, Maria Arménia Carrondo, Miguel Teixeira and Carlos Frazão
Chapter 2 Biochemical, Spectroscopic and Thermodynamic Properties of Flavodiiron Proteins João B. Vicente, Marta C. Justino, Vera L. Gonçalves, Lígia M. Saraiva and Miguel Teixeira
Chapter 3 Kinetic Characterization of the Escherichia coli Nitric Oxide Reductase Flavorubredoxin João B. Vicente, Francesca M. Scandurra, Elena Forte, Maurizio Brunori, Paolo Sarti, Miguel Teixeira and Alessandro Giuffrè
Chapter 4 Escherichia coli cytochrome c-nitrite reductase NrfA Thomas A. Clarke, Paul C. Mills, Susie R. Poock, Julea N. Butt1, Myles R. Cheesman, Jeffrey A. Cole, Jay C. D. Hinton, Andrew M. Hemmings, Gemma Kemp, Christopher Söderberg, Stephen Spiro, Jessica Van Wonderen, David J. Richardson
Chapter 5 The respiratory NO reductase (NorBC) from Paracoccus denitrificans Sarah J. Field, Faye H. Thorndycroft, Andrey D. Matorin, David J. Richardson and Nicholas J. Watmough
Chapter 6 Redox-controlled dinitrosyl formation at the diiron-oxo center of NorA Rainer Cramm, Katja Strube
Chapter 7 Purification and functional analysis of fungal nitric oxide reductase cytochrome P450nor Li Zhangand Hirofumi Shoun
Chapter 8 A Quantitative approach to nitric oxide inhibition of terminal oxidases of the respiratory chain Maria G. Mason, Rebecca S. Holladay, Peter Nicholls, Mark Shepherd and Chris E. Cooper
Section II. Sensor Proteins Chapter 9 Cloning, Expression, and Purification of the N-terminal Heme Binding Domain of the Globin-Coupled Sensors Jennifer A. Saito, Tracey Allen K. Freitas, and Maqsudul Alam
Chapter 10 Oxygen-Sensing Histidine-Protein Kinases: Assays of Ligand-Binding and Turnover of Response-Regulator Substrates Marie-Alda Gilles-Gonzalez, Gonzalo Gonzalez, Eduardo H. S. Sousa, and Jason Tuckerman
Chapter 11 Reactions of nitric oxide and oxygen with FNR (regulator of Fumarate and Nitrate Reduction), a global transcriptional regulator, during anaerobic growth of Escherichia coli Jason C. Crack, Nick E. Le Brun, Andrew J. Thomson, Jeffrey Green and Adrian J. Jervis
Chapter 12
Genome wide identification of binding sites for the nitric oxide sensitive transcriptional regulator NsrR.
Sam Efromovich, David Grainger, Diane Bodenmiller, and Stephen Spiro.
Chapter 13 Methods in Enzymology: Globins and other NO-reactive proteins. Characterization of the NO-reactive transcriptional activator NorR. Benoît D’Autréaux, Nick Tucker, Stephen Spiro and Ray Dixon
Section III. Advanced Spectroscopic Methods
Chapter 14
Hemoglobins from Mycobacterium tuberculosis and Campylobacter jejuni: A Comparative Study with Resonance Raman Spectroscopy
Changyuan Lu, Tsuyoshi Egawa, Masahiro Mukai, Robert K. Pooleand Syun-Ru Yeh
Chapter 15 The power of using continuous-wave and pulsed electron paramagnetic resonance methods for the structure analysis of the ferric forms and NO-ligated ferrous forms of globins. Sabine Van Doorslaer and Filip Desmet
Chapter 16 Oxygen binding to haem proteins in solution, encapsulated in silica gels and in the crystalline state Luca Ronda, Stefano Bruno, Serena Faggiano, Stefano Bettati and Andrea Mozzarelli
Chapter 17 Characterization of ligand migration mechanisms inside haemoglobins from the analysis of geminate rebinding kinetics Stefania Abbruzzetti, Stefano Bruno, Serena Faggiano, Luca Ronda, Elena Grandi, Andrea Mozzarelli, Cristiano Viappiani
Chapter 18 Ligand Dynamics in Heme Proteins Observed by Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy at Cryogenic Temperatures Karin Nienhaus, G. Ulrich Nienhaus
Chapter 19 Time-resolved x-ray crystallography of heme proteins Vukica Šrajer and William E. Royer, Jr
Chapter 20 Structural Dynamics of Myoglobin Maurizio Brunori, Dominque Bourgeois and Beatrice Vallone
Chapter 21 Use of the Conjugate Peak Refinement Algorithm for Identification of Ligand Binding Pathways in Globins Stephen D. Golden and Kenneth W. Olsen
Chapter 22 Finding gas migration pathways in proteins using implicit ligand sampling Jordi Cohen, Kenneth W Olsen, and Klaus Schulten
Chapter 23 Identification of Ligand Binding Pathways in Truncated Hemoglobins Using Locally Enhanced Sampling Molecular Dynamics Stephen D. Golden and Kenneth W. Olsen
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with over 400 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today—truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Methods in Enzymology is now available online at ScienceDirect — full-text online of volumes 1 onwards. For more information about the Elsevier Book Series on ScienceDirect Program, please visit: http://www.info.sciencedirect.com/bookseries/
This volume is the second of two planned volumes on the topic of globin and other nitric oxide-reactive proteins.
Readership
Researchers in academics and industry studying biochemistry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 712
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 22nd April 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080877921
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123742780
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Robert Poole Editor
Professor Robert Poole is West Riding Professor of Microbiology at the University of Sheffield. He has >35 years’ experience of bacterial physiology and bioenergetics, in particular O2-, CO- and NO-reactive proteins, and has published >300 papers (h=48, 2013). He was Chairman of the Plant and Microbial Sciences Committee of the UK Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council and has held numerous grants from BBSRC, the Wellcome and Leverhulme Trusts and the EC. He coordinates an international SysMO systems biology consortium. He published pioneering studies of bacterial oxidases and globins and discovered the bacterial flavohaemoglobin gene (hmp) and its function in NO detoxification He recently published the first systems analyses of responses of bacteria to novel carbon monoxide-releasing molecules (CORMs) and is a world leader in NO, CO and CORM research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Sheffield, UK