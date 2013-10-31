Globalization, Change and Learning in South Asia
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures and tables
Abbreviations and glossary of terms
Preface
About the editors
About the contributors
Chapter 1: The changing context of South Asian economies
Abstract:
Introduction
Transformation and complexity in South Asia
The importance of learning
Purpose and structure of the book
Contributions to this volume
Conclusions
Chapter 2: Gendered contexts and globalization in South Asia
Abstract:
Restraining ideology and gender
Gender contexts
Is globalization improving gender equality?
Gender and institutional change
Strategies for East meets West
Conclusion
Chapter 3: A catalyst for globalization and knowledge flows: the South Asian diaspora
Abstract:
Introduction to diasporas
What is diaspora?
Overview of South Asian diasporas
Roles played by modern diasporas
Major diaspora organizations
Diasporas and economic development
Evolving issues for diasporas
Policy implications
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Anatomy of corruption in South Asia
Abstract:
Introduction
Corruption: definition
Corruption in South Asia
Globalization, socioeconomic development, and corruption
The role of democracy
The role of national culture
Globalization and learning
Conclusions
Chapter 5: Management and culture in South Asia
Abstract:
Introduction
The nature of management and cultural change in South Asia
Multinationals as change agents
Organizations setting global trends
How widespread are the changes?
What can be learned from South Asian organizations?
What can South Asian organizations learn from other organizations globally?
Conclusions
Chapter 6: Globalization and corporate social responsibility: perspectives from South Asia
Abstract:
Introduction
The current status of CSR in South Asia
Impact of globalization: convergence or divergence of CSR activities
Does East meet West?
Policy implications and recommendations
Conclusions
Chapter 7: Frugal innovation
Abstract:
Introduction
The changing nature of globalization
Reverse trends in innovation
The concept of frugal innovation
South Asian frugal innovations
Implications for learning
Conclusion
Acknowledgements
Chapter 8: Conclusions: South Asia at the crossroads â€“ implications for learning and change
Abstract:
Introduction
Implications for future research
South Asia at a crossroads – looking into the future
Conclusions
References
Index
Description
Globalization has changed business the world over. Financial crises in the West and parts of Asia have triggered a search for new models and ways of doing business. South Asia offers a novel perspective on these issues, both from an intra-Asia and international standpoint. Globalization, Change and Learning in South Asia is an edited collection focussing on analysis and review of contemporary business practices in South Asia. This title shows the importance of South Asia to business and management research, and the practice of business, highlighting the role of extensive learning in addressing the slew of challenges presented by globalization. An introduction by the editors highlights socio-economic aspects of South Asia to establish its relevance in the global economy. Six chapters then cover: gender issues, diaspora as catalysts of knowledge flows, anatomy of corruption, evolving nature of management and culture; corporate social responsibility perspectives, and the growth of frugal innovation practice in South Asia.
Key Features
- Captures a balanced view of how organizations and leaders are coping with the pressures of globalization
- Identifies both challenges and notable practices facing organizations
- Provides a useful template for companies managing change within South Asia and other emerging economies
Readership
Teachers at all levels, and students in various disciplines, including (but not limited to) international management and international business and management; Policy makers
Reviews
"Khiliji …and Rowley…present eight chapters that analyze contemporary business practices and challenges in South Asia. Topics include globalization and the changing context of South Asian economies, gendered contexts and globalization in South Asia, the South Asian diaspora as a catalyst for globalization and knowledge flows, the anatomy of corruption in South Asia, the nature of management and cultural change,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014
About the Authors
Shaista Khilji Author
Shaista E. Khilji is Professor of Human and Organizational Learning at the George Washington University, USA. Shaista received her PhD in International Management from Cambridge University. She has published several articles related to discussing business and management issues within South Asia. She is the Founding Editor in Chief of the South Asian Journal of Global Business Research (SAJGBR), and a founding Board Member of the South Asian Academy of Management. She is recipient of many awards, including the “Lifetime Fellow of Cambridge Commonwealth Society’’, the ‘‘Outstanding Service’’ and ‘‘Best Reviewer’’, awards by the Academy of Management, and a ‘‘Service Excellence’’ collaborative team award for hosting the Clinton Global Initiative University at George Washington University.
Affiliations and Expertise
George Washington University, USA
Chris Rowley Author
Professor Chris Rowley has affiliations at IHCR, Korea University, Korea and IBAS, Griffith University, Australia as well as IAPS, Nottingham University, UK and Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and has been a Korea Foundation Research Fellow. He is Editor of the journals Asia Pacific Business Review and Journal of Chinese Human Resource Management and also Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally, with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. He has published widely in the area of Human Resource Management and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces as well as being interviewed and quoted in a range of practitioner reports and magazines, radio and newspapers globally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Fellow, Institute of Hallyu Convergence Research, Korea University, Korea, Adjunct Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia Visiting Fellow, Institute of Asia and Pacific Studies, Nottingham University, UK and Professor, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK