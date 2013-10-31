Globalization, Change and Learning in South Asia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094643, 9780857094650

Globalization, Change and Learning in South Asia

1st Edition

Authors: Shaista Khilji Chris Rowley
eBook ISBN: 9780857094650
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094643
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 240
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures and tables

Abbreviations and glossary of terms

Preface

About the editors

About the contributors

Chapter 1: The changing context of South Asian economies

Abstract:

Introduction

Transformation and complexity in South Asia

The importance of learning

Purpose and structure of the book

Contributions to this volume

Conclusions

Chapter 2: Gendered contexts and globalization in South Asia

Abstract:

Restraining ideology and gender

Gender contexts

Is globalization improving gender equality?

Gender and institutional change

Strategies for East meets West

Conclusion

Chapter 3: A catalyst for globalization and knowledge flows: the South Asian diaspora

Abstract:

Introduction to diasporas

What is diaspora?

Overview of South Asian diasporas

Roles played by modern diasporas

Major diaspora organizations

Diasporas and economic development

Evolving issues for diasporas

Policy implications

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Anatomy of corruption in South Asia

Abstract:

Introduction

Corruption: definition

Corruption in South Asia

Globalization, socioeconomic development, and corruption

The role of democracy

The role of national culture

Globalization and learning

Conclusions

Chapter 5: Management and culture in South Asia

Abstract:

Introduction

The nature of management and cultural change in South Asia

Multinationals as change agents

Organizations setting global trends

How widespread are the changes?

What can be learned from South Asian organizations?

What can South Asian organizations learn from other organizations globally?

Conclusions

Chapter 6: Globalization and corporate social responsibility: perspectives from South Asia

Abstract:

Introduction

The current status of CSR in South Asia

Impact of globalization: convergence or divergence of CSR activities

Does East meet West?

Policy implications and recommendations

Conclusions

Chapter 7: Frugal innovation

Abstract:

Introduction

The changing nature of globalization

Reverse trends in innovation

The concept of frugal innovation

South Asian frugal innovations

Implications for learning

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Conclusions: South Asia at the crossroads â€“ implications for learning and change

Abstract:

Introduction

Implications for future research

South Asia at a crossroads – looking into the future

Conclusions

References

Index

Description

Globalization has changed business the world over. Financial crises in the West and parts of Asia have triggered a search for new models and ways of doing business. South Asia offers a novel perspective on these issues, both from an intra-Asia and international standpoint. Globalization, Change and Learning in South Asia is an edited collection focussing on analysis and review of contemporary business practices in South Asia. This title shows the importance of South Asia to business and management research, and the practice of business, highlighting the role of extensive learning in addressing the slew of challenges presented by globalization. An introduction by the editors highlights socio-economic aspects of South Asia to establish its relevance in the global economy. Six chapters then cover: gender issues, diaspora as catalysts of knowledge flows, anatomy of corruption, evolving nature of management and culture; corporate social responsibility perspectives, and the growth of frugal innovation practice in South Asia.

Key Features

  • Captures a balanced view of how organizations and leaders are coping with the pressures of globalization
  • Identifies both challenges and notable practices facing organizations
  • Provides a useful template for companies managing change within South Asia and other emerging economies

Readership

Teachers at all levels, and students in various disciplines, including (but not limited to) international management and international business and management; Policy makers

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857094650
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857094643

Reviews

"Khiliji …and Rowley…present eight chapters that analyze contemporary business practices and challenges in South Asia. Topics include globalization and the changing context of South Asian economies, gendered contexts and globalization in South Asia, the South Asian diaspora as a catalyst for globalization and knowledge flows, the anatomy of corruption in South Asia, the nature of management and cultural change,…"--ProtoView.com, February 2014

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Shaista Khilji Author

Shaista E. Khilji is Professor of Human and Organizational Learning at the George Washington University, USA. Shaista received her PhD in International Management from Cambridge University. She has published several articles related to discussing business and management issues within South Asia. She is the Founding Editor in Chief of the South Asian Journal of Global Business Research (SAJGBR), and a founding Board Member of the South Asian Academy of Management. She is recipient of many awards, including the “Lifetime Fellow of Cambridge Commonwealth Society’’, the ‘‘Outstanding Service’’ and ‘‘Best Reviewer’’, awards by the Academy of Management, and a ‘‘Service Excellence’’ collaborative team award for hosting the Clinton Global Initiative University at George Washington University.

Affiliations and Expertise

George Washington University, USA

Chris Rowley Author

Professor Chris Rowley has affiliations at IHCR, Korea University, Korea and IBAS, Griffith University, Australia as well as IAPS, Nottingham University, UK and Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and has been a Korea Foundation Research Fellow. He is Editor of the journals Asia Pacific Business Review and Journal of Chinese Human Resource Management and also Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally, with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. He has published widely in the area of Human Resource Management and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces as well as being interviewed and quoted in a range of practitioner reports and magazines, radio and newspapers globally.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professorial Fellow, Institute of Hallyu Convergence Research, Korea University, Korea, Adjunct Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia Visiting Fellow, Institute of Asia and Pacific Studies, Nottingham University, UK and Professor, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK

