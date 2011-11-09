Global UX
1st Edition
Design and Research in a Connected World
Description
Global UX: Design and Research in a Connected World discusses how user experience (UX) practice is changing and how practitioners and teams around the world are creating great user experiences for a global context. The book is based on interviews with practitioners from many countries, working on different types of projects. It looks behind the scenes at what it takes to create a user experience that can work across borders, cultures, and languages. The book begins with a quick look at the world outside of UX. This includes the external forces of change and globalization as well as an overview of how culture affects designers and the UX of products. It considers what global UX means for an individual practitioner, a company, and teams. It then turns to the details of global UX with the process and practice of research in the field; how information is brought home and shared with colleagues; and how it is applied in design. The final chapter presents some thoughts about how to deliver value both to projects and the users of finished products.
Key Features
- Covers practical user experience best practices for the global environment
- Features numerous, global, real-world examples, based on interviews with over 60 UX managers and practitioners from around the world
- Contains case studies and vignettes from user research and design projects for multinational companies and small start-ups
Readership
User experience designers, usability engineers, information architects, other human-computer interaction professionals, and students of human-computer interaction, software engineering managers, project and program managers, product and market managers, technical support and IT managers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Acknowledgements
- About the Authors
- Contributors
- 1. The Start of the Journey
- This Book Is about People
- Charting the Territory
- A Map of the Journey
- 2. It’s a New World
- The World Is Smaller … and Larger
- Companies Are Changing
- We Are More Connected
- We Are More Mobile
- Innovation Happens Everywhere
- Thinking Globally Is also Thinking Locally
- 3. Culture and UX
- Delving into Culture
- Finding Difference and Sameness
- The Question of Hofstede
- Language and Culture
- 4. Building Your Cultural Awareness
- Thinking Globally Is a State of Mind
- Be Genuine … and Adapt
- 5. Global Companies and Global Strategy
- Organizations Have Cultures, Too
- Four Global Product Strategies
- HQ and the Regions
- Global Partnerships
- UX in the Organization
- Choosing to Be Local
- 6. Effective Global Teams
- Organizing a Global UX Team
- Dealing with Distance
- Supporting Collaboration and Innovation
- Building UX and Cross-Cultural Knowledge
- 7. Research in the Field
- Setting Research Goals
- Planning a Global Research Project
- Choosing UX Techniques for Global Research
- Choosing the Team
- Preparing for the Field
- Being in the Field
- Working Effectively with Participants
- 8. Bringing it Home
- Coming to Conclusions
- Creating a Richer Picture
- Telling the Story
- Carrying the Conversation Forward
- 9. Design for a Global Audience
- Plan for Globalization
- Decide on Your Strategy
- Getting the Language Right
- A Good Local Experience
- Design from Your Roots
- 10. Delivering Value
- Build Bridges
- Lead by Example
- Create Value
- Contributor Biographies
- Index
Details
- 264
- English
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2011
- 9th November 2011
- Morgan Kaufmann
- 9780123785923
- 9780123785916
About the Author
Whitney Quesenbery
Whitney is a user experience researcher and usability expert with a passion for clear communication. Her projects include work for the National Cancer Institute (US), The Open University (UK) and IEEE (worldwide). She enjoys learning about people and using those insights to products where people matter.
Pursuing her interest in the usability of civic life, she has served on two US government advisory committees: updating US “Section 508” accessibility regulations and creating standards US elections. She was president of the Usability Professionals’ Association (UPA) International, on the board of the Center for Plain Language, and is a Fellow of the Society for Technical Communications.
Whitney is the author, with Kevin Brooks of Storytelling for User Experience: Crafting stories for better design (Rosenfeld Media, 2010). She’s also proud that her chapter “Dimensions of Usability” in Content and Complexity turns up on so many course reading lists.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, WQusability
Daniel Szuc
Daniel is Principal Consultant at Apogee, a usability consulting Services Company based in Hong Kong.
Dan previously worked on a usability team for Telstra Australia. He is currently VP of the International UPA (Usability Professionals’ Association) and has lectured about UX in Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the USA, Israel, New Zealand, and Japan He co-wrote a “Usability Kit” with Gerry Gaffney which is an implementation guide providing best practices and guidelines for usability teams. Dan holds a BS in Information Management from Melbourne University in Australia. Currently lives in Hong Kong
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, Apogee Usability Asia Ltd
Reviews
"If you work in a global team (or wish you did) -- or if your product or service goes outside your country (or you wish it did) -- you need this book. Hear the voices of 65 user experience practitioners who live and work globally. Whitney Quesenbery and Dan Szuc have taken these stories and wrapped them into fascinating and compelling insights about global work today." --Janice (Ginny) Redish, author of Letting Go of the Words -- Writing Web Content that Works
"Your guidebook to becoming a design hero by applying the distilled wisdom from successful global UX teams: Gain strength from diversity, collaborate at a global scale, learn the local culture and then create value." --Ben Shneiderman, University of Maryland
"In these pages the reader quickly gains an understanding of the intricacies, importance and excitement in global UX. Whitney Quesenbery and Daniel Szuc have delivered a fabulous mix of experienced global voices that we all can take on the challenging and rewarding journey of (literally) making the world a little easier, a little safer, and little more fun." --Robert M. Schumacher, Ph.D., Managing Director, User Centric, Inc.
"For designers and software architects, this volume on user interface design provides a discussion of practical and theoretical concerns surrounding the development of user experiences in computer software. Not designed to provide coding specifics, and language and platform agnostic, the work looks at key features of interface design from the generalized perspective of software design, development, and production. Topics discussed include culture and user interface design, strategies for global companies and products, field research, and planning for globalization." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.