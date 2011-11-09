"If you work in a global team (or wish you did) -- or if your product or service goes outside your country (or you wish it did) -- you need this book. Hear the voices of 65 user experience practitioners who live and work globally. Whitney Quesenbery and Dan Szuc have taken these stories and wrapped them into fascinating and compelling insights about global work today." --Janice (Ginny) Redish, author of Letting Go of the Words -- Writing Web Content that Works

"Your guidebook to becoming a design hero by applying the distilled wisdom from successful global UX teams: Gain strength from diversity, collaborate at a global scale, learn the local culture and then create value." --Ben Shneiderman, University of Maryland

"In these pages the reader quickly gains an understanding of the intricacies, importance and excitement in global UX. Whitney Quesenbery and Daniel Szuc have delivered a fabulous mix of experienced global voices that we all can take on the challenging and rewarding journey of (literally) making the world a little easier, a little safer, and little more fun." --Robert M. Schumacher, Ph.D., Managing Director, User Centric, Inc.

"For designers and software architects, this volume on user interface design provides a discussion of practical and theoretical concerns surrounding the development of user experiences in computer software. Not designed to provide coding specifics, and language and platform agnostic, the work looks at key features of interface design from the generalized perspective of software design, development, and production. Topics discussed include culture and user interface design, strategies for global companies and products, field research, and planning for globalization." --Reference and Research Book News, Inc.