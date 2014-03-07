Global Sustainable Communities Handbook

Preface

List of Contributors

Overview

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. The Green Industrial Revolution

Introduction

The First Industrial Revolution

The Second Industrial Revolution

Not Enough Supply, too Much Demand

The Green Industrial Revolution

Sustainability is the Key

Renewable Energy: From Central Grid to On-Site and Distributed Power

Storage and Intermittent Technologies

Additive Manufacturing

The Next Economics: Social Capitalism

The Green Industrial Revolution has Started

Chapter 3. Public Policy and Leadership: Infrastructures and Integration

Introduction

Background

The Shift

Almere Zoneiland: The Sun Island, Kingdom of the Netherlands

Rizhao, China

Gaviotas, Colombia

The Birth of a Nation: The Republic of South Sudan

Chapter 4. China: Resource Assessment of Offshore Wind Potential

Introduction

Methodology: Geographic Information System-Based Spatial Modeling

Offshore Wind Potential under Technical, Spatial, and Economic Constraints

Economic Costs of Tropical Cyclone Risks

National and Provincial Cost–Supply Curves

Conclusions

Chapter 5. Sustainable Planning of Open Urban Areas in Developing Countries

What is the Challenge? Quick Urbanization and Climate Change in Developing Countries

A lesson from the Design of Jaffa Slope Park: Contradictions and Gaps

Toward Establishing Design Codes for Outdoor Urban Spaces in Developing Countries

The Future of Publicness and its Meaning

Chapter 6. India: Issues for Sustainable Growth/Innovation for Sustainability

Introduction

Society and Governance

Business/Corporate Role

Trends in Energy Use

Conclusion

Chapter 7. Germany’s Energiewende

A Fledgling Movement from the 1970s

The Energiewende Today

Community Ownership Today

Conclusions

Chapter 8. Multidisciplinary Integrated Development

Sustainability

Energy

Limitations

Engineering

Toward Interdisciplinarity

Conclusion

Chapter 9. Think Globally, Act Locally, and Plan Nationally An Evaluation of Sustainable Development in Indonesia at National, Regional, and Local Levels

Executive Summary

Methodology

Background

National Sustainable Development Strategies

Indonesia’s National Sustainable Development Strategy

Analysis of Sustainable Development Indicators

Results from Evaluation of Planning Priorities and Budget Allocations

Analysis of Planning Priorities and Budget Allocations

Recommendations

Conclusion

Acknowledgments

Translation Acknowledgment

Photo Acknowledgment

Chapter 10. Financial Investments for Zero Energy Houses: The Case of Near-Zero Energy Buildings

Introduction

Concept of a Zero Energy Building

Importance of Renovating Residential Buildings

Evaluating Investments for Renovation of a Detached House into a Zero Energy Building in Denmark

A Survey on Possibilities to Implement Zero Energy Buildings

Conclusions

Chapter 11. The Canadian Context

Introduction

Energy Conservation and Efficiency

Renewable Energy Research and Development

Agile, Sustainable Communities

Conclusion

Chapter 12. Energy Management in a Small-Island Developing Economy

Introduction

Energy Management and Climate Change

Buildings: Caught in a Vicious Circle

Assessing Energy Efficiency

The Way Forward

Chapter 13. Energy System of the Baltic States and its Development

Infrastructure of the Energy Industry and its Economic Significance

Objectives of Sustainable Development of the Energy Industry

Energy System of the Baltic Countries

Renewable Energy Production Technologies in the Baltic States: The Case of Lithuania

Chapter 14. Renewable Energy Generation: Incentives Matter

Introduction: Forms of Incentives for Renewable Energy Generation

Renewable Energy Generation in Italy: An Overall Picture

The Case of Photovoltaics in Italy

The Case of Biomasses in Italy

Renewable Energy Generation: Incentives Matter

Chapter 15. Germany’s Energiewende

Primary Goals and History of the Energiewende

Background and History of the Energiewende

Renewable Energy Law and Feed-in Tariff Mechanism

Cap and Trade: Putting a Price on Carbon in Europe

Achievements of the Energiewende

Challenges and Impediments to the Energiewende

Conclusions and Going Forward

Chapter 16. Educational Programs for Sustainable Societies Using Cross-Cultural Management Method

Introduction

Educational Program “Strategic Leadership for Sustainable Societies” in Serbia

Research Objective and Study Design

Results

Discussion

Chapter 17. Business Ventures and Financial Sector in the United Arab Emirates

Introduction

Small and Medium Enterprises and Government Financial Support

Ease of Doing Business in the United Arab Emirates

Investment Bodies: Key Players and Contributors

Legal Aspects of Conducting Business Activity

Banking Sector: Structure and Recent Developments

Other Key Players of the Financial Market

Business Cooperation between the UAE and Poland

Market Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis of the UAE Market: Business Perspective

Conclusions and Summary

Chapter 18. Development of a Sustainable Disabled Population in Countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf

Introduction

The Context of the Study

Findings from Available Literature

Conclusion

Chapter 19. Political–Economic Governance of Renewable Energy Systems: The Key to Creating Sustainable Communities

Corporate and Business Influences and Power

International Cases

China Leapfrogs Ahead

China has “Leapfrogged” into the Green Industrial Revolution

The Western Economic Paradigm Must Change

Introduction and Background

European Union Policies

Japan and South Korea are Leaders in the Green Industrial Revolution

Distributed Renewable Energy Generation for Sustainable Communities

Developing World Leaders in Energy Development and Sustainable Technologies

Costs, Finances, and Return on Investment

Conclusions and Future Research Recommendations

Chapter 20. Sustainable Agriculture: The Food Chain

Introduction

Social Implications

Economic Implications

Environmental Implications

Developing New Solutions

Chapter 21. Development Partnership of Renewable Energies Technology and Smart Grid in China

Introduction

Solar Electricity Systems and Their Relationship with the Grid

Wind Power

Data Response and Power Transmission Lines: Examples in the United States

Smart Grid and Market Solution

China Rebuilds a Power System and Smart Grid

Chapter 22. The Regenerative Community Régénérer: A Haitian Model and Process Toward a Sustainable, Self-Renewing Economy

Background

Old and New Paradigms

Régénérer’s Business Model

Claremont Environmental Design Group’s Team and Methods

Ecosystematic Analysis

Regenerative Design

Geographic Information Systems and Data Management

Evaluation Metrics

Régénérer’s 25-Acre Pilot Project

Partners in Research to Build a Regenerative Haiti

Haitians and Californians Benefit and Learn from Each Other

Chapter 23. Microcities

Microcities: Helping Mitigate the Rise of the Underground Society

How the City Will Be Sustained Economically

The Importance of Implementing Good Laws

Infrastructure and Environmental Planning

The Health Aspect of a Microcity

Discussion

Chapter 24. Conclusion

Lessons Learned from Developed and Developing Nations

Economic Themes, Strategies as Opportunities for Renewable Energy

Conclusions as Opportunities

Index