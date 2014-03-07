Global Sustainable Communities Handbook
Table of Contents
Preface
List of Contributors
Overview
Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. The Green Industrial Revolution
Introduction
The First Industrial Revolution
The Second Industrial Revolution
Not Enough Supply, too Much Demand
The Green Industrial Revolution
Sustainability is the Key
Renewable Energy: From Central Grid to On-Site and Distributed Power
Storage and Intermittent Technologies
Additive Manufacturing
The Next Economics: Social Capitalism
The Green Industrial Revolution has Started
Chapter 3. Public Policy and Leadership: Infrastructures and Integration
Introduction
Background
The Shift
Almere Zoneiland: The Sun Island, Kingdom of the Netherlands
Rizhao, China
Gaviotas, Colombia
The Birth of a Nation: The Republic of South Sudan
Chapter 4. China: Resource Assessment of Offshore Wind Potential
Introduction
Methodology: Geographic Information System-Based Spatial Modeling
Offshore Wind Potential under Technical, Spatial, and Economic Constraints
Economic Costs of Tropical Cyclone Risks
National and Provincial Cost–Supply Curves
Conclusions
Chapter 5. Sustainable Planning of Open Urban Areas in Developing Countries
What is the Challenge? Quick Urbanization and Climate Change in Developing Countries
A lesson from the Design of Jaffa Slope Park: Contradictions and Gaps
Toward Establishing Design Codes for Outdoor Urban Spaces in Developing Countries
The Future of Publicness and its Meaning
Chapter 6. India: Issues for Sustainable Growth/Innovation for Sustainability
Introduction
Society and Governance
Business/Corporate Role
Trends in Energy Use
Conclusion
Chapter 7. Germany’s Energiewende
A Fledgling Movement from the 1970s
The Energiewende Today
Community Ownership Today
Conclusions
Chapter 8. Multidisciplinary Integrated Development
Sustainability
Energy
Limitations
Engineering
Toward Interdisciplinarity
Conclusion
Chapter 9. Think Globally, Act Locally, and Plan Nationally An Evaluation of Sustainable Development in Indonesia at National, Regional, and Local Levels
Executive Summary
Methodology
Background
National Sustainable Development Strategies
Indonesia’s National Sustainable Development Strategy
Analysis of Sustainable Development Indicators
Results from Evaluation of Planning Priorities and Budget Allocations
Analysis of Planning Priorities and Budget Allocations
Recommendations
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
Translation Acknowledgment
Photo Acknowledgment
Chapter 10. Financial Investments for Zero Energy Houses: The Case of Near-Zero Energy Buildings
Introduction
Concept of a Zero Energy Building
Importance of Renovating Residential Buildings
Evaluating Investments for Renovation of a Detached House into a Zero Energy Building in Denmark
A Survey on Possibilities to Implement Zero Energy Buildings
Conclusions
Chapter 11. The Canadian Context
Introduction
Energy Conservation and Efficiency
Renewable Energy Research and Development
Agile, Sustainable Communities
Conclusion
Chapter 12. Energy Management in a Small-Island Developing Economy
Introduction
Energy Management and Climate Change
Buildings: Caught in a Vicious Circle
Assessing Energy Efficiency
The Way Forward
Chapter 13. Energy System of the Baltic States and its Development
Infrastructure of the Energy Industry and its Economic Significance
Objectives of Sustainable Development of the Energy Industry
Energy System of the Baltic Countries
Renewable Energy Production Technologies in the Baltic States: The Case of Lithuania
Chapter 14. Renewable Energy Generation: Incentives Matter
Introduction: Forms of Incentives for Renewable Energy Generation
Renewable Energy Generation in Italy: An Overall Picture
The Case of Photovoltaics in Italy
The Case of Biomasses in Italy
Renewable Energy Generation: Incentives Matter
Chapter 15. Germany’s Energiewende
Primary Goals and History of the Energiewende
Background and History of the Energiewende
Renewable Energy Law and Feed-in Tariff Mechanism
Cap and Trade: Putting a Price on Carbon in Europe
Achievements of the Energiewende
Challenges and Impediments to the Energiewende
Conclusions and Going Forward
Chapter 16. Educational Programs for Sustainable Societies Using Cross-Cultural Management Method
Introduction
Educational Program “Strategic Leadership for Sustainable Societies” in Serbia
Research Objective and Study Design
Results
Discussion
Chapter 17. Business Ventures and Financial Sector in the United Arab Emirates
Introduction
Small and Medium Enterprises and Government Financial Support
Ease of Doing Business in the United Arab Emirates
Investment Bodies: Key Players and Contributors
Legal Aspects of Conducting Business Activity
Banking Sector: Structure and Recent Developments
Other Key Players of the Financial Market
Business Cooperation between the UAE and Poland
Market Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats (SWOT) Analysis of the UAE Market: Business Perspective
Conclusions and Summary
Chapter 18. Development of a Sustainable Disabled Population in Countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf
Introduction
The Context of the Study
Findings from Available Literature
Conclusion
Chapter 19. Political–Economic Governance of Renewable Energy Systems: The Key to Creating Sustainable Communities
Corporate and Business Influences and Power
International Cases
China Leapfrogs Ahead
China has “Leapfrogged” into the Green Industrial Revolution
The Western Economic Paradigm Must Change
Introduction and Background
European Union Policies
Japan and South Korea are Leaders in the Green Industrial Revolution
Distributed Renewable Energy Generation for Sustainable Communities
Developing World Leaders in Energy Development and Sustainable Technologies
Costs, Finances, and Return on Investment
Conclusions and Future Research Recommendations
Chapter 20. Sustainable Agriculture: The Food Chain
Introduction
Social Implications
Economic Implications
Environmental Implications
Developing New Solutions
Chapter 21. Development Partnership of Renewable Energies Technology and Smart Grid in China
Introduction
Solar Electricity Systems and Their Relationship with the Grid
Wind Power
Data Response and Power Transmission Lines: Examples in the United States
Smart Grid and Market Solution
China Rebuilds a Power System and Smart Grid
Chapter 22. The Regenerative Community Régénérer: A Haitian Model and Process Toward a Sustainable, Self-Renewing Economy
Background
Old and New Paradigms
Régénérer’s Business Model
Claremont Environmental Design Group’s Team and Methods
Ecosystematic Analysis
Regenerative Design
Geographic Information Systems and Data Management
Evaluation Metrics
Régénérer’s 25-Acre Pilot Project
Partners in Research to Build a Regenerative Haiti
Haitians and Californians Benefit and Learn from Each Other
Chapter 23. Microcities
Microcities: Helping Mitigate the Rise of the Underground Society
How the City Will Be Sustained Economically
The Importance of Implementing Good Laws
Infrastructure and Environmental Planning
The Health Aspect of a Microcity
Discussion
Chapter 24. Conclusion
Lessons Learned from Developed and Developing Nations
Economic Themes, Strategies as Opportunities for Renewable Energy
Conclusions as Opportunities
Index
