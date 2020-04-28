Global Perspectives, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics , Volume 51-2
1st Edition
Description
This volume of Orthopedic Clinics will focus on Global Perspectives in Orthopedic Surgery. Edited by members of a distinguished board from the Campbell Clinic, including Dr. Frederick Azar as editor-in-chief, each issue features several articles from the key subspecialty areas of knee and hip, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, pediatrics, and trauma. Topics discussed in the issue will include but are not limited to: Polio, POSNA-COUR Scholarship Program: Results of the First 15 Years, Delivery of Pediatric Orthopedic Care in Ecuador through Project Perfect World: Past, Present, and Future, The Burden of Disease Worldwide, Ulnar abutment syndrome in the athlete, Conservative and Surgical Treatment of Foot & Ankle Pathology Associated with Leprosy, and Brazilian Total Ankle Experience.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323733915
About the Authors
Frederick Azar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee