Global Perspectives, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics  - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733915

Global Perspectives, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics , Volume 51-2

1st Edition

Authors: Frederick Azar
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733915
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This volume of Orthopedic Clinics will focus on Global Perspectives in Orthopedic Surgery. Edited by members of a distinguished board from the Campbell Clinic, including Dr. Frederick Azar as editor-in-chief, each issue features several articles from the key subspecialty areas of knee and hip, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, pediatrics, and trauma. Topics discussed in the issue will include but are not limited to: Polio, POSNA-COUR Scholarship Program: Results of the First 15 Years, Delivery of Pediatric Orthopedic Care in Ecuador through Project Perfect World: Past, Present, and Future, The Burden of Disease Worldwide, Ulnar abutment syndrome in the athlete, Conservative and Surgical Treatment of Foot & Ankle Pathology Associated with Leprosy, and Brazilian Total Ankle Experience.

About the Authors

Frederick Azar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Tennessee- Campbell Clinic; Chief of Staff, Campbell Clinic, Memphis, Tennessee

