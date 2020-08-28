Global Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery,An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 32-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America is devoted to Global Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and is edited by Drs. Shahid R. Aziz, Steven Roser and Jose M. Marchena. Articles will include: The Need for Global Maxillofacial Surgeons and Global Surgery; Maxillofacial Surgery in Low and Middle-income Countries; Global Burden of Head and Neck Cancer; Global Surgery, the International Surgeon, and Humanitarian Missions; Travel Medicine and Tropical Medicine: What the Global Maxillofacial Surgeon Should Know; Technology, Innovation, Ecosystem, and Skills Development in Global Surgery; Global Anesthesia in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Educating the Global Maxillofacial Surgeon; Formal Training of the Global Surgeon: Current Educational Paradigms and Critical Elements for Progression; Diversity and Cultural Competency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; Rural and Low and Middle Income Countries Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery; View from the Other Side: What a Low and Middle Income Country Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Wants from Us; Global Nursing in Low and Middle Resource Countries: Challenges and Opportunities in Perioperative Practice; Global Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in the Warzone; The History and Mission of Smile Train, a Global Cleft Charity; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th August 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323710800
About the Editors
Shahid Aziz
Jose M Marchena
Steven Roser
