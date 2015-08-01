Global Mobility of Research Scientists
1st Edition
The Economics of Who Goes Where and Why
Description
Global Mobility of Research Scientists: The Economics of Who Goes Where and Why brings together information on how the localization and mobility of academic researchers contributes to the production of knowledge.
The text answers several questions, including "what characterizes nationally and internationally mobile researchers?" and "what are the individual and social implications of increased mobility of research scientists?"
Eight independent, but coordinated chapters address these and other questions, drawing on a set of newly developed databases covering 30 countries, including the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, and China, among others.
Key Features
- Combines theoretically sound and empirically fascinating results in one volume that has international and interdisciplinary appeal.
- Covers topics at the forefront of academic, business, and policy discussions
- Data used in the chapters available at a freely-accessible website
Readership
Upper-division undergraduates, graduate students, and professionals working in labor markets, demographic economics, wages, compensation, education and research institutions, and financial forecasting.
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- Chapter 1. What Do We Know of the Mobility of Research Scientists and Impact on Scientific Production
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Why Are We Increasingly Interested in Researcher Mobility?
- 3. Mobility from a Life Course Perspective
- 4. The Challenges Related to Analyzing Researcher Mobility within a Life Course Perspective
- 5. Conclusion
- Chapter 2. International Mobility of Research Scientists: Lessons from GlobSci
- 1. Introduction
- 2. International Mobility Patterns
- 3. Return
- 4. International Mobility and Research Networks
- 5. International Mobility and Performance
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 3. International Careers of Researchers in Biomedical Sciences: A Comparison of the US and the UK
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Careers and Mobility in Biomedical Science
- 3. International Mobility, Career Progression, and Research Performance
- 4. Data Description
- 5. Model and Results
- 6. Conclusion
- Annex 1: Data Construction and Response Analysis
- Annex 2: Disambiguation Strategies for Publications
- Annex 3: Top-ranked Institutions
- Annex 4: Descriptive Statistics
- Chapter 4. Mobility and Productivity of Research Scientists
- 1. Introduction
- 2. The Effect of Researcher Mobility on Researcher Productivity
- 3. Empirical Analysis
- 4. Results
- 5. Conclusions
- Chapter 5. Who Leaves and Who Stays? Evidence on Immigrant Selection from the Collapse of Soviet Science
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background
- 3. The Migration Decision
- 4. Data
- 5. Analysis of Immigrant Selection
- 6. Discussion
- Chapter 6. China’s “Great Leap Forward” in Science and Engineering
- 1. China Becomes a Higher Education Powerhouse
- 2. China Becomes a Research Giant
- 3. Conclusion
- Chapter 7. Which Factors Influence the International Mobility of Research Scientists?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Review of the Literature
- 3. A Framework for Analyzing the Determinants of Scientist Mobility Flows
- 4. Data Sources
- 5. Empirical Results
- 6. Conclusions and Further Remarks
- Chapter 8. Destinations of Mobile European Researchers: Europe versus the United States
- 1. Introduction
- 2. A Review of the Evidence on Motivations Affecting the International Mobility of Researchers
- 3. Conceptual Framework and Research Questions
- 4. Data: The MORE Survey
- 5. Results
- 6. Conclusion
- Appendix 1: The MORE Survey and OUR Sample
- Chapter 9. Appointment, Promotion, and Mobility of Bioscience Researchers in Japan
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Literature Review
- 3. The Japanese Employment and Science System
- 4. Data and Descriptive Statistics
- 5. Regression Analysis
- 6. Conclusions
- Chapter 10. Moving Out of Academic Research: Why Do Scientists Stop Doing Research?
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Career Path and Exit from Academic Research Career
- 3. Determinants of Exit
- 4. Context of Japanese Academia
- 5. Data Description and Variable Measurement
- 6. Econometric Model and Results
- 7. Conclusions
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 1st August 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128016817
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128013960
About the Editor
Aldo Geuna
Aldo Geuna is Professor of Economics at the Department of Economics and Statistics Cognetti de Martiis, University of Torino and Fellow of the Collegio Carlo Alberto. With a Ph.D. from PhD from Maastricht University, he has served as a Senior Lecturer at SPRU, University of Sussex; Senior Research Fellow at RSCAS - Robert Schuman Centre for Advanced Studies - European University Institute; and Research Fellow at BETA, Université Louis Pasteur (Strasbourg). His core research area is the socio-economic analysis of university research behavior and its links to innovation and economic growth.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Torino, Italy
Reviews
"The international mobility of scientists and innovators fundamentally shapes our world, but measurement is always difficult. This book fills that gap and pushes forward our understanding." --William Kerr, Harvard Business School
"This is an incredible contribution about researchers on the move. The book provides new theoretical perspectives and quantitative empirical evidence about the motives and implications of researchers’ mobility in a contrasting international perspective. This book is a must for scientists, politicians and university administrations interested in attracting talents from all over the world." --Javier Revilla Diez, University of Cologne
"The timely volume provides a valuable global perspective on the phenomenon of scientific mobility. It appears destined to be a key resource for both scholars and policymakers interested in understanding the movement of scientists around the world and the scientific and economic implications of this mobility." --Aaron Levine, Georgia Institute of Technology