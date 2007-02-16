Global Mapping of Infectious Diseases
1st Edition
Methods, Examples and Emerging Applications
Description
First published in 1963, Advances in Parasitology contains comprehensive and up-to-date reviews in all areas of interest in contemporary parasitology. This volume is an outline of global environmental and global population data including scripts for predicting disease distributions and evaluating the accuracy of these mapped products. Several application chapters discuss current research topics appropriately addressed at the global scale. Topics such as tick-borne disease and the mapping of geographic and phylogenetic space; implications of global ecozonation and transportation networks on pathogen flow; and the impacts of climate change on vector-borne diseases are covered in this latest volume.
Key Features
- Includes DVD of global environmental and global population data, including scripts for predicting disease distributions and evaluating the accuracy of these mapped products
- Valuable source of both technical and epidemiological data in this rapidly growing field
- Discusses practical applications of techniques to the study of parasitic and infectious diseases
Readership
Researchers in parasitology, tropical medicine, epidemiology and public health
Table of Contents
Models for Vectors and Vector-Borne Diseases Global Environmental Data for Mapping Infectious Disease Distribution Issues of Scale and Uncertainty in the Global Remote Sensing of Disease Determining Global Population Distribution: Methods, Applications and Data Defining the Global Spatial Limits of Malaria Transmission in 2005 The Global Distribution of Yellow Fever and Dengue Global Epidemiology, Ecology and Control of Soil-Transmitted Helminth Infections Tick-borne Disease Systems: Mapping Geographic and Phylogenetic Space Global Transport Networks and Infectious Disease Spread Climate Change and Vector-borne Diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2007
- Published:
- 16th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080471020
About the Serial Volume Editor
S.I. Hay
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Epidemiology, Spatial Epidemiology and Ecology Group, Department of Zoology, University of Oxford, South Parks Road, Oxford, OX1 3PS, U.K.
Alastair Graham
Affiliations and Expertise
TALA Research Group, University of Oxford, U.K.
David Rogers
Affiliations and Expertise
TALA Research Group, University of Oxford, U.K.