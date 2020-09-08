Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy
1st Edition
Quantification and Analysis for International Freight
Description
Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy provides guidelines on quality policy, covering investments, management and planning for port and hinterland infrastructure, roads, railways and inland waterway ports. The book first describes the authors’ concept and formulation models, followed by a description and analysis of the applied data. As shipping companies fiercely compete in an effort to achieve greater efficiency and impact infrastructure policy and plan for the entire supply chain, they need tactics that drive quality transportation policy and new ways to model and simulate worldwide cargo movements, all while estimating demand and capacity of systems.
This book provides quantitative tools for modeling, analysis, and simulation of worldwide, inter-modal cargo movement – helping forecast the impacts of logistics and related policies in each region of the world. It covers useful applications for every region of the world, allowing policymakers to tailor results for their own specific uses.
Key Features
- Delivers sophisticated quantitative tools for modeling simulations, providing powerful analysis of global intermodal cargo movements
- Features examples of tools applied to logistical policy situations in every region of the world
- Serves as a bridge between theory and practice in the field of freight transportation research
- Provides detailed, data-supported case studies and real-world examples for transportation modelers, planners and policymakers
Readership
High-level undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in social sciences transportation programs. Transportation professionals involved with planning, feasibility studies, consultation, funding, and policy for transportation infrastructure. Government researchers and policy makers responsible for international logistics employed at state and federal departments of transportation
Table of Contents
Part One General introduction
1 Introduction to global container shipping market
2 A global analysis of hinterlands from a European perspective
3 Cross-border logistics practices, policies, and its impact
4 Basics of container demand forecast
Part Two Model & data
5 Basic concept
6 Global maritime container shipping model
7 Intermodal transport super-network model
8 Data [1] maritime shipping and land transport network
9 Data [2] container shipping demand for the present and future
Part Three Application to the developing world
10 Central America: Small countries with active border-crossing transport on land
11 Greater Mekong Subregion: Is the Mekong River shipping competitive with other modes?
12 South Asia: Impact simulations of logistics projects in India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka
13 Central Asia: Typical landlocked region across Eurasia continent
14 Pacific Islands: Small and dispersed ‘sea-locked’ islands
15 Southern Africa: Overcoming corridor and border challenges for landlocked countries
16 Belt and road initiative: How does China’s BRI encourage the use of international rail transport across the Eurasian continent?
Details
No. of pages: 370
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 8th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140604
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128140611
About the Editors
Ryuichi Shibasaki
Dr. Ryuichi Shibasaki is an Associate Professor at the Resilience Engineering Research Center and Department of Technology Management for Innovation (TMI), School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo. After his graduation of the Department of Civil Engineering, The University of Tokyo, he was research associate of the University of Tokyo until 2002. He worked as a researcher of National Institute for Land and Infrastructure Management, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan for 15 years, including temporary assignment as chief researcher of the Overseas Coastal Area Development Institute of Japan (2012-2015), visiting researcher of Modern Logistics Research Center, Tsinghua University (2006-2007), and visiting Associate Professor of Kyoto University (2014-2017). His research focus is primarily on global intermodal freight flow modelling, port logistics, and maritime big data analysis. Dr. Shibasaki’s research has received three awards for “Best Application in Practices” from the Eastern Asia Society of Transport Studies (EASTS) in 2009, 2011, and 2015, and two from the International Association of Maritime Economists (IAME) in 2014 and 2020. He currently serves as an associate editor of Maritime Policy & Management and Asian Transport Studies. Also, he is one of representative organizers of International Conference on Transportation and Logistics (TLOG Network).
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Resilience Engineering Research Center, Department of Technology Management for Innovation (TMI), School of Engineering, The University of Tokyo, Japan.
Hironori Kato
Dr. Hironori Kato is a Full Professor at the Department of Civil Engineering, The University of Tokyo. His research concerns are transportation planning and policy, international transportation, and transportation in developing countries. He has contributed to many advisory/research committees of the central and local governments in Japan as a policy advisor, such as Special Member of the Council for Transport Policy (Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, Japan) while he has also worked for international development projects as a technical advisor to Japan International Cooperation Agency. He has experienced many projects organized by international institutions such as Asian Development Bank and Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. His work has appeared in many journals, including Elsevier’s Transport Policy, Transportation Research Part B: Methodological, and European Journal of Operational Research. Dr. Kato has also served as the Editor-in-Chief of Elsevier’s Journal, Asian Transport Studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, The University of Tokyo, Japan.
Cesar Ducruet
Dr. César Ducruet is geographer and Research Director for the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) at the research laboratory UMR 8504 Géographie-Cités (Sorbonne University). His research interests include network analysis, urban & regional development, and spatial analysis, through the looking glass of ports and shipping networks, with a special focus on Europe and Asia. After being post-doctoral fellow in South Korea (KRIHS) and The Netherlands (Erasmus University), he worked as expert for various organisations (OECD, World Bank, Korea Maritime Institute, JETRO), guest lectured at several institutes (Chinese Academy of Sciences, ITMMA, HK PolyU, Ecole de Management de Normandie, NEOMA Business School, University of Catania, ENSTA Paris-Tech), and is a member of the STAR Alliance (HK), the GIS of Maritime History and Sciences (France), Chair of Regional Development for the World Transport Convention (China), and editorial board member of Journal of Transport Geography, Portus, and Mappemonde. He is currently Principal Investigator of the ERC Starting Grant "World Seastems" (2013-2019) research project analysing the evolution of global shipping networks since the late nineteenth century, and published two edited books on Maritime Networks (2015) and Shipping Data Analysis (2017) in the Routledge Studies in Transport Analysis. He has published more than 50 articles in peer-reviewed journals and 30 book chapters in the last 15 years or so.
Affiliations and Expertise
Geographer and Research Director, French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), Research Laboratory UMR, Sorbonne University, France
