Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy
1st Edition
Description
Economic globalization affects freight transportation across the world. Major international shipping companies are fiercely competing, deploying larger containerships, expanding alliances and mergers in an effort to achieve greater efficiency – impacting infrastructure policy and planning for the entire supply chain. Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy: Quantification and Analysis for International Freight helps drive quality transportation policy, with modeling tools and simulations that analyze worldwide cargo movements, while estimating demand and capacity of systems.
This book provides quantitative tools for modeling, analysis, and simulation of worldwide, inter-modal cargo movement – helping forecast the impacts of logistics and related policies in each region of the world. Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy: Quantification and Analysis for International Freight helps drive quality policy, covering investments, management, and planning for port and hinterland infrastructure, roads, railways, and inland waterway ports. Transportation professionals can use these tools and simulations to ensure efficient and smooth movement of goods around the world.
Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy: Quantification and Analysis for International Freight first describes the authors’ concept and formulation models, followed by a description, and analysis, of the applied data. Finally, the book presents useful applications for every region of the world, allowing policy makers to tailor results for their own specific uses.
Key Features
- Delivers sophisticated quantitative tools for modeling simulations, providing powerful analysis of global intermodal cargo movements
- Features examples of tools applied to logistical policy situations in every region of the world
- Serves as a bridge between theory and practice in the field of freight transportation research
- Detailed, data-supported case studies provide real-world examples for transportation modelers, planners, and policy makers
Readership
High-level undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in social sciences transportation programs. Transportation professionals involved with planning, feasibility studies, consultation, funding, and policy for transportation infrastructure. Government researchers and policy makers responsible for international logistics employed at state and federal departments of transportation
Table of Contents
Part 1. Basic Concept and Model
1. Basic Concept
2. Global Maritime Shipping Model
3. Land Shipping Model
4. Intermodal Super-network Model
5. Economic Impact of International Logistics Policies
Part 2. Data
6. Port and Global Maritime Shipping Network
7. Land Shipping Network and Cross-Border Transport
8. Current and Future Shipping Demand
Part 3. Application to the World
9. Central America
10. Greater Mekong Sub-region
11. South Asia
12. Pacific Island
13. Central Asia
14. Northern Sea Route
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140604
About the Editor
Hironori Kato
Hironori Kato is a researcher for the National Institute for Land and Infrastructure Management (NILIM), a part of Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). He is also a visiting professor at Kyoto University’s Graduate School of Management. His research focus is primarily on global intermodal freight flow modelling, and port logistics. Dr. Kato’s research has received three awards for “Best Application in Practices” from the Eastern Asia Society of Transport Studies (EASTS), and another from the International Association of Maritime Economists (IAME). His work has appeared in many journals, including Elsevier’s Transport Policy, and Transportation Research Part B: Methodological.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, National Institute for Land and Infrastructure Management (NILIM)
Ryuichi Shibasaki
Ryuichi Shibasaki is a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering, at the University of Tokyo, Japan. His research focuses are transportation planning and policy, transportation economics, transportation finance, and travel behavioral analysis. He has contributed to more than 100 advisory/research committees for both central and local governments in Japan, and international development projects as a policy advisor. Dr. Shibasaki has received several awards, including the Best Paper Award (EASTS, 2015), the Kometani-Sasaki Award (Kometani-Sasaki Foundation, 2014), and the Japan Society of Transportation Economics (JSTE) Award in 2014. His work has appeared in many journals, including Elsevier’s Research in Transportation Economics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, University of Tokyo, Japan