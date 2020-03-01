Economic globalization affects freight transportation across the world. Major international shipping companies are fiercely competing, deploying larger containerships, expanding alliances and mergers in an effort to achieve greater efficiency – impacting infrastructure policy and planning for the entire supply chain. Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy: Quantification and Analysis for International Freight helps drive quality transportation policy, with modeling tools and simulations that analyze worldwide cargo movements, while estimating demand and capacity of systems.

This book provides quantitative tools for modeling, analysis, and simulation of worldwide, inter-modal cargo movement – helping forecast the impacts of logistics and related policies in each region of the world. Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy: Quantification and Analysis for International Freight helps drive quality policy, covering investments, management, and planning for port and hinterland infrastructure, roads, railways, and inland waterway ports. Transportation professionals can use these tools and simulations to ensure efficient and smooth movement of goods around the world.

Global Logistics Network Modelling and Policy: Quantification and Analysis for International Freight first describes the authors’ concept and formulation models, followed by a description, and analysis, of the applied data. Finally, the book presents useful applications for every region of the world, allowing policy makers to tailor results for their own specific uses.