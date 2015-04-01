Global Legislation for Food Contact Materials
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- List of contributors
- Preface
- Part One: Food contact legislation: an overview
- 1: Food migration testing for food contact materials
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Possibilities of food migration testing
- 2: Compliance testing for food contact materials
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Testing in the European Union
- 2.3 Testing in the United States
- 3: Future trends in global food packaging regulation
- Abstract
- 3.1 Background
- 3.2 Trend 1: more restrictive requirements for materials used in contact with foods consumed by sensitive populations
- 3.3 Trend 2: more focus on novel materials and how to regulate them
- 3.4 Trend 3: more attention to “chemicals of concern”
- 3.5 Trend 4: more recycled food packaging
- Part Two: Food contact legislation for specific materials
- 4: Global legislation for plastic materials in contact with food
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Food contact jurisdictions around the world
- 4.3 Plastic resins
- 4.4 Special applications
- 4.5 Future trends
- 4.6 Further information
- 5: Global legislation for regenerated cellulose materials in contact with food
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Interactions environment-regenerated cellulose foodstuffs
- 5.3 Food and other sanitary applications
- 5.4 Regulatory aspects of regenerated cellulose (RC) for food contact applications
- 5.5 Perspectives and future trends
- Appendix: list of acronyms
- 6: Global legislation for rubber materials in contact with food
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Regulatory scene in Europe
- 6.3 Regulatory requirements in the United States
- 6.4 Regulatory requirements in Canada
- 6.5 Legislation in Mercosur countries and applicability of EU and FDA regulations
- 6.6 Requirements for food contact rubber in Japan
- 6.7 Requirements for food contact rubber in China
- 6.8 Taiwan requirements for rubber
- 6.9 Further information: research studies on food contact rubber
- 7: A US regulatory perspective on multilayer food contact articles
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Regulatory authority
- 7.3 Regulatory considerations
- 7.4 Coatings for food packaging
- 7.5 Multilaminate materials for food packaging
- 7.6 Functional barrier concept
- 7.7 Migration modeling
- 7.8 Future trends
- 7.9 Further information
- 8: Global legislation for active and intelligent packaging materials
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 The role of packaging innovation
- 8.3 Economic aspects of active and intelligent packaging materials and articles
- 8.4 Regulatory aspects for active and intelligent packaging materials and articles
- 8.5 Active and intelligent packaging materials and articles for food contact applications
- 8.6 Examples of innovative active and intelligent packaging materials and articles
- 8.7 A sight outside Europe
- 8.8 Legislation in other jurisdictions
- 9: Global legislation for paper and card materials in contact with food
- Abstract
- 9.1 Regulation of food contact paper and paperboard in the United States
- 9.2 Regulation of food contact paper and paperboard in South America
- 9.3 Regulation of food contact paper and paperboard in the European Union
- 9.4 Regulation of food contact paper and paperboard in Japan
- 9.5 Regulation of food contact paper and paperboard in China
- 9.6 Future trends in food contact paper regulation
- Index
Description
Food contact materials such as packaging, storage containers and processing surfaces can pose a substantial hazard to both food manufacturer and consumer due to the migration of chemicals or other substances from the material to the food, which can cause tainting of flavours and other sensory characteristics, or even illness. This book reviews the main materials used for food contact in terms of the global legislation in place to ensure their safe and effective use. Part One provides an overview of food contact legislation issues such as chemical migration and compliance testing. Part Two looks in detail at the legislation for specific food contact materials and their advantages, hazards and use in industry.
Key Features
- Includes global coverage of food contact legislation
- Features expert analysis of future trends in global food packaging regulation
- Focus on specific materials such as plastic, paper and rubber materials in contact with food
Readership
R&D managers and safety assessment/quality control managers in food and beverage packaging; equipment manufacturers and food processors. Legal staff in food industry and academics with a research interest in this area
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 1st April 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782420231
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782420149
About the Editors
J S Baughan Editor
Joan S. Baughan Keller and Heckman LLP, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Keller and Heckman LLP, USA