Global International Economic Models - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444867186, 9781483298733

Global International Economic Models, Volume 147

1st Edition

Selected Papers from an IIASA Conference

Editors: B.G. Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9781483298733
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents


﻿Part One: Survey of the Models

A Cross Section of Global International Economic Models

Part Two: Macroeconometric Models

Long-Term Simulations with the Project LINK System, 1978-1985

Long-Term Forecasts and Policy Implications: Simulations with a World Econometric Model (T-FAIS IV)

The Structure and Properties of the Multicountry Model

An Outline of a Multicountry Econometric Model

Part Three: General Equilibrium Models

A General Equilibrium Model for the World Economy: Some Preliminary Results

General Equilibrium Modeling of Trade-Liberalization Issues Among Major World Trade Blocs

A Three-Region Model of Energy, International Trade, and Economic Growth

Part Four: Input-Output Models

The World Model: An Interregional Input-Output Model of the World Economy

Linked Input—Output Models For France, the Federal Republic of Germany, and Belgium

Part Five: Hybrid Models

The Impact of Petroleum and Commodity Prices in a Model of the World Economy

An Evaluation of the Effects of Commodity-Price Indexation on Developed and Developing Economies: An Application of the REMPIS Model

Project FUGI and the Future of ESCAP Developing Countries

DYNAMICO: A Multilevel Programming Model of World Trade and Development

Part Six: Trade and Exchange Rate Models

Structural Changes and Development Alternatives in International Trade

A Model of Trade and Exchange Rates

Author Index

Description

This volume surveys the state-of-the-art of global international modeling. All 15 models included in the survey feature national or regional disaggregation of the world economy and interdependencies among the various nations and regions. A few are constructed for short-term forecasting, but the primary focus is on long-run models and applications.

Macroeconomic, input-output, general equilibrium, trade and exchange rate, and several hybrid models are included. A cross-sectional analysis by the editor compares the structures, linkage mechanisms, methodologies and applications of the various models and concludes with some observations on prospective research trends.

About the Editors

B.G. Hickman Editor

