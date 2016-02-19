Global International Economic Models, Volume 147
1st Edition
Selected Papers from an IIASA Conference
Editors: B.G. Hickman
eBook ISBN: 9781483298733
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1983
Page Count: 322
Table of Contents
Part One: Survey of the Models
A Cross Section of Global International Economic Models
Part Two: Macroeconometric Models
Long-Term Simulations with the Project LINK System, 1978-1985
Long-Term Forecasts and Policy Implications: Simulations with a World Econometric Model (T-FAIS IV)
The Structure and Properties of the Multicountry Model
An Outline of a Multicountry Econometric Model
Part Three: General Equilibrium Models
A General Equilibrium Model for the World Economy: Some Preliminary Results
General Equilibrium Modeling of Trade-Liberalization Issues Among Major World Trade Blocs
A Three-Region Model of Energy, International Trade, and Economic Growth
Part Four: Input-Output Models
The World Model: An Interregional Input-Output Model of the World Economy
Linked Input—Output Models For France, the Federal Republic of Germany, and Belgium
Part Five: Hybrid Models
The Impact of Petroleum and Commodity Prices in a Model of the World Economy
An Evaluation of the Effects of Commodity-Price Indexation on Developed and Developing Economies: An Application of the REMPIS Model
Project FUGI and the Future of ESCAP Developing Countries
DYNAMICO: A Multilevel Programming Model of World Trade and Development
Part Six: Trade and Exchange Rate Models
Structural Changes and Development Alternatives in International Trade
A Model of Trade and Exchange Rates
Author Index
Description
This volume surveys the state-of-the-art of global international modeling. All 15 models included in the survey feature national or regional disaggregation of the world economy and interdependencies among the various nations and regions. A few are constructed for short-term forecasting, but the primary focus is on long-run models and applications.
Macroeconomic, input-output, general equilibrium, trade and exchange rate, and several hybrid models are included. A cross-sectional analysis by the editor compares the structures, linkage mechanisms, methodologies and applications of the various models and concludes with some observations on prospective research trends.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
- Published:
- 1st January 1983
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298733
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
B.G. Hickman Editor
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.