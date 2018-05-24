Global Health in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-3
Table of Contents
Foreword: Otolaryngology Around the World
Preface: The Small World of Global Otolaryngology
Surgical Care and Otolaryngology in Global Health
Otolaryngology and the Global Burden of Disease
World Health Organization and Its Initiative for Ear and Hearing Care
Otolaryngology in Low-Resource Settings: Practical and Ethical Considerations
Using Technology in Global Otolaryngology
Educational Resources for Global Health in Otolaryngology
Global Hearing Loss Prevention
Management of Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media and Otosclerosis in Developing Countries
An Evidence-Based Practical Approach to Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Developing World
Outcome of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancers in Low-Resource Settings: Challenges and Opportunities
Thyroid Disease Around the World
Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases in Africa
Regional Overview of Specific Populations, Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases in Latin America
Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases of the Asia-Pacific Region
Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases in the Middle East
Workforce Considerations, Training, and Certification of Physicians in Europe
Otolaryngology-Related Disorders in Underserved Populations, Otolaryngology
Training and Workforce Considerations in North America
Description
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. James E. Saunders, Susan R. Cordes and Mark E. Zafereo, is devoted to Global Health in Otolaryngology. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Surgical Care and Otolaryngology in Global Health; Otolaryngology and the Global Burden of Disease; Health Organization and Otolaryngology; Otolaryngology in Low-Resource Settings: Practical and Ethical Considerations; Using Technology in Global Otolaryngology; Educational Resources for Global Health in Otolaryngology; Global Hearing Loss Prevention and Services; Management of Chronic Ear Disease and Otosclerosis; An Evidenced-Based Practical Approach to Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Developing World; Outcome of Head Neck Squamous Cell Cancers in Low Resource Settings: Challenges and Opportunities; Thyroid Disease Around the World; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Africa; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Latin America; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Asia/Pacific; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in the Middle East; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Europe; and Overview of Otolaryngology-related Disorders in Underserved Populations, Otolaryngology Training, and Workforce Considerations in North America.
Language:
- English
Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
Published:
- 24th May 2018
Imprint:
- Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584104
Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323584098
About the Authors
James Saunders Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
Susan Cordes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Indiana University Ukiah Valley Medical Center
Mark Zafereo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center