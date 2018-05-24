Global Health in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584098, 9780323584104

Global Health in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 51-3

1st Edition

Authors: James Saunders Susan Cordes Mark Zafereo
eBook ISBN: 9780323584104
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584098
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 24th May 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Otolaryngology Around the World

Preface: The Small World of Global Otolaryngology

Surgical Care and Otolaryngology in Global Health

Otolaryngology and the Global Burden of Disease

World Health Organization and Its Initiative for Ear and Hearing Care

Otolaryngology in Low-Resource Settings: Practical and Ethical Considerations

Using Technology in Global Otolaryngology

Educational Resources for Global Health in Otolaryngology

Global Hearing Loss Prevention

Management of Chronic Suppurative Otitis Media and Otosclerosis in Developing Countries

An Evidence-Based Practical Approach to Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Developing World

Outcome of Head and Neck Squamous Cell Cancers in Low-Resource Settings: Challenges and Opportunities

Thyroid Disease Around the World　

Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases in Africa

Regional Overview of Specific Populations, Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases in Latin America

Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases of the Asia-Pacific Region

Workforce Considerations, Training, and Diseases in the Middle East

Workforce Considerations, Training, and Certification of Physicians in Europe

Otolaryngology-Related Disorders in Underserved Populations, Otolaryngology

Training and Workforce Considerations in North America

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. James E. Saunders, Susan R. Cordes and Mark E. Zafereo, is devoted to Global Health in Otolaryngology. Articles in this outstanding issue include: Surgical Care and Otolaryngology in Global Health; Otolaryngology and the Global Burden of Disease; Health Organization and Otolaryngology; Otolaryngology in Low-Resource Settings: Practical and Ethical Considerations; Using Technology in Global Otolaryngology; Educational Resources for Global Health in Otolaryngology; Global Hearing Loss Prevention and Services; Management of Chronic Ear Disease and Otosclerosis; An Evidenced-Based Practical Approach to Pediatric Otolaryngology in the Developing World; Outcome of Head Neck Squamous Cell Cancers in Low Resource Settings: Challenges and Opportunities; Thyroid Disease Around the World; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Africa; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Latin America; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Asia/Pacific; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in the Middle East; Workforce Considerations, Training and Diseases in Europe; and Overview of Otolaryngology-related Disorders in Underserved Populations, Otolaryngology Training, and Workforce Considerations in North America.

About the Authors

James Saunders Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

Susan Cordes Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Indiana University Ukiah Valley Medical Center

Mark Zafereo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

