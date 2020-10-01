Global Groundwater
1st Edition
Source, Scarcity, Sustainability, Security and Solutions
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Global Groundwater: Source, Scarcity, Sustainability, Security and Solutions presents a compilation of compelling insights to groundwater scenarios affecting groundwater-stressed regions across the world. Thematic sub-sections included are groundwater studies on (a) quantity, (b) exploration, (c) quality and pollution, (d) economics, management and policies, (e) groundwater and society, and (f) sustainable sources and efficient solutions. The chapters in these sub-sections provide unique knowledge on groundwater studies for scientists, planners, and policymakers, and are written by leading global experts and researchers.
Global Groundwater: Source, Scarcity, Sustainability, Security and Solutions provides a unique, unparalleled opportunity to integrate the knowledge on groundwater, ranging from availability to pollution, nation-level groundwater management to transboundary aquifer governance, and global-scale review to local-scale case-studies.
Key Features
- Provides interdisciplinary content that bridges the knowledge from groundwater sources to solutions and sustainability, from science to policy, technology to clean water and food
- Includes Global and regional reviews and case studies, building a bridge between broad reviews of groundwater related issues by domain experts as well as detailed case studies by specific area researchers
- Identifies pathways for transforming groundwater knowledge to policy and governance of groundwater security and sustainability
Readership
Hydrologists, Hydrogeologists, Civil Engineers, Water Managers, Agriculture Engineers, Public Health, Engineers, Researchers, Graduate Students
Table of Contents
Section I Groundwater Quantity (exploration and estimation)
Section II Groundwater Quality and Pollution
Section III Interactions between Groundwater and Surface Waters (Oceans and Rivers)
Section IV Climate Change impact on groundwater
Section V Groundwater and Society
Section VI Transboundary groundwater basins (issues and solutions)
Section VII Solution (policy interventions, governance and innovation)
Section VIII Security and Sustainability (drinking water and food production)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181720
About the Editor
Abhijit Mukherjee
Abhijit Mukherjee has a PhD from the University of Kentucky, USA followed by postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Texas at Austin, USA. He also served as the Physical Hydrogeologist at the Alberta Geological Survey in Canada. He is currently an Associate Professor at the Department of Geology and Geophysics, and research co-coordinator, School of Environmental Science and Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur), India. Abhijit has over 20 years of teaching and research experience. Among many awards and recognitions, in 2016, he was conferred the National Geoscience Award by the President of India. He has been Associate Editor of several journals, including the Journal of Hydrology, Applied Geochemistry, Groundwater for Sustainable Development, Frontiers in Environmental Science and Journal of Earth System Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Geology and Geophysics, and research co-coordinator, School of Environmental Science and Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur), India
Bridget Scanlon
Bridget Scanlon has a PhD from the University of Kentucky, and is presently Fisher Endowed Chair in Geological Sciences and a Senior Research Scientist at the Bureau of Economic Geology, Jackson School of Geosciences, the University of Texas at Austin. As a world-leading authority on water research, her career has been characterized by a commitment to data as well as innovative approaches that cut across disciplines. During her ~40 years academic career, Bridget has published articles in numerous peer-reviewed journals, and has been involved with U.S. Department of Energy scientific endeavors, and has been a member of the NASA GRACE satellite Science team. In 2016, she was elected as a member of the National Academy of Engineering, one of the highest U.S. scientific professional honors and also the National Ground Water Association’s M. King Hubbert Award. Bridget is widely considered as one of the foremost authorities on global groundwater resources and besides being an Associate Editor of several subject journals, she is the former Managing Editor of Journal of Hydrology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fisher Endowed Chair in Geological Sciences and Senior Research Scientist, Bureau of Economic Geology, Jackson School of Geosciences, University of Texas at Austin, USA
Alice Aureli
Alice Aureli has a PhD in Hydrogeology and has worked in the UNESCO Water Sciences Division since 1989. She is the Chief of the Groundwater Resources and Aquifer Systems Section of UNESCO’s International Hydrological Programme. She is responsible for, amongst others, the International Shared Aquifers Resources Management (ISARM) programme. This role has led her to supervise the work of the interdisciplinary group that advised the UN International Law Commission to prepare the Draft Articles on the Law of Transboundary Aquifers. An important aspect of her work has been on scientific and policy-related issues surrounding groundwater governance. Alice is the author of a large number of publications and has also served as editor of various international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Groundwater Resources and Aquifer Systems Section, UNESCO’s International Hydrological Programme
Simon Langan
Simon Langan received his PhD from University of St. Andrews, UK, followed by a post-doctoral fellowship atImperial College, London, UK. He is the Director of IIASA’s Water Program and the Water Futures and Solutions Initiative. Throughout his career, Simon has won grants and secured funding from regional and international donor projects, including from the private sector, the EU 7th Framework, Natural Environment Research Council, National Power, Scottish Environment Protection Agency, USAID, and Canadian Government. Simon has an extensive number of publications in peer-reviewed journals, as well as experience in policy-related analyses, including numerous peer-reviewed articles, technical reports, books/chapters and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, IIASA’s Water Program and the Water Futures and Solutions Initiative
Huaming Guo
Huaming Guo has a PhD from the China University of Geosciences: Wuhan, Hubei, China, followed by a Postodoctoral Fellowship at Tsinghua University: Beijing, Beijing, China. He has also been an Alexander van Humboldt Research Fellow at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany. He is currently a Professor at the School of Water Resources and Environment, China University of Geosciences, Beijing, China. He has been also a Senior Visiting Professor to Columbia University, USA. Huaming has over 20 years of teaching and research experience. He has been Associate Editor of several journals and presently servesas Editor-in-Chief of Journal of Hydrology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Water Resources and Environment, China University of Geosciences, Beijing, China
Andrew McKenzie
Andrew McKenzie has a B.A (Hons.) from Oxford University and M.Sc. from University College London in Hydrogeology. He worked as an exploration geologist and hydrogeologist in Africa, the Middle East and the UK before joining the BGS in 1988, working on groundwater issues, in Central America. As a hydrogeologist in BGS’s Groundwater Directorate he has been responsible for managing the survey’s databases on groundwater, focussing on field data collection, data processing and developing systems to disseminate data to stakeholders. This includes contributing to the NERC systems for monitoring groundwater status, investigating drought and floods, and, more recently, developing forecasts of groundwater resources at a national level. He has extensive international experience principally in Africa and South Asia, where he was Senior Hydrogeologist for the World Bank India Hydrology Project, and co-investigator on research projects in the Ganga and Cauvery basins. He is currently Platform Lead for the BGS ODA Project ‘Sustainable Asian Cities’ which is building networks for urban geoscience across several Asian countries. Andrew has over 35 years of research experience. He is a Fellow of Geological Society of London.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, British Geological Survey, Wallingford, UK