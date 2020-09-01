Global Environmental Sustainability
1st Edition
Case Studies and Analysis of the UN’s Journey toward Sustainable Development
Description
Global Environmental Sustainability: Case Studies and Analysis of the UN’s Journey toward Sustainable Development presents an integrated, interdisciplinary analysis of sustainable development, addressing global environmental problems in the contemporary world. It critically examines current actions being taken on global and local scales, particularly in relation to the United Nations’ efforts to promote sustainable development. This approach is supported by empirical analysis, drawing upon a host of interweaving insights spanning economics, politics, ecology, environmental philosophy and ethics, among others. As a result, it offers a comprehensive and well-balanced assessment of the overall perspective of sustainable development supported by in-depth content analysis, theoretical evaluation, empirical and actual case studies premised on solid data, and actual field work.
By utilizing in-depth analysis, both quantitative and qualitative, and challenging the status quo of what is expected in the global approach to sustainable development, Global Environmental Sustainability helps researchers, practitioners, and policymakers in sustainability and environmental science, as well as the many other disciplines involved in sustainable development, to better understand sustainability from a new perspective and provides a methodological direction to pursue solutions going forward.
Key Features
- Provides a systematic exposition of sustainable development in all its complexity, with all the chapters complementing each other in an integral way
- Presents extensive empirical evidence of various environmental problems and the extent to which the United Nations has succeeded in bringing the world to environmental sustainability
- Includes case studies and extensive qualitative date from field study and in-depth interviews with populations most affected by climate change
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Sustainable Development－A Preliminary Reflection
2. The United Nations’ Journey to Global Environmental Sustainability since Stockholm: An Assessment
3. The United Nations’ Journey to Global Environmental Sustainability since Stockholm: The Paradox
4. Greening for a Sustainable Future: The Ethical Connection
5. The Nexus of Environmental Ethics and Environmental Sustainability: An Empirical Assessment
6. The United Nations Environmental Education Initiatives: The Green Failure and the Way Forward
7. Summary and Conclusion
Choy Keong
Choy Yee Keong is currently attached to the Faculty of Economics, Keio University, Tokyo as a Senior Research Fellow cum Lecturer in Environmental Economics. Prior to this, he was with the National Institutes for the Humanities, Research Institute for Humanity and Nature (RIHN), Kyoto, Japan as an invited scholar. He was also attached to Kyoto University (Faculty of Economics and the Graduate School of Economics) as an Assistant Professor and Research Fellow, teaching/conducting research on Southeast Asian economies, sustainable development issues, environmental management, and environmental ethics. Keong has more than 10 years of field research experience in development and environmental issues in Southeast Asia especially in Malaysia. The author has also published extensively in various international peer reviewed journals and presented his papers at numerous international conferences held in various parts of the world. Also, he has often been invited by various universities to deliver public lectures on development, energy and environmental issues.
