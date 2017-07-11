Global Engineering Ethics
1st Edition
Description
Global Engineering Ethics introduces the fundamentals of ethics in a context specific to engineering without privileging any one national or cultural conception of ethics. Numerous case studies from around the world help the reader to see clearly the relevance of design, safety, and professionalism to engineers.
Engineering increasingly takes place in global contexts, with industrial and research teams operating across national and cultural borders. This adds a layer of complexity to already challenging ethical issues. This book is essential reading for anyone wanting to understand or communicate the ethics of engineering, including students, academics, and researchers, and is indispensable for those involved in international and cross-cultural environments.
Key Features
- Takes a global-values approach to engineering ethics rather than prioritizing any one national or regional culture
- Uses engineering case studies to explain ethical issues and principles in relatable, practical contexts
- Approaches engineering from a business perspective, emphasizing the extent to which engineering occurs in terms of profit-driven markets, addressing potential conflicts that arise as a result
- Provides extensive guidance on how to carry out ethical analysis by using case studies, to practice addressing and thinking through issues before confronting them in the world
Readership
Researchers, academics and students interested in the ethics of engineering, and all those involved in international and cross-cultural environments
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Engineering Ethics from a Global Perspective
2. Working with Cases: The Importance of Concrete Learning
3. Engineering Professionalism and Professional Organizations
4. Basic Ethical Principles for Global Engineering
5. The Prime Responsibility of Safety
6. The Global Business Environment: What Engineers Should Know
7. Cross-Cultural Issues: Their Importance to Global Engineering Ethics
8. Autonomy
9. Conflicting Duties and Dissent
10. Issues of Broader Concern for Engineers
11. The Rights of Engineers
Appendix I. Global Engineering Ethics Principles Reviewed
Appendix II. Steps in the Case-Study Procedure
Appendix III Guided Analysis: The Case of “Curious George”
Details
- No. of pages:
- 222
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 11th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112199
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128112182
About the Author
Heinz Luegenbiehl
Heinz C. Luegenbiehl is Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and Technology Studies at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Indiana, where he taught for thirty-four years. During that time he also taught at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Nanzan University and Kanazawa Institute of Technology, both in Japan, and National Yunlin University of Science and Technology in Taiwan. After retiring he taught for two years at the University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute in Shanghai. He received his Ph.D. from Purdue University in philosophy and has held numerous fellowships, including Fulbrights, NASA, NEH, NSF, and the German Academic Exchange Service. His publications are primarily on engineering ethics, but also on liberal education and the social dimensions of technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terra Haute, Indiana, USA
Rockwell Clancy
Rockwell F. Clancy is a lecturer in engineering ethics and philosophy, at the University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute, research fellow in the Institute of Social Cognitive and Behavioral Science, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and Associate Editor of the Asian Journal of Law and Society. He has served as a long-term educational consultant at Purdue University, having previously taught in the US and Europe. His current research and teaching interests are largely interdisciplinary, covering engineering ethics, philosophy of technology, moral psychology, European philosophy, philosophy of religion, political philosophy, and cross-cultural communication. Dr. Clancy holds degrees from Purdue University (PhD), the Katholieke Universiteit, Leuven (MA), and Fordham University (BA).
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, University of Michigan-Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute, Shanghai, China