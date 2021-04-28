Glioblastoma, Part II: Molecular Targets and Clinical Trials, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323813051

Glioblastoma, Part II: Molecular Targets and Clinical Trials, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Editor: Linda M. Liau
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323813051
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Linda M. Liau, is dedicated to Glioblastoma: Molecular and Clinical Trials. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series consulting editors, Drs. Russell R. Lonser and Daniel K. Resnick. Topics will include—but are not limited to—Pathology & Molecular Markers, Cellular States & Genetic Diversity in Glioblastoma, Mismatch Repair in Glioblastoma Resistance, Genetic Susceptibility in Brain Cancer, Pediatric Gliomas: Molecular Landscape & Emerging Targets, Molecularly Targeted Clinical Trials, Novel Radiation Sensitizers, Immunotherapy Checkpoint Inhibitors, Brain Tumor Vaccines, CAR T Cells, Oncolytic Virotherapy, Targeting Cancer Stem Cells, Therapeutic Delivery to CNS, Theranostics: Dual Modality PET Tracers, and Neuroimaging & Novel Response Assessments.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th April 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323813051

About the Editor

Linda M. Liau

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Neurosurgery Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine Director, Brain Tumor Program, UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.