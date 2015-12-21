Glaucoma, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-6
1st Edition
Authors: Stefano Pizzirani
eBook ISBN: 9780323413619
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413602
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2015
Dr. Stefano Pizzirani has assembled an expert panel of authors on the topic of small animal Glaucoma. Articles include: Functional anatomy of the outflow facilities,Epidemiology of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Pathophysiology and classification of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Genetics of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Clinical signs,Medical treatment of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Ocular pathology in canine glaucoma,Feline Glaucoma, and more!
About the Authors
Stefano Pizzirani Author
TUFTS
