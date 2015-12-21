Glaucoma, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-6

Dr. Stefano Pizzirani has assembled an expert panel of authors on the topic of small animal Glaucoma. Articles include: Functional anatomy of the outflow facilities,Epidemiology of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Pathophysiology and classification of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Genetics of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Clinical signs,Medical treatment of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Ocular pathology in canine glaucoma,Feline Glaucoma, and more!