Glaucoma, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323413602, 9780323413619

Glaucoma, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 45-6

1st Edition

Authors: Stefano Pizzirani
eBook ISBN: 9780323413619
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323413602
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st December 2015
Description

Dr. Stefano Pizzirani has assembled an expert panel of authors on the topic of small animal Glaucoma. Articles include: Functional anatomy of the outflow facilities,Epidemiology of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Pathophysiology and classification of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Genetics of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Clinical signs,Medical treatment of idiopathic canine glaucoma,Ocular pathology in canine glaucoma,Feline Glaucoma, and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323413619
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323413602

About the Authors

Stefano Pizzirani Author

Affiliations and Expertise

TUFTS

