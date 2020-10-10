Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond, Volume 257
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Genetics of glaucoma
Yoichi Sakurada
2. Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma detection and monitoring
Leopold Schmetterer
3. The role of commensal microflora-induced T cells responses in glaucoma neurodegeneration
Dong Feng Chen
4. Retinal cell death in experimental glaucoma
Manuel A. Vidal-Sanz
5. Experimental and clinical evidence on the neuroprotective properties of Citicoline in glaucoma
Luigi Antonio Morrone
6. Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia
Jonas Jost
7. Molecular changes at the trabecular meshwork in glaucoma: correlations with retinal ganglion cell death and novel strategies for neuroprotection
Sergio Sacca
8. Neuronal regeneration with pluripotent stem cells in glaucoma
Zi-Bing Jin
9. The role of neuroinflammation in the patogenesis of glaucoma neurodegeneration
Maria Dolores Pinazo-Duran
10. Neuroprotection of retinal ganglion cells by modulation of autophagy
Rossella Russo
11. Naturally Occurring Potential Neuroprotectants
M Francesca Cordeiro
12. Molecular changes in retinal ganglion cells associated with ocular hypertension
Gulgun Tezel
13. Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma
Ingeborg Stalmans
14. Glaucoma and the Brain
Carlo Nucci
15. Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration
Massimo Cesareo
16. Chapter Title to Be Confirmed
Hanspeter Killer
17. Microglial activation and retinal ganglion cell death in glaucoma
Jose M. Ramírez
18. Evidence on the neuroprotective properties of brimonidine in glaucoma
Claudio Bucolo
Description
Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Covers all key aspects of current research on Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond
- Provides extensively referenced chapters, thus giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
- Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists
Readership
Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of Glaucoma: A Pancitopatia of the Retina and Beyond
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 10th October 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128211069
About the Serial Volume Editors
Giacinto Bagetta
Giacinto Bagetta is Professsor of Pharmacology and works in the Department of Pharmacy, Health Science and Nutrition at University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professsor of Pharmacology, University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy
Carlo Nucci
Carlo Nucci is Professor of Ophthalmology in the Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy