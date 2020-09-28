COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323853415, 9780323853422

Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond Part B, Volume 257

1st Edition

Editors: Giacinto Bagetta Carlo Nucci
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323853415
eBook ISBN: 9780323853422
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2020
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

1. Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia

Jost B. Jonas, Songhomitra Panda-Jonas and Ya Xing Wang

2. Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration

Massimo Cesareo, Clarissa Giannini, Alessio Martucci, Matteo Di Marino, Giulio Pocobelli, Francesco Aiello, Raffaele Mancino and Carlo Nucci

3. Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma: Current state and future prospects

Michaël J.A. Girard and Leopold Schmetterer

4. Brain networks reorganization and functional disability in glaucoma

Alessio Martucci, Massimo Cesareo, Nicola Toschi, Francesco Garaci, Giacinto Bagetta and Carlo Nucci

5. Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma

João Barbosa Breda, Jan van Eijgen and Ingeborg Stalmans

6. Evaluation of putative differences in vessel density and flow area in normal tension and high-pressure glaucoma using OCT-angiography

Alessio Martucci, Clarissa Giannini, Matteo Di Marino, Roberto Pietro Sorge, Francesco Aiello, Damiana Scuteri, Raffaele Mancino, Carlo Nucci and Massimo Cesareo

7. Towards stem cell-based neuronal regeneration for glaucoma

Zi-Qi Hua, Hui Liu, Ningli Wang and Zi-Bing Jin

8. Naturally occurring neuroprotectants in glaucoma

Radhika Pooja Patel, Ehtesham Shamsher, Daniel Hill and Maria Francesca Cordeiro

9. Impact of nutraceuticals on glaucoma: A systematic review

Damiana Scuteri, Laura Rombolà, Chizuko Watanabe, Shinobu Sakurada, Maria Tiziana Corasaniti, Giacinto Bagetta, Paolo Tonin, Rossella Russo, Carlo Nucci and Luigi Antonio Morrone

10. Evidence on the neuroprotective properties of brimonidine in glaucoma

Damiana Scuteri, Giacinto Bagetta, Carlo Nucci, Francesco Aiello, Massimo Cesareo, Paolo Tonin and Maria Tiziana Corasaniti

Description

Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond Part B, Volume 257, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors. Topics covered in this new release include Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia, Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration, Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma: Current state and future prospects, Brain networks reorganization and functional disability in glaucoma, Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma, and much more.

Key Features

  • Covers all key aspects of current research on glaucoma
  • Provides extensively referenced chapters, giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
  • Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists

Readership

Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of glaucoma

About the Editors

Giacinto Bagetta

Giacinto Bagetta is Professsor of Pharmacology and works in the Department of Pharmacy, Health Science and Nutrition at University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professsor of Pharmacology, University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy

Carlo Nucci

Carlo Nucci is Professor of Ophthalmology in the Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy

