Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond Part B, Volume 257
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
1. Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia
Jost B. Jonas, Songhomitra Panda-Jonas and Ya Xing Wang
2. Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration
Massimo Cesareo, Clarissa Giannini, Alessio Martucci, Matteo Di Marino, Giulio Pocobelli, Francesco Aiello, Raffaele Mancino and Carlo Nucci
3. Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma: Current state and future prospects
Michaël J.A. Girard and Leopold Schmetterer
4. Brain networks reorganization and functional disability in glaucoma
Alessio Martucci, Massimo Cesareo, Nicola Toschi, Francesco Garaci, Giacinto Bagetta and Carlo Nucci
5. Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma
João Barbosa Breda, Jan van Eijgen and Ingeborg Stalmans
6. Evaluation of putative differences in vessel density and flow area in normal tension and high-pressure glaucoma using OCT-angiography
Alessio Martucci, Clarissa Giannini, Matteo Di Marino, Roberto Pietro Sorge, Francesco Aiello, Damiana Scuteri, Raffaele Mancino, Carlo Nucci and Massimo Cesareo
7. Towards stem cell-based neuronal regeneration for glaucoma
Zi-Qi Hua, Hui Liu, Ningli Wang and Zi-Bing Jin
8. Naturally occurring neuroprotectants in glaucoma
Radhika Pooja Patel, Ehtesham Shamsher, Daniel Hill and Maria Francesca Cordeiro
9. Impact of nutraceuticals on glaucoma: A systematic review
Damiana Scuteri, Laura Rombolà, Chizuko Watanabe, Shinobu Sakurada, Maria Tiziana Corasaniti, Giacinto Bagetta, Paolo Tonin, Rossella Russo, Carlo Nucci and Luigi Antonio Morrone
10. Evidence on the neuroprotective properties of brimonidine in glaucoma
Damiana Scuteri, Giacinto Bagetta, Carlo Nucci, Francesco Aiello, Massimo Cesareo, Paolo Tonin and Maria Tiziana Corasaniti
Description
Glaucoma: A Neurodegenerative Disease of the Retina and Beyond Part B, Volume 257, the latest release in the Progress in Brain Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters written by an international board of authors. Topics covered in this new release include Glaucoma neurodegeneration and myopia, Links between obstructive sleep apnea and glaucoma neurodegeneration, Artificial intelligence and deep learning in glaucoma: Current state and future prospects, Brain networks reorganization and functional disability in glaucoma, Advanced vascular examinations of the retina and optic nerve head in glaucoma, and much more.
Key Features
- Covers all key aspects of current research on glaucoma
- Provides extensively referenced chapters, giving readers a comprehensive list of resources on topics covered
- Includes comprehensive and in-depth background information written in a clear form that is accessible to both specialists and non-specialists
Readership
Researchers, academics and all others interested in or involved in study of glaucoma
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 28th September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323853415
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323853422
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Giacinto Bagetta
Giacinto Bagetta is Professsor of Pharmacology and works in the Department of Pharmacy, Health Science and Nutrition at University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professsor of Pharmacology, University of Calabria, Arcavata di Rende, Italy
Carlo Nucci
Carlo Nucci is Professor of Ophthalmology in the Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology Unit, Department of Experimental Medicine, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.