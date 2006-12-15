Glaciotectonism, Volume 6
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. 1. Nature of glaciotectonism. 2. Geometric analysis. 3. Kinematic analysis. 4. Hill-hole pair. 5. Composite ridges. 6. Cupola hills and drumlins. 7. Megablocks and rafts. 8. Intrusions, diapirs and wedges. 9. Basement and deep crustal structures. 10. Applied glaciotectonics. 11. Distribution of glaciotectonism. 12. Dynamism of glaciotectonic deformation. 13. Glaciotectonic analogs. References. Index
Description
Glaciotectonism is an important component of modern glacial theory, gaining widespread recognition within the past 25 years. This book is outcome of compiling maps of glaciotectonic structures and landforms for North America and central Europe, which is the basis for better understanding the role of glaciotectonism as a key component of glacial theory.
Glaciotectonism is intented to provide a comprehensive review and description of glaciotectonic phenomena. The subject matter is arranged in three broad sections. First, definitions, principles, and methodologies of glaciotectonics in the field as well as in the laboratory are described. Next, case histories of glaciotectonic structures and landforms from the land and continental shelf regions of North America and Eurasia are then covered in detail. Practical applications for mining, highway construction, and other human activities are also described. The last part of the book covers regional and continental distribution of glaciotectonic phenomena, dynamics of glaciotectonic deformation, and analogous non-glacial deformation.
Key Features
- Provides definitions, principles, and methodology of investigation for glaciotectonic phenomena
- Features case histories of glaciotectonic structures and landforms from the glaciated land and continental shelf regions of North America and Eurasia
- Analyzes mechanical and theoretical glaciotectonic deformation; analogous deformation of non-glacial origin
Readership
Libraries at research institutions and universities with graduate programs in earth science, geology, geography, geomorphology, glaciology, tectonics, and related subjects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 15th December 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080556277
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529435
About the Authors
James Aber Author
Dr. Aber has a PhD in Geology from the University of Kansas. His interests and research experience are wide ranging in geology, tectonics, landscape evolution, wetland environments, remote sensing, aerial photography, and energy resources. He has conducted field investigations across the United States as well as Canada, Scandinavia, Central Europe and Japan. He is a distinguished professor at Emporia State University, Kansas.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emporia State University, Kansas, USA