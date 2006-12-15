Glaciotectonism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529435, 9780080556277

Glaciotectonism, Volume 6

1st Edition

Authors: James Aber Andrzej Ber
Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Nature of glaciotectonism. 2. Geometric analysis. 3. Kinematic analysis. 4. Hill-hole pair. 5. Composite ridges. 6. Cupola hills and drumlins. 7. Megablocks and rafts. 8. Intrusions, diapirs and wedges. 9. Basement and deep crustal structures. 10. Applied glaciotectonics. 11. Distribution of glaciotectonism. 12. Dynamism of glaciotectonic deformation. 13. Glaciotectonic analogs. References. Index

Description

Glaciotectonism is an important component of modern glacial theory, gaining widespread recognition within the past 25 years. This book is outcome of compiling maps of glaciotectonic structures and landforms for North America and central Europe, which is the basis for better understanding the role of glaciotectonism as a key component of glacial theory.

Glaciotectonism is intented to provide a comprehensive review and description of glaciotectonic phenomena. The subject matter is arranged in three broad sections. First, definitions, principles, and methodologies of glaciotectonics in the field as well as in the laboratory are described. Next, case histories of glaciotectonic structures and landforms from the land and continental shelf regions of North America and Eurasia are then covered in detail. Practical applications for mining, highway construction, and other human activities are also described. The last part of the book covers regional and continental distribution of glaciotectonic phenomena, dynamics of glaciotectonic deformation, and analogous non-glacial deformation.

  • Provides definitions, principles, and methodology of investigation for glaciotectonic phenomena
  • Features case histories of glaciotectonic structures and landforms from the glaciated land and continental shelf regions of North America and Eurasia
  • Analyzes mechanical and theoretical glaciotectonic deformation; analogous deformation of non-glacial origin

Libraries at research institutions and universities with graduate programs in earth science, geology, geography, geomorphology, glaciology, tectonics, and related subjects

James Aber Author

Dr. Aber has a PhD in Geology from the University of Kansas. His interests and research experience are wide ranging in geology, tectonics, landscape evolution, wetland environments, remote sensing, aerial photography, and energy resources. He has conducted field investigations across the United States as well as Canada, Scandinavia, Central Europe and Japan. He is a distinguished professor at Emporia State University, Kansas.

Emporia State University, Kansas, USA

