Glaciated Coasts
1st Edition
Description
Glaciated Coasts is a collection of articles that deals with shoreline morphologies of glaciated coasts and the processes that formed these coastlines in North America. This book examines nonsandy shorelines and covers a range of geologic and geographic coastal settings in a northern-southern order. This text investigates and compares the glaciated northern shorelines. These shorelines north of the glacial limit are mostly of the primary form in different stages of modification by marine agents. Shorelines are associated with embayments; baymouth barriers in turn enclose embayments. This book describes beaches as having coarse or mixed sediment populations. Most beaches worldwide have gravel clasts that have been rounded and sorted by marine processes. In the southeastern coast of Alaska, active tectonics on a mountainous shoreline is evident. The region also shows emergent and submerging shorelines with a glacial imprint undergoing formation by modern processes. This book also gives examples of gravel beach environments in various coastal settings. This book can prove useful for students of meteorology, oceanography as well as to marine ecologists and biologists. It can also benefit readers whose interest lie with coastal environment or with the general earth sciences.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Geomorphology of a Tectonically Active, Glaciated Coast, South-Central Alaska
I. Introduction
II. Physical Setting
III. Coastal Geomorphology
IV. Coastal Sedimentary Environments
V. Summary
References
Chapter 2 Fjord Sedimentation in Northern British Columbia
I. Introduction
II. Controls on Fjord Development and Sedimentation
III. Burke Channel-North Bentinck Arm
References
Chapter 3 Coarse-Grained Beach Sedimentation under Paraglacial Conditions, Canadian Atlantic Coast
I. Introduction
II. Glaciation in Atlantic Canada
III. Postglacial Relative Sea Level and Tidal Adjustments
IV. Modern Oceanographie Environment
V. Beach Morphology and Sediments—Selected Examples
VI. Beach Development Under Varying Sediment-Source Regimes
VII. Beach Development Under Varying Relative-Sea-Level Regimes
VIII. Beach Development Under Varying Dynamic Regimes
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 4 An Evolutionary Model for Transgressive Sedimentation on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia
I. Introduction and Objectives
II. Physical Processes
III. Relative Sea Level
IV. Coastal Geology
V. Eastern Shore Processes and Morphology
VI. Evolutionary Coastal Model
VII. Discussion
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Holocene Evolution of the South-Central Coast of Iceland
I. Introduction
II. Glaciation
III. Fluvioglacial Processes
IV. Coastal Processes
V. Shoreface and Continental Shelf
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 An Inventory of Coastal Environments and Classification of Maine's Glaciated Shoreline
I. Introduction
II. Coastal Climate
III. Late Quaternary History
IV. Bedrock Geology
V. Methods
VI. Results
VII. Discussion
VIII. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Quaternary Stratigraphy of Representative Maine Estuaries: Initial Examination by High-Resolution Seismic Reflection Profiling
I. Introduction
II. Geologic Setting
III. Methods
IV. Discussion
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 8 Controls and Zonation of Geomorphology Along a Glaciated Coast, Gouldsboro Bay, Maine
I. Introduction
II. Physical Setting
III. Methods
IV. Geomorphic Classes
V. Controls of Coastal Geomorphology
VI. Geomorphic Zonation
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 9 Sediment Accumulation Forms, Thompson Island, Boston Harbor, Massachusetts
I. Introduction and Setting
II. South Cuspate Spit: Drift Convergence and the Initiation of a Tombolo
III. North Cuspate Spit: Migrating Spits and Gravel Ridge Forms
IV. South Longshore Spit: Gravel Overwash and Bar Emergence
V. Conclusions
References
Chapter 10 Source of Pebbles at Mann Hill Beach, Scituate, Massachusetts
I. Introduction
II. Mann Hill Beach
III. Offshore Sediment
IV. Waves
V. Wave-Induced Sediment Transport
VI. Source of the Shingle on Mann Hill Beach
References
Chapter 11 Shoreline Development of the Glacial Cape Cod Coastline
I. Introduction
II. Glacial Geology of Cape Cod
III. Coastal Geomorphology of Cape Cod
IV. Cape Cod's Fulcrum-Nodal Coastline
V. Fulcrum Cliffline Erosion
VI. Cape Cod Beach Sediment Patterns
VII. Barrier Beach Analogs of Cape Cod
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 12 Reworking of Glacial Outwash Sediments Along Outer Cape Cod: Development of Provincetown Spit
I. Introduction
II. Evolution of Provincetown Spit
III. Methodology
IV. Results
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 13 Development of the Northwestern Buzzards Bay Shoreline, Massachusetts
I. Introduction
II. Physical Setting
III. Bedrock and Glacial Geology
IV. Sediment Supply
V. Shoreline Components and Processes
VI. Discussion and Summary
References
Index
