Glaciated Coasts - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122578700, 9781483270203

Glaciated Coasts

1st Edition

Editors: Duncan M. Fitzgerald Peter S. Rosen
eBook ISBN: 9781483270203
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1987
Page Count: 380
Description

Glaciated Coasts is a collection of articles that deals with shoreline morphologies of glaciated coasts and the processes that formed these coastlines in North America. This book examines nonsandy shorelines and covers a range of geologic and geographic coastal settings in a northern-southern order. This text investigates and compares the glaciated northern shorelines. These shorelines north of the glacial limit are mostly of the primary form in different stages of modification by marine agents. Shorelines are associated with embayments; baymouth barriers in turn enclose embayments. This book describes beaches as having coarse or mixed sediment populations. Most beaches worldwide have gravel clasts that have been rounded and sorted by marine processes. In the southeastern coast of Alaska, active tectonics on a mountainous shoreline is evident. The region also shows emergent and submerging shorelines with a glacial imprint undergoing formation by modern processes. This book also gives examples of gravel beach environments in various coastal settings. This book can prove useful for students of meteorology, oceanography as well as to marine ecologists and biologists. It can also benefit readers whose interest lie with coastal environment or with the general earth sciences.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Geomorphology of a Tectonically Active, Glaciated Coast, South-Central Alaska

I. Introduction

II. Physical Setting

III. Coastal Geomorphology

IV. Coastal Sedimentary Environments

V. Summary

References

Chapter 2 Fjord Sedimentation in Northern British Columbia

I. Introduction

II. Controls on Fjord Development and Sedimentation

III. Burke Channel-North Bentinck Arm

References

Chapter 3 Coarse-Grained Beach Sedimentation under Paraglacial Conditions, Canadian Atlantic Coast

I. Introduction

II. Glaciation in Atlantic Canada

III. Postglacial Relative Sea Level and Tidal Adjustments

IV. Modern Oceanographie Environment

V. Beach Morphology and Sediments—Selected Examples

VI. Beach Development Under Varying Sediment-Source Regimes

VII. Beach Development Under Varying Relative-Sea-Level Regimes

VIII. Beach Development Under Varying Dynamic Regimes

IX. Conclusions

References

Chapter 4 An Evolutionary Model for Transgressive Sedimentation on the Eastern Shore of Nova Scotia

I. Introduction and Objectives

II. Physical Processes

III. Relative Sea Level

IV. Coastal Geology

V. Eastern Shore Processes and Morphology

VI. Evolutionary Coastal Model

VII. Discussion

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Holocene Evolution of the South-Central Coast of Iceland

I. Introduction

II. Glaciation

III. Fluvioglacial Processes

IV. Coastal Processes

V. Shoreface and Continental Shelf

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 An Inventory of Coastal Environments and Classification of Maine's Glaciated Shoreline

I. Introduction

II. Coastal Climate

III. Late Quaternary History

IV. Bedrock Geology

V. Methods

VI. Results

VII. Discussion

VIII. Summary

References

Chapter 7 Quaternary Stratigraphy of Representative Maine Estuaries: Initial Examination by High-Resolution Seismic Reflection Profiling

I. Introduction

II. Geologic Setting

III. Methods

IV. Discussion

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 8 Controls and Zonation of Geomorphology Along a Glaciated Coast, Gouldsboro Bay, Maine

I. Introduction

II. Physical Setting

III. Methods

IV. Geomorphic Classes

V. Controls of Coastal Geomorphology

VI. Geomorphic Zonation

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 9 Sediment Accumulation Forms, Thompson Island, Boston Harbor, Massachusetts

I. Introduction and Setting

II. South Cuspate Spit: Drift Convergence and the Initiation of a Tombolo

III. North Cuspate Spit: Migrating Spits and Gravel Ridge Forms

IV. South Longshore Spit: Gravel Overwash and Bar Emergence

V. Conclusions

References

Chapter 10 Source of Pebbles at Mann Hill Beach, Scituate, Massachusetts

I. Introduction

II. Mann Hill Beach

III. Offshore Sediment

IV. Waves

V. Wave-Induced Sediment Transport

VI. Source of the Shingle on Mann Hill Beach

References

Chapter 11 Shoreline Development of the Glacial Cape Cod Coastline

I. Introduction

II. Glacial Geology of Cape Cod

III. Coastal Geomorphology of Cape Cod

IV. Cape Cod's Fulcrum-Nodal Coastline

V. Fulcrum Cliffline Erosion

VI. Cape Cod Beach Sediment Patterns

VII. Barrier Beach Analogs of Cape Cod

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 12 Reworking of Glacial Outwash Sediments Along Outer Cape Cod: Development of Provincetown Spit

I. Introduction

II. Evolution of Provincetown Spit

III. Methodology

IV. Results

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 13 Development of the Northwestern Buzzards Bay Shoreline, Massachusetts

I. Introduction

II. Physical Setting

III. Bedrock and Glacial Geology

IV. Sediment Supply

V. Shoreline Components and Processes

VI. Discussion and Summary

References

Index

