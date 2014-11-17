GI/Liver Secrets Plus
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Top 100 Secrets
I. Esophagus
1. Swallowing Disorders and Dysphagia 7
Francis C. Okeke and John O. Clarke
2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Dısease 14
Fehmi Ates and Michael Vaezi
3. Esophageal Causes of Chest Pain 21
Vito V. Cirigliano and Fouad J. Moawad
4. Achalasia 29
Joel E. Richter
5. Esophageal Cancer 36
Peter R. McNally, Nimish B. Vakil and John C. Deutsch
6. Esophageal Anomalies, Infections, and Nonacid Injuries 43
Mary A. Atia and Francisco C. Ramirez
7. Barrett’s Esophagus 51
Nimish B. Vakil
8. Esophageal and Stomach Pathology 55
Shalini Tayal
II. Stomach
9. Gastritis, Peptic Ulcer Disease, NSAIDS, and Helicobacter pylori Infection 66
Elizabeth Coss and Byron Cryer
10. Gastric Cancer 74
John C. Deutsch
11. Thickened Gastric Folds 81
Ryan M. Kwok and Patrick E. Young
12. Gastroparesis 87
Richard W. McCallum and Joseph K. Sunny Jr.
III. Liver & Biliary Tract Disorders
13. Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Tests 95
Emily Carey and William D. Carey
14. General Concepts on Viral Hepatitis 101
Christina Hanson, Gail Pearson and Marcelo Kugelmas
15. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis C 106
Jorge L. Herrera
16. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis B 115
Jorge L. Herrera
17. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Diagnosis 121
Albert J. Czaja
18. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Treatment 133
Albert J. Czaja
19. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis 146
John E. Eaton, Jayant A. Talwalkar and Nicholas F. LaRusso
20. Vaccinations and Immunoprophylaxis in Gastrointestinal and Liver Disorders 155
Henry A. Horton, Hayoon Kim and Gil Y. Melmed
21. Pregnancy and Liver Disease 161
Devina Bhasin and Roshan Shrestha
22. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Hepatobiliary Diseases 169
Sterling G. West
23. Evaluation of Focal Liver Masses 175
Mark W. Russo and Roshan Shrestha
24. Drug-Induced Liver Disease 183
Herbert L. Bonkovsky, Cemal Yazici and Mark W. Russo
25. Alcoholic Liver Disease, Acoholism and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome 193
Clark Kulig
26. Vascular Liver Disease 202
Dawn M. Torres and Angelo H. Paredes
27. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis 210
Dawn M. Torres and Stephen A. Harrison
28. Liver Transplantation 216
Stevan A. Gonzalez and James F. Trotter
29. Ascites 225
Phillip S. Ge, Carlos Guarner and Bruce A. Runyon
30. Liver Abscess 237
Jorge L. Herrera and Christopher D. Knudsen
31. Inheritable Forms of Liver Disease 243
Bruce R. Bacon
32. Liver Histopathology 250
Kiyoko Oshima
33. Hepatobiliary Cystic Disease 260
Joshua Friedman and Marianne Augustine
34. Gallbladder Disease: Stones, Crystals and Sludge 266
Cynthia W. Ko and Sum P. Lee
35. ERCP Plus Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction 271
Raj J. Shah
IV. Pancreatic Disorders
36. Acute Pancreatitis 277
Enrique Molina and Jamie S. Barkin
37. Chronic Pancreatitis 287
Enrique Molina and Jamie S. Barkin
38. Pancreatic Cancer 296
Shajan Peter, Ji Young Bang and Shyam Varadarajulu
39. Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas 305
Brenda Hoffman and Jason R. Roberts
V. Small and Large Bowel Disorders
40. Celiac Disease 308
Daniel A. Leffler and Rohini R. Vanga
41. Crohn’s Disease 313
Bret A. Lashner and Aaron Brzezinski
42. Ulcerative Colitis 321
Ramona O. Rajapakse and Burton I. Korelitz
43. Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis 328
Shahan Fernando and Glenn T. Furuta
44. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth 334
Catherine S. Manolakis, Travis J. Rutland and Jack A. Di Palma
VI. Colon Disorders
45. Colon Disorders and Colon Cancer 339
Carole Macaron and Carol Ann Burke
46. Constipation and Fecal Incontinence 349
Reena Chokshi and Suzanne Rose
47. Diverticulitis 358
Luca Stocchi
48. Diseases of the Appendix 365
Kevin Rothchild and Jonathan A. Schoen
49. Colitis: Pseudomembranous, Microscopic, and Radiation 369
Stephen M. Vindigni, Jill M. Watanabe, and Christina M. Surawicz
VII. General Symptoms and Conditions
50. Upper Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage 377
Davinder Sandhu and Lisa Strate
51. Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding 384
Joseph G. Cheatham and John D. Horwhat
52. Occult and Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding 391
Mitchell S. Cappell
53. Evaluation of Acute Abdominal Pain 398
John S. Goff
54. Evaluation of Acute Infectious Diarrhea 405
Ramiro L. Gutierrez, Wesley R. Campbell, Scott E. Cunningham, Mark S. Riddle and Patrick E. Young
55. Chronic Diarrhea 414
Lawrence R. Schiller
56. AIDS and the Gastrointestinal Tract 427
C. Mel Wilcox and Klaus E. Mönkemüller
57. Ischemic Bowel Disease 435
Siobhan Proksell, Amar R. Deshpande, and Arvey I. Rogers
58. Nutrition, Malnutrition and Probiotics 443
Bonnie Jortberg and Peter R. McNally
59. Small Bowel and Colon Pathology 453
Shalini Tayal
60. Foreign Bodies and the Gastrointestinal Tract 469
George Triadafilopoulos
61. Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders and Irritable Bowel 472
Anthony Lembo and Vivian Cheng
62. Endoscopic Cancer Screening and Surveillance 481
David P. Jones
VIII. Multisystem Manifestations of GI Disease
63. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Diseases 490
Sterling G. West
64. Dermatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease 500
James E. Fitzpatrick and Lori D. Prok
65. Endocrine Aspects of Gastrointestinal System 503
Geetha Gopalakrishnan and Harikrashna Bhatt
IX. Gastrointestinal Radiology
66. Plain Film, Barium and Virtual Radiography 513
Michael Reiter
67. Interventional Radiology I: Cross-Sectional Imaging Procedures 523
Kimi L. Kondo and Paul D. Russ
68. Interventional Radiology II: Fluoroscopic and Angiographic Procedures 533
Kimi L. Kondo and Paul D. Russ
69. Noninvasive GI Imaging: Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging 541
Michael G. Fox and Ryan Kaliney
70. Nuclear Imaging 560
Won S. Song
71. Endoscopic Ultrasound 569
Linda S. Lee
X. Surgery and the GI Tract
72. Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy 578
Daphne Antillon and Mainor Antillon
73. Esophageal Surgery 589
Theodore N. Pappas and Georgios Kokosis
74. Surgery for Peptic Ulcer Disease 599
Theodore N. Pappas and Georgios Kokosis
75. Surgical Approach to the Acute Abdomen 609
Kevin Rothchild and Jonathan A. Schoen
76. Colorectal Surgery: Polyposis Syndromes and Inflammatory Bowel Disease 614
Martin D. McCarter
77. Obesity and Surgical Weight Loss 621
Jonathan A. Schoen
78. Minimally Invasive Surgery 626
John J. Tiedeken and Anthony LaPorta
Clinical Vignettes (Online Only)
Peter R. McNally
Description
Stay up to date on today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management with GI/Liver Secrets Plus. This enhanced medical reference book is an excellent resource for understanding the physiology and therapy in hepatic and digestive disease. Whether preparing for an exam or quickly checking a clinical question, the user-friendly Secrets Series® style makes this book a valuable addition to your library!
Key Features
- Easily locate important information with bulleted lists, tables, boxes, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
- Access a broad range of topics that focus on all of today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 17th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315777
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315784
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323260336
About the Authors
Peter McNally Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, GI/Hepatology, Evans Army Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado