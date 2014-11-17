GI/Liver Secrets Plus - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323260336, 9780323315777

GI/Liver Secrets Plus

5th Edition

Authors: Peter McNally
eBook ISBN: 9780323315777
eBook ISBN: 9780323315784
Paperback ISBN: 9780323260336
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th November 2014
Page Count: 688
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Top 100 Secrets

I. Esophagus

1. Swallowing Disorders and Dysphagia 7

  Francis C. Okeke and John O. Clarke

2. Gastroesophageal Reflux Dısease 14

  Fehmi Ates and Michael Vaezi

3. Esophageal Causes of Chest Pain 21

  Vito V. Cirigliano and Fouad J. Moawad

4. Achalasia 29

  Joel E. Richter

5. Esophageal Cancer 36

  Peter R. McNally, Nimish B. Vakil and John C. Deutsch

6. Esophageal Anomalies, Infections, and Nonacid Injuries 43

  Mary A. Atia and Francisco C. Ramirez

7. Barrett’s Esophagus 51

  Nimish B. Vakil

8. Esophageal and Stomach Pathology 55

  Shalini Tayal

II. Stomach

9. Gastritis, Peptic Ulcer Disease, NSAIDS, and Helicobacter pylori Infection 66

  Elizabeth Coss and Byron Cryer

10. Gastric Cancer 74

  John C. Deutsch

11. Thickened Gastric Folds 81

  Ryan M. Kwok and Patrick E. Young

12. Gastroparesis 87

  Richard W. McCallum and Joseph K. Sunny Jr.

III. Liver & Biliary Tract Disorders

13. Evaluation of Abnormal Liver Tests 95

  Emily Carey and William D. Carey

14. General Concepts on Viral Hepatitis 101

  Christina Hanson, Gail Pearson and Marcelo Kugelmas

15. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis C 106

  Jorge L. Herrera

16. Antiviral Therapy for Hepatitis B 115

  Jorge L. Herrera

17. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Diagnosis 121

  Albert J. Czaja

18. Autoimmune Hepatitis: Treatment 133

  Albert J. Czaja

19. Primary Biliary Cirrhosis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis 146

  John E. Eaton, Jayant A. Talwalkar and Nicholas F. LaRusso

20. Vaccinations and Immunoprophylaxis in Gastrointestinal and Liver Disorders 155

  Henry A. Horton, Hayoon Kim and Gil Y. Melmed

21. Pregnancy and Liver Disease 161

  Devina Bhasin and Roshan Shrestha

22. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Hepatobiliary Diseases 169

  Sterling G. West

23. Evaluation of Focal Liver Masses 175

  Mark W. Russo and Roshan Shrestha

24. Drug-Induced Liver Disease 183

  Herbert L. Bonkovsky, Cemal Yazici and Mark W. Russo

25. Alcoholic Liver Disease, Acoholism and Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome 193

  Clark Kulig

26. Vascular Liver Disease 202

  Dawn M. Torres and Angelo H. Paredes

27. Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis 210

  Dawn M. Torres and Stephen A. Harrison

28. Liver Transplantation 216

  Stevan A. Gonzalez and James F. Trotter

29. Ascites 225

  Phillip S. Ge, Carlos Guarner and Bruce A. Runyon

30. Liver Abscess 237

  Jorge L. Herrera and Christopher D. Knudsen

31. Inheritable Forms of Liver Disease 243

  Bruce R. Bacon

32. Liver Histopathology 250 

  Kiyoko Oshima

33. Hepatobiliary Cystic Disease 260 

  Joshua Friedman and Marianne Augustine

34. Gallbladder Disease: Stones, Crystals and Sludge 266

  Cynthia W. Ko and Sum P. Lee

35. ERCP Plus Sphincter of Oddi Dysfunction 271

  Raj J. Shah

IV. Pancreatic Disorders

36. Acute Pancreatitis 277

  Enrique Molina and Jamie S. Barkin

37. Chronic Pancreatitis 287

  Enrique Molina and Jamie S. Barkin

38. Pancreatic Cancer 296

  Shajan Peter, Ji Young Bang and Shyam Varadarajulu

39. Cystic Lesions of the Pancreas 305

  Brenda Hoffman and Jason R. Roberts

V. Small and Large Bowel Disorders

40. Celiac Disease 308

  Daniel A. Leffler and Rohini R. Vanga

41. Crohn’s Disease 313

  Bret A. Lashner and Aaron Brzezinski

42. Ulcerative Colitis 321

  Ramona O. Rajapakse and Burton I. Korelitz

43. Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease and Eosinophilic Esophagitis 328

  Shahan Fernando and Glenn T. Furuta

44. Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth 334

  Catherine S. Manolakis, Travis J. Rutland and Jack A. Di Palma

VI. Colon Disorders

45. Colon Disorders and Colon Cancer 339

  Carole Macaron and Carol Ann Burke

46. Constipation and Fecal Incontinence 349

  Reena Chokshi and Suzanne Rose

47. Diverticulitis 358

  Luca Stocchi

48. Diseases of the Appendix 365

  Kevin Rothchild and Jonathan A. Schoen

49. Colitis: Pseudomembranous, Microscopic, and Radiation 369

  Stephen M. Vindigni, Jill M. Watanabe, and Christina M. Surawicz

VII. General Symptoms and Conditions

50. Upper Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage 377

  Davinder Sandhu and Lisa Strate 

51. Lower Gastrointestinal Tract Bleeding 384

  Joseph G. Cheatham and John D. Horwhat

52. Occult and Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding 391

  Mitchell S. Cappell

53. Evaluation of Acute Abdominal Pain 398

  John S. Goff

54. Evaluation of Acute Infectious Diarrhea 405

  Ramiro L. Gutierrez, Wesley R. Campbell, Scott E. Cunningham, Mark S. Riddle and Patrick E. Young

55. Chronic Diarrhea 414

  Lawrence R. Schiller

56. AIDS and the Gastrointestinal Tract 427

  C. Mel Wilcox and Klaus E. Mönkemüller 

57. Ischemic Bowel Disease 435

  Siobhan Proksell, Amar R. Deshpande, and Arvey I. Rogers

58. Nutrition, Malnutrition and Probiotics 443

  Bonnie Jortberg and Peter R. McNally

59. Small Bowel and Colon Pathology 453

  Shalini Tayal

60. Foreign Bodies and the Gastrointestinal Tract 469

  George Triadafilopoulos

61. Functional Gastrointestinal Disorders and Irritable Bowel 472

  Anthony Lembo and Vivian Cheng

62. Endoscopic Cancer Screening and Surveillance 481

  David P. Jones

VIII. Multisystem Manifestations of GI Disease

63. Rheumatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Diseases 490

  Sterling G. West

64. Dermatologic Manifestations of Gastrointestinal Disease 500

  James E. Fitzpatrick and Lori D. Prok

65. Endocrine Aspects of Gastrointestinal System 503

  Geetha Gopalakrishnan and Harikrashna Bhatt

IX. Gastrointestinal Radiology

66. Plain Film, Barium and Virtual Radiography 513

  Michael Reiter

67. Interventional Radiology I: Cross-Sectional Imaging Procedures 523 

  Kimi L. Kondo and Paul D. Russ

68. Interventional Radiology II: Fluoroscopic and Angiographic Procedures 533

  Kimi L. Kondo and Paul D. Russ

69. Noninvasive GI Imaging: Ultrasound, Computerized Tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging 541

  Michael G. Fox and Ryan Kaliney

70. Nuclear Imaging 560

  Won S. Song

71. Endoscopic Ultrasound 569  

  Linda S. Lee

X. Surgery and the GI Tract

72. Advanced Therapeutic Endoscopy 578

  Daphne Antillon and Mainor Antillon

73. Esophageal Surgery 589

  Theodore N. Pappas and Georgios Kokosis

74. Surgery for Peptic Ulcer Disease 599

  Theodore N. Pappas and Georgios Kokosis

75. Surgical Approach to the Acute Abdomen 609

  Kevin Rothchild and Jonathan A. Schoen

76. Colorectal Surgery: Polyposis Syndromes and Inflammatory Bowel Disease 614

  Martin D. McCarter

77. Obesity and Surgical Weight Loss 621

  Jonathan A. Schoen

78. Minimally Invasive Surgery 626

  John J. Tiedeken and Anthony LaPorta

Clinical Vignettes (Online Only)

  Peter R. McNally

Description

Stay up to date on today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management with GI/Liver Secrets Plus. This enhanced medical reference book is an excellent resource for understanding the physiology and therapy in hepatic and digestive disease. Whether preparing for an exam or quickly checking a clinical question, the user-friendly Secrets Series® style makes this book a valuable addition to your library!

Key Features

  • Easily locate important information with bulleted lists, tables, boxes, short answers, and a highly detailed index to expedite reference.
  • Access a broad range of topics that focus on all of today's most common GI and liver disorders and their management.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323315777
eBook ISBN:
9780323315784
Paperback ISBN:
9780323260336

About the Authors

Peter McNally Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, GI/Hepatology, Evans Army Hospital, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.