Germination Control. Metabolism, and Pathology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124243033, 9780323149488

Germination Control. Metabolism, and Pathology

1st Edition

Editors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323149488
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 460
Description

Seed Biology, Volume II: Germination Control, Metabolism, and Pathology is a part of a three-volume treatise, which aims to bring together a large body of important information on seed biology. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with a discussion on environmental control of germination and its biological significance. Separate chapters follow that discuss physiology and metabolism of seeds with specific dormancy and anomalous storage history, as well as those germinated under abnormal conditions. This work will be useful to various groups of research biologists and teachers, including agronomists, plant anatomists, biochemists, ecologists, entomologists, foresters, horticulturists, plant pathologists, and plant physiologists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1 Environmental Control of Seed Germination

I. Environmental Control of Germination and Its Biological Significance

II. Environmental Indicators and Plant Perception

III. Immediate Responses

IV. Postmaturation Conditioning

V. Prematuration Conditioning

References

2 Metabolism of Germinating Seeds

I. Introduction

II. Present State of Knowledge

III. Basal Metabolism

IV. Specific Metabolic Processes

V. Epilogue

References

3 Seed Dormancy

I. Introduction

II. Development of the Dormant State

III. Physiology of Dormancy

IV. Biochemistry of Dormancy

V. Cytology of Dormant Embryos

VI. Inheritance of Dormancy

References

4 Physiological and Biochemical Deterioration of Seeds

I. Introduction

II. Indices for Measuring Deterioration

III. Physiological Manifestations of Seed Deterioration

IV. Biochemical Manifestations of Seed Deterioration

V. Application of Physiological and Biochemical Changes for Evaluating Deterioration

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

5 Seed Pathology

I. Seed Transmission of Pathogens

II. Nontransmissible Pathological Conditions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Editor

T.T. Kozlowski

