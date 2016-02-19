Germination Control. Metabolism, and Pathology
1st Edition
Description
Seed Biology, Volume II: Germination Control, Metabolism, and Pathology is a part of a three-volume treatise, which aims to bring together a large body of important information on seed biology. Organized into five chapters, this book begins with a discussion on environmental control of germination and its biological significance. Separate chapters follow that discuss physiology and metabolism of seeds with specific dormancy and anomalous storage history, as well as those germinated under abnormal conditions. This work will be useful to various groups of research biologists and teachers, including agronomists, plant anatomists, biochemists, ecologists, entomologists, foresters, horticulturists, plant pathologists, and plant physiologists.
Table of Contents
1 Environmental Control of Seed Germination
I. Environmental Control of Germination and Its Biological Significance
II. Environmental Indicators and Plant Perception
III. Immediate Responses
IV. Postmaturation Conditioning
V. Prematuration Conditioning
2 Metabolism of Germinating Seeds
I. Introduction
II. Present State of Knowledge
III. Basal Metabolism
IV. Specific Metabolic Processes
V. Epilogue
3 Seed Dormancy
I. Introduction
II. Development of the Dormant State
III. Physiology of Dormancy
IV. Biochemistry of Dormancy
V. Cytology of Dormant Embryos
VI. Inheritance of Dormancy
4 Physiological and Biochemical Deterioration of Seeds
I. Introduction
II. Indices for Measuring Deterioration
III. Physiological Manifestations of Seed Deterioration
IV. Biochemical Manifestations of Seed Deterioration
V. Application of Physiological and Biochemical Changes for Evaluating Deterioration
VI. Concluding Remarks
5 Seed Pathology
I. Seed Transmission of Pathogens
II. Nontransmissible Pathological Conditions
