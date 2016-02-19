German Women Writers of the Twentieth Century
1st Edition
Description
German Women Writers of the Twentieth Century is an anthology of German women writers of the twentieth century and includes English translations of their German-language short stories. These short stories provide an insight into their creators' literary achievement and give some impression of the great variety and scope of their work.
Comprised of 16 chapters, this volume begins with a short story by Ricarda Huch (1864-1947) entitled "Love," followed by another story entitled "The Wife of Pilate," by Gertrud von Le Fort (1876-1971). The remaining chapters present short stories by Elisabeth Langgässer (1899-1950), Anna Seghers (1900- ), Marie Luise Kaschnitz (1901-1974), Luise Rinser (1911- ), Ilse Aichinger (1921- ), Barbara König (1925- ), Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973), Christa Reinig (1926- ), Christa Wolf (1929- ), Gabriele Wohmann (1932- ), Helga Novak (1935- ), Gisela Elsner (1937- ), Elisabeth Meylan (1937- ), and Angelika Mechtel (1943- ).
This monograph will be of interest to students, scholars, and authors who wish to know more about German literature in general and the work of German women writers in particular.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Ricardahuch (1864-1947)
Love
Gertrud von ee Fort (1876-1971)
The Wife of Pilate
Elisabeth Langgässer (1899-1950)
In Hiding
Anna Seghers (1900- )
The Excursion of the Dead Girls
Marie Luise Kaschnitz (1901-1974)
Long Shadows
Luise Rinser (1911- )
Nina's Story
Ilse Aichinger (1921- )
Doubts About Balconies
Barbara König (1925- )
Latencies
Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973)
The Barking
Christa Reinig (1926- )
Vocational Counselling
Christa Wolf (1929- )
Change of Perspective
Gabriele Wohmann (1932- )
The Sisters
Helga Novak (1935- )
Journey of a Woman Nihilist to Verona in Late Autumn
Gisela Elsner (1937- )
The Initiation
Elisabeth Meylan (1937- )
The House
Angelika Mechtel (1943- )
High-Rise Story
Select Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483279572