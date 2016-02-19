German Women Writers of the Twentieth Century - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080218281, 9781483279572

German Women Writers of the Twentieth Century

1st Edition

Editors: Elizabeth Rütschi Herrmann Edna Huttenmaier Spitz
eBook ISBN: 9781483279572
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 160
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

German Women Writers of the Twentieth Century is an anthology of German women writers of the twentieth century and includes English translations of their German-language short stories. These short stories provide an insight into their creators' literary achievement and give some impression of the great variety and scope of their work.

Comprised of 16 chapters, this volume begins with a short story by Ricarda Huch (1864-1947) entitled "Love," followed by another story entitled "The Wife of Pilate," by Gertrud von Le Fort (1876-1971). The remaining chapters present short stories by Elisabeth Langgässer (1899-1950), Anna Seghers (1900- ), Marie Luise Kaschnitz (1901-1974), Luise Rinser (1911- ), Ilse Aichinger (1921- ), Barbara König (1925- ), Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973), Christa Reinig (1926- ), Christa Wolf (1929- ), Gabriele Wohmann (1932- ), Helga Novak (1935- ), Gisela Elsner (1937- ), Elisabeth Meylan (1937- ), and Angelika Mechtel (1943- ).

This monograph will be of interest to students, scholars, and authors who wish to know more about German literature in general and the work of German women writers in particular.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Ricardahuch (1864-1947)

Love

Gertrud von ee Fort (1876-1971)

The Wife of Pilate

Elisabeth Langgässer (1899-1950)

In Hiding

Anna Seghers (1900- )

The Excursion of the Dead Girls

Marie Luise Kaschnitz (1901-1974)

Long Shadows

Luise Rinser (1911- )

Nina's Story

Ilse Aichinger (1921- )

Doubts About Balconies

Barbara König (1925- )

Latencies

Ingeborg Bachmann (1926-1973)

The Barking

Christa Reinig (1926- )

Vocational Counselling

Christa Wolf (1929- )

Change of Perspective

Gabriele Wohmann (1932- )

The Sisters

Helga Novak (1935- )

Journey of a Woman Nihilist to Verona in Late Autumn

Gisela Elsner (1937- )

The Initiation

Elisabeth Meylan (1937- )

The House

Angelika Mechtel (1943- )

High-Rise Story

Select Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483279572

About the Editor

Elizabeth Rütschi Herrmann

Edna Huttenmaier Spitz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.