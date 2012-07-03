Geriatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-4

A comprehensive update on geriatrics for the small animal practitioner! Articles will include: clinical pathology interpretation in geriatric patients, geriatric pharmacology, sedation and anesthesia protocols for older patients, management strategies for chronic renal disease in older dogs and cats, alimentary neoplasia, thyroid disorders in the geriatric patient, nutrition for aging cats and dogs, canine and feline cognitive dysfunction syndrome, implementing a successful senior/geriatric health care program, complimentary/alternative medicine in age-related diseases, pain management in older patients, the diagnosis and management of age-related cardiac disease, dentistry in geriatric veterinary patients, and more!