Geriatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739585, 9781455747986

Geriatrics, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-4

1st Edition

Authors: William Fortney
eBook ISBN: 9781455747986
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739585
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Description

A comprehensive update on geriatrics for the small animal practitioner! Articles will include: clinical pathology interpretation in geriatric patients, geriatric pharmacology, sedation and anesthesia protocols for older patients, management strategies for chronic renal disease in older dogs and cats, alimentary neoplasia, thyroid disorders in the geriatric patient, nutrition for aging cats and dogs, canine and feline cognitive dysfunction syndrome,  implementing a successful senior/geriatric health care program, complimentary/alternative medicine in age-related diseases, pain management in older patients, the diagnosis and management of age-related cardiac disease, dentistry in geriatric veterinary patients, and more!

About the Authors

William Fortney Author

