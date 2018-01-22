Geriatric Rehabilitation
1st Edition
Description
Rehabilitation of the geriatric patient poses a unique set of challenges and conditions often not seen in younger patients, but which are common among older adults. This quick, practical resource helps physiatrists and other members of the rehabilitation team overcome these challenges, covering the wide range of topics necessary to provide the highest level of care to this rapidly increasing population.
Key Features
- Presents practical guidance on arthritis and joint replacement, polypharmacy and mobility, swallowing dysfunction, nutritional recommendations, psychiatric and cognitive disorders, assistive technology, and more.
- Covers the physiologic changes and epidemiology of aging, osteoporosis and fragility fractures, fall prevention and intervention, and prevention of hospital-acquired deconditioning.
- Consolidates today’s available information on geriatric rehabilitation into one convenient resource.
Table of Contents
Geriatric Rehabilitation
1) Epidemiology of Aging, Disability, Frailty, Overall Role of Physiatry
2) Sarcopenia & Other Physiologic Change of Aging
3) Osteoporosis and Fragility Fractures
4) Fall Prevention & Intervention
5) Central Nervous System Disorders Affecting Mobility in Older Adults
6) Peripheral Nervous & Vascular Disorders Affecting Mobility in Older Adults
7) Arthritis and Joint Replacement
8) Prevention of Hospital Acquired Deconditioning
9) Polypharmacy & Mobility
10) Swallowing and Nutritional Issues in the Geriatric Population
11) Diagnosis and Rehabilitation of Hearing Disorders in the Elderly
12) Principles of Rehabilitation in Musculoskeletal & Sports Injuries in Older Adults
13) Geriatric Psychiatric & Cognitive Disorders: Depression, Dementia, Delirium
14) Exercise Recommendations for Older Adults for Prevention of Disability
15) Spine Disorders in Older Adults
16) Assistive Technology for Geriatric Population
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 22nd January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323544559
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323544542
About the Author
David X. Cifu
David Xavier Cifu is an American physiatrist, researcher, and medical educator. He is the Associate Dean for Innovation and System Integration in the School of Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, the chairman and Herman J. Flax M.D. Professor of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Virginia Commonwealth University, staff physiatrist at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center, founding director of the VCU-Center for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering and senior TBI specialist in the Department of Veterans Affairs' Veterans Health Administration.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond, Virginia; National Director for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Services, Office of Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Services, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Washington, District of Columbia
Henry L. Lew
Affiliations and Expertise
M.D., Ph.D., Tenured Professor and Chair, Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, John A. Burns School of Medicine, University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Honolulu, HI and Adjunct Professor, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine, Richmond, VA, United States
Mooyeon Oh-Park
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Geriatric Rehabilitation, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation, West Orange, New Jeresy; Associate Professor, Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neward, New Jersey