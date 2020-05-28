Geriatric Psychiatry, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323777056

Geriatric Psychiatry, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 36-2

1st Edition

Authors: Dan Blazer Susan Schultz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323777056
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, edited by Drs. Dan Blazer and Susan Schultz, will cover a number of important aspects of Geriatric Psychiatry. Topics in this issue include, but are not limited to: Delirium in the elderly; Depression and cardiac disease in later life; Schizophrenia in later life; Anxiety Disorders in later life; Neurological changes and depression; Behavioral Changes with Alzheimer’s Disease and Vascular Dementia; Palliative Care in Dementia and Chronic Mental Illness; Collaborative Care for the elderly with psychiatric disorders; and Post Traumatic Stress Disorders in the elderly.

About the Authors

Dan Blazer

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke School of Medicine

Susan Schultz

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Iowa

