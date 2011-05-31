Geriatric Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455706211, 9781455712410

Geriatric Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 95-3

1st Edition

Authors: John Morley
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455706211
eBook ISBN: 9781455712410
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st May 2011
Page Count: 240
Description

With the projected shortage of geriatricians over the next many years, it is essential for every internist and primary care physician to be equipped with the most current information and clinical skills for the treatment of older adults. This edition of Medical Clinics of North America brings the reader up to date on important issues in geriatrics including the following: treatment strategies for sarcopenia and frailty; congestive heart failure; revitalizing the aged brain; nutritional strategies for aging successfully; falls, osteoporosis and hip fractures; late-life Hypogonadism; hypertension in older persons; incontinence; delirium; weight loss; nursing homes and the physician; and diabetes and insulin resistance in older persons.

About the Authors

John Morley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Saint Louis University School of Medicine

