Geriatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-1

Geriatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770946, 9781455771790

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Carpenter
eBook ISBN: 9781455771790
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770946
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Geriatric Emergency Medicine which includes current information on topics such as palliative medicine and emergency care, alternative management strategies, transitions of care, the emergency department observation unit and the older patient, generalized weakness, altered mental status, trauma management, acute pain management, acute visual changes, orthopedic emergencies, dizziness, palpitations, acute stroke syndromes, abuse and neglect, and electrolyte and endocrine emergencies.

About the Authors

Christopher Carpenter Author

Washington University School of Medicine

