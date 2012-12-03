Geriatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-1
1st Edition
Authors: Christopher Carpenter
eBook ISBN: 9781455771790
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770946
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd December 2012
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Geriatric Emergency Medicine which includes current information on topics such as palliative medicine and emergency care, alternative management strategies, transitions of care, the emergency department observation unit and the older patient, generalized weakness, altered mental status, trauma management, acute pain management, acute visual changes, orthopedic emergencies, dizziness, palpitations, acute stroke syndromes, abuse and neglect, and electrolyte and endocrine emergencies.
Details
About the Authors
Christopher Carpenter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Washington University School of Medicine
