Geriatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 29-1

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine features expert clinical reviews on Geriatric Emergency Medicine which includes current information on topics such as palliative medicine and emergency care, alternative management strategies, transitions of care, the emergency department observation unit and the older patient, generalized weakness, altered mental status, trauma management, acute pain management, acute visual changes, orthopedic emergencies, dizziness, palpitations, acute stroke syndromes, abuse and neglect, and electrolyte and endocrine emergencies.