Geothermal Power Plants - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780081008799, 9780081002902

Geothermal Power Plants

4th Edition

Principles, Applications, Case Studies and Environmental Impact

Authors: Ronald DiPippo
eBook ISBN: 9780081002902
Hardcover ISBN: 9780081008799
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 25th November 2015
Page Count: 800
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
90.00
76.50
139.94
118.95
92.95
79.01
129.95
110.46
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
79.00
67.15
131.00
111.35
93.95
79.86
139.94
118.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Online Companion Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now in its 4th edition, this single resource covers all aspects of the utilization of geothermal energy for power generation using fundamental scientific and engineering principles. Its practical emphasis is enhanced by the use of global case studies from real plants and applications from around the world that increase your understanding of geothermal energy conversion and provide a unique compilation of hard-to-obtain data and experience.

Technical, economic and business aspects presented in case studies provide current and up-and-coming geothermal developers and entrepreneurs with a solid understanding of opportunities and pitfalls. Geothermal Power Plants, 4th Edition, presents state-of-the-art geothermal developments and experience of real applications for professionals, and a comprehensive reference for theory and practice.

Key Features

  • Important new and revised content on double- and triple-flash steam power plants, plant and well pumps, and biomass-geothermal and solar-geothermal hybrid systems
  • New chapters on global case studies with comprehensive and up-to-date statistics, including New Zealand, Indonesia, Central America and the Caribbean, and the state of Nevada, USA, plus updated chapters on Larderello (Italy), The Geysers (USA), Turkey and Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) make this useable and relevant for a global audience
  • Revised and additional practice problems with emphasis on system simulation using electronic equations of state for working fluid properties. SI units are now used exclusively

Readership

Geothermal reservoir engineers; geothermal professionals; mechanical, electrical, chemical, industrial, and power engineers; system designers; power plant technicians; geoscientific researchers; project developers and managers; advanced students

Table of Contents

Dedication

Foreword to the Fourth Edition

Preface and Acknowledgements to the Fourth Edition

What’s New in the Fourth Edition?

A Few Observations

A Newcomer’s Introduction to Geothermal Power Conversion

Acknowledgments

Preface and Acknowledgements to the Third Edition

Preface and Acknowledgements to the Second Edition

Preface and Acknowledgements to the First Edition

Part 1: Resource Identification and Development

Part 1. Resource Identification and Development

Chapter 1. Geology of Geothermal Regions

Abstract

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The Earth and its Atmosphere

1.3 Active Geothermal Regions

1.4 Model of a Hydrothermal Geothermal Resource

1.5 Other Types of Geothermal Resources

References

Problems

Chapter 2. Exploration Strategies and Techniques

Abstract

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Objectives of an Exploration Program

2.3 Phases of an Exploration Program

2.4 Synthesis and Interpretation

2.5 The Next Step: Drilling

References

Problems

Chapter 3. Geothermal Well Drilling

Abstract

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Site Preparation and Drilling Equipment

3.3 Drilling Operations

3.4 Safety Precautions

References

Problems

Chapter 4. Reservoir Engineering

Abstract

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Reservoir and Well Flow

4.3 Well Testing

4.4 Calcite Scaling in Well Casings

4.5 Reservoir Modeling and Simulation

4.6 Reinjection

References

Problems

Part 2: Geothermal Power Generating Systems

Part 2. Geothermal Power Generating Systems

Chapter 5. Single-Flash Steam Power Plants

Abstract

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Gathering System Design Considerations

5.3 Energy Conversion System

5.4 Thermodynamics of the Conversion Process

5.5 Example: Single-Flash Optimization

5.6 Optimum Separator Temperature: An Approximate Formulation

5.7 Environmental Aspects for Single-Flash Plants

5.8 Equipment List for Single-Flash Plants

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 5

Problems

Chapter 6. Double- and Triple-Flash Steam Power Plants

Abstract

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Gathering System Design Considerations

6.3 Energy Conversion Systems

6.4 Thermodynamics of the Conversion Processes

6.5 Example: Double-Flash Optimization

6.6 Scale Potential in Waste Brine

6.7 Environmental Aspects for Double- and Triple-Flash Plants

6.8 Equipment List for Double- and Triple-Flash Plants

References

Problems

Chapter 7. Dry-Steam Power Plants

Abstract

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Origins and Nature of Dry-Steam Resources

7.3 Steam Gathering System

7.4 Energy Conversion System

7.5 Example: Optimum Wellhead Pressure

7.6 Environmental Aspects of Dry-Steam Plants

7.7 Equipment List for Dry-Steam Plants

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 7

Problems

Chapter 8. Binary Cycle Power Plants

Abstract

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Basic Binary Systems

8.3 Working Fluid Selection

8.4 Advanced Binary Cycles

8.5 Example of Binary Cycle Analysis

8.6 Environmental Impact of Binary Cycles

8.7 Equipment List for Basic Binary Plants

8.8 Pumps

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 8

Problems

Chapter 9. Advanced Geothermal Energy Conversion Systems

Abstract

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hybrid Single-Flash and Double-Flash Systems

9.3 Hybrid Flash-Binary Systems

9.4 Example: Integrated Flash-Binary Hybrid System

9.5 Total-Flow Systems

9.6 Hybrid Fossil-Geothermal Systems

9.7 Combined Heat and Power Plants

9.8 Power Plants for Hypersaline Brines

9.9 Solar-Geothermal Hybrid Plants

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 9

Problems

Chapter 10. Exergy Analysis Applied to Geothermal Power Systems

Abstract

10.1 Introduction

10.2 First Law for Open, Steady Systems

10.3 Second Law for Open, Steady Systems

10.4 Exergy

10.5 Exergy Accounting for Open, Steady Systems

10.6 Exergy Efficiencies and Applications to Geothermal Plants

10.7 Thermal Versus Utilization Efficiency for Geothermal Plants

References

Problems

Part 3: Geothermal Power Plant Case Studies

Part 3. Geothermal Power Plant Case Studies

Chapter 11. Larderello Dry-Steam Power Plants, Tuscany, Italy

Abstract

11.1 History of Development

11.2 Geology and Reservoir Characteristics

11.3 Power Plants

11.4 Mitigation of Environmental Impact

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 11

Chapter 12. The Geysers Dry-Steam Power Plants, Sonoma and Lake Counties, California, USA

Abstract

12.1 History and Early Power Plants

12.2 Geographic and Geologic Setting

12.3 Well Drilling

12.4 Steam Pipeline System

12.5 Power Plants

12.6 Recharging the Reservoir

12.7 Toward Sustainability

References

Chapter 13. Geothermal Power Plants of New Zealand

Abstract

13.1 History of Geothermal Development in New Zealand

13.2 Wairakei and Related Power Stations

13.3 Rotokawa and NAP Power Plants

13.4 Other Geothermal Plants

13.5 Outlook for Development

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 13

Chapter 14. Geothermal Power Plants of Indonesia

Abstract

14.1 Geographic and Geologic Setting

14.2 Early Geothermal Development

14.3 Kamojang and Darajat Power Stations

14.4 Wayang Windu Power Plant

14.5 Other Geothermal Plants

14.6 Outlook for Development

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 14

Chapter 15. Geothermal Power Plants in Central America and the Caribbean

Abstract

15.1 Geologic Setting

15.2 History of Development

15.3 El Salvador

15.4 Nicaragua

15.5 Costa Rica

15.6 Guatemala

15.7 Other Central American Prospects

15.8 Caribbean Islands

15.9 South American Prospects

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 15

Chapter 16. Geothermal Power Plants in Nevada, USA

Abstract

16.1 Geologic Setting

16.2 Brief History of Development

16.3 Steamboat Geothermal Power Complex

16.4 Flash Plants

16.5 Binary Plants

16.6 Stillwater Plants

16.7 Lessons Learned from Nevada’s Experience

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 16

Chapter 17. Heber Binary Plants, Imperial Valley, California, USA

Abstract

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Exploration and Discovery

17.3 The First Heber Binary Plant

17.4 The Second Heber Binary Plant

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 17

Chapter 18. Magmamax Binary Power Plant, East Mesa, Imperial Valley, California, USA

Abstract

18.1 Setting and Exploration

18.2 Magmamax Binary Power Plant

18.3 Modified Magmamax Binary Power Plant

18.4 Conclusion

References

Chapter 19. Nesjavellir and Hellisheidi Plants, Iceland

Abstract

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Geology and Geosciences

19.3 Nesjavellir Power Plant

19.4 Hellisheidi Power Plant

References

Chapter 20. Raft River Plants, Idaho, USA

Abstract

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Geology and Geosciences

20.3 Original Development—DOE Pilot Plant

20.4 New Development—USGeo Plant

References

Chapter 21. Geothermal Power Plants in Turkey

Abstract

21.1 Geologic Setting

21.2 Kızıldere Single-Flash Plant

21.3 Salavatlı Binary Plants

21.4 Germencik Double-Flash Plant

21.5 Pamukören Binary Plant

21.6 Environmental Impact

21.7 Current State and Future Prospects of Geothermal Power

References

Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 21

Chapter 22. Enhanced Geothermal Systems—Projects and Plants

Abstract

22.1 Definitions

22.2 Early Projects

22.3 Later Projects

22.4 EGS Power Plants

22.5 Proposed Projects

References

Chapter 23. Environmental Impact of Geothermal Power Plants

Abstract

23.1 Overview

23.2 Regulations

23.3 General Impacts of Electricity Generation

23.4 Environmental Advantages of Geothermal Plants

23.5 Environmental Challenges of Geothermal Plants

23.6 Summary

References

Appendix A. Worldwide State of Geothermal Power Plant Development as of December 2014

Appendix B. Units Conversions

Appendix C. Energy Equivalents

Appendix D. Elements of Thermodynamics

D.1 Purpose

D.2 Systems and Properties

D.3 First Law of Thermodynamics for Closed Systems

D.4 First Law of Thermodynamics for Open Systems

D.5 Second Law of Thermodynamics for Closed Systems

D.6 Second Law of Thermodynamics for Open Systems

D.7 Thermodynamic State Diagrams

Appendix E. Answers to Selected Practice Problems

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

Chapter 10

Appendix F. REFPROP Tutorial with Application to Geothermal Binary Cycles

F.1 Introduction

F.2 Typical Geothermal Binary Power Cycle

F.3 REFPROP State-Point Properties

F.4 REFPROP as an Excel Function

Reference

Index

Details

No. of pages:
800
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780081002902
Hardcover ISBN:
9780081008799

About the Author

Ronald DiPippo

Ronald DiPippo is a geothermal expert and renewable energy consultant.. He is also Chancellor Professor Emeritus and former Associate Dean of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, United States.

Affiliations and Expertise

Renewable Energy Consultant, Chancellor Professor Emeritus, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Massachusetts, USA

Reviews

"...should not be missing in the best scientific libraries in the world...a work that every expert on geothermal energy, of any discipline, would be proud to count among those of his or her personal archive."--IGA News

"This book covers everything professionals and students need to know about geothermal power plants, by someone you need to know it from." --Raffaele Cataldi, Founder of the International Geothermal Association

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.