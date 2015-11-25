Geothermal Power Plants
4th Edition
Principles, Applications, Case Studies and Environmental Impact
Description
Now in its 4th edition, this single resource covers all aspects of the utilization of geothermal energy for power generation using fundamental scientific and engineering principles. Its practical emphasis is enhanced by the use of global case studies from real plants and applications from around the world that increase your understanding of geothermal energy conversion and provide a unique compilation of hard-to-obtain data and experience.
Technical, economic and business aspects presented in case studies provide current and up-and-coming geothermal developers and entrepreneurs with a solid understanding of opportunities and pitfalls. Geothermal Power Plants, 4th Edition, presents state-of-the-art geothermal developments and experience of real applications for professionals, and a comprehensive reference for theory and practice.
Key Features
- Important new and revised content on double- and triple-flash steam power plants, plant and well pumps, and biomass-geothermal and solar-geothermal hybrid systems
- New chapters on global case studies with comprehensive and up-to-date statistics, including New Zealand, Indonesia, Central America and the Caribbean, and the state of Nevada, USA, plus updated chapters on Larderello (Italy), The Geysers (USA), Turkey and Enhanced Geothermal Systems (EGS) make this useable and relevant for a global audience
- Revised and additional practice problems with emphasis on system simulation using electronic equations of state for working fluid properties. SI units are now used exclusively
Readership
Geothermal reservoir engineers; geothermal professionals; mechanical, electrical, chemical, industrial, and power engineers; system designers; power plant technicians; geoscientific researchers; project developers and managers; advanced students
Table of Contents
Dedication
Foreword to the Fourth Edition
Preface and Acknowledgements to the Fourth Edition
What’s New in the Fourth Edition?
A Few Observations
A Newcomer’s Introduction to Geothermal Power Conversion
Acknowledgments
Preface and Acknowledgements to the Third Edition
Preface and Acknowledgements to the Second Edition
Preface and Acknowledgements to the First Edition
Part 1: Resource Identification and Development
Part 1. Resource Identification and Development
Chapter 1. Geology of Geothermal Regions
Abstract
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Earth and its Atmosphere
1.3 Active Geothermal Regions
1.4 Model of a Hydrothermal Geothermal Resource
1.5 Other Types of Geothermal Resources
References
Problems
Chapter 2. Exploration Strategies and Techniques
Abstract
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Objectives of an Exploration Program
2.3 Phases of an Exploration Program
2.4 Synthesis and Interpretation
2.5 The Next Step: Drilling
References
Problems
Chapter 3. Geothermal Well Drilling
Abstract
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Site Preparation and Drilling Equipment
3.3 Drilling Operations
3.4 Safety Precautions
References
Problems
Chapter 4. Reservoir Engineering
Abstract
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Reservoir and Well Flow
4.3 Well Testing
4.4 Calcite Scaling in Well Casings
4.5 Reservoir Modeling and Simulation
4.6 Reinjection
References
Problems
Part 2: Geothermal Power Generating Systems
Part 2. Geothermal Power Generating Systems
Chapter 5. Single-Flash Steam Power Plants
Abstract
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Gathering System Design Considerations
5.3 Energy Conversion System
5.4 Thermodynamics of the Conversion Process
5.5 Example: Single-Flash Optimization
5.6 Optimum Separator Temperature: An Approximate Formulation
5.7 Environmental Aspects for Single-Flash Plants
5.8 Equipment List for Single-Flash Plants
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 5
Problems
Chapter 6. Double- and Triple-Flash Steam Power Plants
Abstract
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Gathering System Design Considerations
6.3 Energy Conversion Systems
6.4 Thermodynamics of the Conversion Processes
6.5 Example: Double-Flash Optimization
6.6 Scale Potential in Waste Brine
6.7 Environmental Aspects for Double- and Triple-Flash Plants
6.8 Equipment List for Double- and Triple-Flash Plants
References
Problems
Chapter 7. Dry-Steam Power Plants
Abstract
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Origins and Nature of Dry-Steam Resources
7.3 Steam Gathering System
7.4 Energy Conversion System
7.5 Example: Optimum Wellhead Pressure
7.6 Environmental Aspects of Dry-Steam Plants
7.7 Equipment List for Dry-Steam Plants
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 7
Problems
Chapter 8. Binary Cycle Power Plants
Abstract
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Basic Binary Systems
8.3 Working Fluid Selection
8.4 Advanced Binary Cycles
8.5 Example of Binary Cycle Analysis
8.6 Environmental Impact of Binary Cycles
8.7 Equipment List for Basic Binary Plants
8.8 Pumps
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 8
Problems
Chapter 9. Advanced Geothermal Energy Conversion Systems
Abstract
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hybrid Single-Flash and Double-Flash Systems
9.3 Hybrid Flash-Binary Systems
9.4 Example: Integrated Flash-Binary Hybrid System
9.5 Total-Flow Systems
9.6 Hybrid Fossil-Geothermal Systems
9.7 Combined Heat and Power Plants
9.8 Power Plants for Hypersaline Brines
9.9 Solar-Geothermal Hybrid Plants
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 9
Problems
Chapter 10. Exergy Analysis Applied to Geothermal Power Systems
Abstract
10.1 Introduction
10.2 First Law for Open, Steady Systems
10.3 Second Law for Open, Steady Systems
10.4 Exergy
10.5 Exergy Accounting for Open, Steady Systems
10.6 Exergy Efficiencies and Applications to Geothermal Plants
10.7 Thermal Versus Utilization Efficiency for Geothermal Plants
References
Problems
Part 3: Geothermal Power Plant Case Studies
Part 3. Geothermal Power Plant Case Studies
Chapter 11. Larderello Dry-Steam Power Plants, Tuscany, Italy
Abstract
11.1 History of Development
11.2 Geology and Reservoir Characteristics
11.3 Power Plants
11.4 Mitigation of Environmental Impact
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 11
Chapter 12. The Geysers Dry-Steam Power Plants, Sonoma and Lake Counties, California, USA
Abstract
12.1 History and Early Power Plants
12.2 Geographic and Geologic Setting
12.3 Well Drilling
12.4 Steam Pipeline System
12.5 Power Plants
12.6 Recharging the Reservoir
12.7 Toward Sustainability
References
Chapter 13. Geothermal Power Plants of New Zealand
Abstract
13.1 History of Geothermal Development in New Zealand
13.2 Wairakei and Related Power Stations
13.3 Rotokawa and NAP Power Plants
13.4 Other Geothermal Plants
13.5 Outlook for Development
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 13
Chapter 14. Geothermal Power Plants of Indonesia
Abstract
14.1 Geographic and Geologic Setting
14.2 Early Geothermal Development
14.3 Kamojang and Darajat Power Stations
14.4 Wayang Windu Power Plant
14.5 Other Geothermal Plants
14.6 Outlook for Development
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 14
Chapter 15. Geothermal Power Plants in Central America and the Caribbean
Abstract
15.1 Geologic Setting
15.2 History of Development
15.3 El Salvador
15.4 Nicaragua
15.5 Costa Rica
15.6 Guatemala
15.7 Other Central American Prospects
15.8 Caribbean Islands
15.9 South American Prospects
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 15
Chapter 16. Geothermal Power Plants in Nevada, USA
Abstract
16.1 Geologic Setting
16.2 Brief History of Development
16.3 Steamboat Geothermal Power Complex
16.4 Flash Plants
16.5 Binary Plants
16.6 Stillwater Plants
16.7 Lessons Learned from Nevada’s Experience
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 16
Chapter 17. Heber Binary Plants, Imperial Valley, California, USA
Abstract
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Exploration and Discovery
17.3 The First Heber Binary Plant
17.4 The Second Heber Binary Plant
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 17
Chapter 18. Magmamax Binary Power Plant, East Mesa, Imperial Valley, California, USA
Abstract
18.1 Setting and Exploration
18.2 Magmamax Binary Power Plant
18.3 Modified Magmamax Binary Power Plant
18.4 Conclusion
References
Chapter 19. Nesjavellir and Hellisheidi Plants, Iceland
Abstract
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Geology and Geosciences
19.3 Nesjavellir Power Plant
19.4 Hellisheidi Power Plant
References
Chapter 20. Raft River Plants, Idaho, USA
Abstract
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Geology and Geosciences
20.3 Original Development—DOE Pilot Plant
20.4 New Development—USGeo Plant
References
Chapter 21. Geothermal Power Plants in Turkey
Abstract
21.1 Geologic Setting
21.2 Kızıldere Single-Flash Plant
21.3 Salavatlı Binary Plants
21.4 Germencik Double-Flash Plant
21.5 Pamukören Binary Plant
21.6 Environmental Impact
21.7 Current State and Future Prospects of Geothermal Power
References
Nomenclature for Figures in Chapter 21
Chapter 22. Enhanced Geothermal Systems—Projects and Plants
Abstract
22.1 Definitions
22.2 Early Projects
22.3 Later Projects
22.4 EGS Power Plants
22.5 Proposed Projects
References
Chapter 23. Environmental Impact of Geothermal Power Plants
Abstract
23.1 Overview
23.2 Regulations
23.3 General Impacts of Electricity Generation
23.4 Environmental Advantages of Geothermal Plants
23.5 Environmental Challenges of Geothermal Plants
23.6 Summary
References
Appendix A. Worldwide State of Geothermal Power Plant Development as of December 2014
Appendix B. Units Conversions
Appendix C. Energy Equivalents
Appendix D. Elements of Thermodynamics
D.1 Purpose
D.2 Systems and Properties
D.3 First Law of Thermodynamics for Closed Systems
D.4 First Law of Thermodynamics for Open Systems
D.5 Second Law of Thermodynamics for Closed Systems
D.6 Second Law of Thermodynamics for Open Systems
D.7 Thermodynamic State Diagrams
Appendix E. Answers to Selected Practice Problems
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Appendix F. REFPROP Tutorial with Application to Geothermal Binary Cycles
F.1 Introduction
F.2 Typical Geothermal Binary Power Cycle
F.3 REFPROP State-Point Properties
F.4 REFPROP as an Excel Function
Reference
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 800
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 25th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002902
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081008799
About the Author
Ronald DiPippo
Ronald DiPippo is a geothermal expert and renewable energy consultant.. He is also Chancellor Professor Emeritus and former Associate Dean of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
Renewable Energy Consultant, Chancellor Professor Emeritus, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, Massachusetts, USA
Reviews
"...should not be missing in the best scientific libraries in the world...a work that every expert on geothermal energy, of any discipline, would be proud to count among those of his or her personal archive."--IGA News
"This book covers everything professionals and students need to know about geothermal power plants, by someone you need to know it from." --Raffaele Cataldi, Founder of the International Geothermal Association