Geothermal Energy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528759, 9780080465647

Geothermal Energy

1st Edition

An Alternative Resource for the 21st Century

Authors: Harsh Gupta Sukanta Roy
eBook ISBN: 9780080465647
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528759
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th October 2006
Page Count: 292
Description

More than 20 countries generate electricity from geothermal resources and about 60 countries make direct use of geothermal energy. A ten-fold increase in geothermal energy use is foreseeable at the current technology level.

Geothermal Energy: An Alternative Resource for the 21st Century provides a readable and coherent account of all facets of geothermal energy development and summarizes the present day knowledge on geothermal resources, their exploration and exploitation. Accounts of geothermal resource models, various exploration techniques, drilling and production technology are discussed within 9 chapters, as well as important concepts and current technological developments.

Key Features

  • Interdisciplinary approach, combining traditional disciplines such as geology, geophysics, and engineering
  • Provides a readable and coherent account of all facets of geothermal energy development
  • Describes the importance of bringing potable water to high-demand areas such as the tropical regions

Readership

Geothermal developers and engineers; geologists; geophysicists; geochemists; volcanologists; energy providers; equipment designers and manufacturers; mechanical, electrical, chemical, industrial engineers; power plant technicians; as well as, researchers and graduates in these areas

Table of Contents

  • PREFACE
  • Chapter 1: THE ENERGY OUTLOOK
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • GEOTHERMAL ENERGY’AN ALTERNATIVE
  • Chapter 2: BASIC CONCEPTS
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • EARTH’S STRUCTURE
    • THERMAL STRUCTURE OF THE EARTH
    • HEAT FLOW AND TEMPERATURE DISTRIBUTION WITHIN THE LITHOSPHERE
    • VOLCANOES, EARTHQUAKES AND PLATE TECTONICS
  • Chapter 3: HEAT TRANSFER
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • TEMPERATURE, HEAT AND ITS STORAGE
    • HEAT CONDUCTION
    • HEAT CONVECTION
    • HEAT RADIATION
    • TEMPERATURE ESTIMATES IN SOME SIMPLE GEOLOGICAL SITUATIONS
  • Chapter 4: GEOTHERMAL SYSTEMS AND RESOURCES
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • TYPES OF GEOTHERMAL SYSTEMS
  • Chapter 5: EXPLORATION TECHNIQUES
    • Publisher Summary
    • GEOLOGICAL AND HYDROLOGICAL CONSIDERATIONS
    • GEOCHEMICAL TECHNIQUES
    • GEOPHYSICAL TECHNIQUES
    • AIRBORNE SURVEYS
    • EXPLORATORY DRILLING
    • CONCLUDING REMARKS
  • Chapter 6: ASSESSMENT AND EXPLOITATION
    • Publisher Summary
    • DRILLING TECHNOLOGY
    • RESERVOIR PHYSICS AND ENGINEERING
    • PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY
    • ENVIRONMENTAL ASPECTS
  • Chapter 7: THE CERRO PRIETO GEOTHERMAL FIELD, MEXICO
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • GEOLOGICAL AND TECTONIC SETTING
    • SURFACE MANIFESTATIONS
    • GEOCHEMICAL SURVEYS
    • GEOPHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS
    • HYDROGEOLOGICAL MODEL
    • DRILLING
    • PRODUCTION
    • TRANSPORTATION OF STEAM
    • THE POWER PLANT
    • COST OF GEOTHERMAL POWER
    • PRESENT STATUS OF THE GEOTHERMAL RESERVOIR
  • Chapter 8: WORLDWIDE STATUS OF GEOTHERMAL RESOURCE UTILIZATION
    • Publisher Summary
    • INTRODUCTION
    • ELECTRIC POWER GENERATION
    • GLOBAL SCENARIO
    • CONCLUDING REMARKS
  • Chapter 9: THERMAL ENERGY OF THE OCEANS
    • Publisher Summary
    • OCEAN THERMAL ENERGY CONVERSION (OTEC)
    • LOW-TEMPERATURE THERMAL DESALINATION OF SEAWATER
  • REFERENCES
  • SUBJECT INDEX

Details

About the Author

Harsh Gupta

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Ocean Development, New Delhi, India

Sukanta Roy

Affiliations and Expertise

National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad, India

Ratings and Reviews

