Geotechnology
1st Edition
An Introductory Text for Students and Engineers
Description
Geotechnology: An Introductory Text for Students and Engineers focuses on the principles, methodologies, approaches, and applications of geotechnology.
The publication first elaborates on engineering in earth materials and behavior of earth materials under static load. Discussions focus on rheological properties of earth materials, elastic materials, plane strain, stress, systematic description of geological factors, engineering classification of rocks and rock masses, classification of soils for engineering purposes, and soil and rock mechanics. The text then examines time-dependent behavior of earth materials, failure criteria for soils and rocks, engineering properties of soils, fluids in soils and rocks, and laboratory measurement of load, stress, and strain in earth materials. The manuscript examines the gathering and recording of data on geology, rock structure, and rock classification, application of models to geotechnology, response of earth materials to dynamic loads, and observation of mass deformations in geotechnology.
The publication is a vital source of data for students, engineers, and researchers wanting to explore geotechnology.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Engineering in Earth Materials
The Scope of Geotechnology
Soil Mechanics
Rock Mechanics
The Classification of Earth Materials
Classification of Soils for Engineering Purposes
Consistency Limits
Liquid Limit
Plastic Limit
The Unified Soil Classification
Engineering Classification of Rocks and Rock Masses
Terzaghi's Rock Classification
USBM Classification
Coates' Rock Classification
Deere and Miller's Classification System
Rock-Quality Designation
C-Factor
Ege's Stability Index
Franklin Point Load Index
Systematic Description of Geological Factors
Appraisal of Rock Mass Structure
The Range of Problems in Geotechnology
2. The Behavior of Earth Materials Under Static Load
Some Fundamental Concepts
Stress
Normal and Shear Stress Components
Principal Stresses,
Stress in Three Dimensions
Strain
Infinitesimal Strain
Finite Strain
The Strain Ellipsoid
Pure Shear and Simple Shear
Heterogeneous and Homogeneous Strain
Plane Stress
Plane Strain
Springs, Dashpots, and Weights
Elastic Materials
Young's Modulus
Bulk Modulus
Modulus of Rigidity
Poisson's Ratio
Rheological Properties of Earth Materials
Rheological Models
Elastic Behavior in Real Earth Materials
Rock Hysteresis
Stress-Strain Relationships in Soils
3. Time-Dependent Behavior of Earth Materials
Creep in Rocks
The Creep Laws in Rock Materials
The Effect of Stress on the Strain Rate
Practical Implications of Creep in Earth Materials
Pressure-Relief Technique in Elastic and Near-Elastic Rocks
Creep in Plastic Rocks
Effects of Temperature on Creep
Creep of Ice and Frozen Ground
Creep in Soils
4. Failure Criteria for Soils and Rocks
More Fundamental Concepts
Structural Failure
Friction
Mohr's Circle of Stress
Procedure
Maximum Shear Strength
Theories of Failure
Failure of Elastic Materials
Failure of Earth Materials
Criteria of Failure
Mohr's Theory of Failure
Determination of the Mohr Failure Envelope
The Coulomb Criterion of Failure for Soils
Cohesion
Internal Friction
The Coulomb-Navier Criterion of Failure for Rocks
The Griffith Brittle Failure Criterion
5. The Engineering Properties of Soils
Pore Fluid Pressure
Effective Stress
The Determination of Soil Strength
The Shear Box Test
Triaxial Compression Test for Soils
The Unconflned Compressive Strength of Soils
The Vane Shear Test for Soils
Consolidation of Soils
Normally Consolidated Clays
Over Consolidated Clays
Settlement of Foundations
Compaction
Density
Relative Density of Soils
Expansion and Shrinkage in Clay Soils
Expansion
Shrinkage
Weathering of Clay Rocks
6. Fluids in Soils and Rocks
Groundwater
Held Water
Soil Suction
"Held Water" in Rocks
Porosity
The Flow of Groundwater
Permeability
Laboratory Determination of the Coefficient of Permeability for Soils
Laboratory Determination of the Permeability of Rocks
The Determination of Permeability Coefficients in the Field
Pumping-in Test
Lugeon Test
Pumping-Out Test
Fluid Potential
Determination of Fluid Potential
Flow Nets
Seepage in Earth and Rock Masses
Seepage Pressures
7. The Laboratory Measurement of Load, Stress, and Strain in Earth Materials
The Measurement of Load
Pressure Gauges
Load Cells
Proving Rings
The Determination of Stress
The Measurement of Strain
Dial Gauges
Mechanical Extensometers
Electrical Strain Gauges
Electrical Resistance Strain Gauges
Measurement of Strains on Rock Samples During Triaxial and Creep Tests
Photoelastic Strain Measurement
Basic Principles of Photoelasticity
Plane Polariscope
Crossed-Circular Polariscope
Viewing Equipment for Photoelastic Transducers
Simple Viewer
Precision Viewers
Photoelastic Transducers
Linear Photoelastic Strain Gauges
The Uniaxial Photoelastic Disc Transducer
Biaxial Photoelastic Transducers-The Biaxial Strain Gauge
Reading Photoelastic Transducers Using the Precision Viewers
Making the Unit Count
Reading Fractional Fringe Orders
Locating the Optimum Point of Reference
Determination of the Principal Stress Ratios
Calibration of Strain Gauges
8. The Strength of Rock Materials
Rock Materials and Rock Masses
Failure Mechanisms in Rock Materials
The Griffith Failure Criterion
The Brittle-Plastic Transition in Rock Materials
Yield and Flow of Rock Materials
Tresca's Criterion
Von Mises' Criterion
Triaxial Compression Tests on Rock Materials
The Effects of Pore Fluids in Rocks
Uniaxial Compression Tests on Rock Materials
The Effects of End-Contact Conditions
The Effects of End-Restraint Conditions
The Effects of Size and Proportions of the Test-Piece
The Effects of Pore Fluids and Porosity in the Uniaxial Testing of Rocks
The Effects of the Duration and Rate of Loading
The Effects of the Testing Machine
The Effects of Non-Isotropy of the Rock Material
The Effects of Heterogeneity
The Number of Samples Tested
Compression Tests on Irregularly-Shaped Rock Samples
Determination of Compressive Strength From Drilling Tests on Rock
The Tensile Strength of Rocks
Determination of Uniaxial Tensile Strength
Indirect Tensile Tests on Rock Materials
The Tensile Strength of Rocks in Bending
The Unconfined Shear Strength of Rocks
Comparative Tests of Rock Strength
Moh's Scale of Hardness
Hardness Tests
Indentation Hardness
The Point Load Index
Rebound Hardness Tests on Rock Materials
Shore Scleroscope Hardness Test
Schmidt Rebound Test-Hammer
Impact Tests on Rock Materials
The Hopkinson Bar
The ASTM Rock Toughness Test
Protodiakonov Impact Toughness
The Expanding-Bolt Rock Tester
The Cerchar Rock Resistance Index
The Specific Energy Concept
9. The Engineering Properties of Rock Masses
Correlation of Material Properties with Mass Strength
Natural and Induced Mass Deformations
Natural Deformations
Induced Deformations
Competent and Incompetent Rock
The Effect of Scale on Rock Strength
Field Tests on Soils and Rocks (Static Loading)
Bearing Capacity
Theories of Bearing Pressure
Safe Bearing Capacities
Field Determination of Bearing Capacity
The Plate Bearing Test on Soils
Plate Bearing Tests on Rocks
Strata Penetration Tests
Borehole Rock Penetrometer
Soil Penetrometer
In situ Deformability Tests
Flat-Jack Deformability Tests
Pressure-Chamber Tests
Borehole Rock Deformability Tests
Borehole Dilatometers
Borehold Jacks
Comparison of Borehole Deformability Meters
Methods of Applying Load in Field Tests
Cable Jacking Tests
The Direct Measurement of Strength of Rock Masses
In situ Shear Tests
Torsion Shear Test for Rocks
In situ Rock Compression Tests
The Determination of Pillar Support Strength in situ
Residual Strength of Rock Masses
Indirect Observation of the Strength of Rock Masses
The "Hydrofrac" Technique
Observation of Acoustic Emission from Stressed Rock
10. Determination of the State of Stress in Rock Masses
In situ Stress Measurement
Stresses in the Earth's Crust
Stress Distribution Around Excavations in Rock
Principles of Rock Stress Measurement
The Stress-Relief Technique
Borehole Deformation Meters
The USBM Single-Component Borehole Deformation Gauge
The USBM Three-Component Borehole Deformation Gauge
Borehole Inclusion Stressmeters
Rigid Inclusions
Hast 's Stressmeter
Photoelastic Glass-Insertion Stressmeters
Determination of the Complete State of Stress by Measurements in a Single Borehole
The Leeman (CSIRJ Three-Component Gauge
The LNEC (Lisbon) Single Borehole Stress-Gauge
Low-Modulus, Solid Inclusions
The USGS Solid-Inclusion Borehole Probe
Determination of Rock Stress Using Hydraulic Pressure Cells
The Flat-Jack Technique
Borehole Hydraulic Pressure Cells
Determination of in situ Rock Stress at Depth
Determination of the in situ State of Stress in Non-Elastic Earth Materials
Pressure Cells
Fluid Inclusions in Rock Salt
Indirect Measurement of Rock Stress
Geophysical Techniques
Qualitative Observations of High-Stress Zones
Measurement of Stress by Hydraulic Fracture
Choice of in situ Stress Measurement Technique
11. Strata Pressures and Support Loads
Earth Pressure
Retaining Walls
Trench Supports
"Arching" in Unconsolidated Earth Materials
Relative Yield
Stress Distribution Around Excavations at Depth in Rock
Design of Tunnel Linings
Flexible Buried Cylinders
Buried Tunnels at Shallow Depth
Effects of Construction Procedure
Flexible Lining
Rigid Lining
Tunnels in Homogeneous, Massive, Elastic Rock
Excavations in Massive Elasto-Plastic Earth Materials
Interaction Between Earth Material and Excavation Support Structures
Earth Pressure Cells
Loads on Excavation Support Structures
Pillar Loads
Location of Abutment Zones
Determination of the Extent of the Fractured Zone
Loads in Concrete Tunnel Linings
Prop and Strut Loads
Tension in Rock Bolts and Cables
12. The Observation of Mass Deformations in Geotechnology
Photographic Techniques
Photogrammetry
Direct Surveying Techniques
Earth Strain Measurements
Direct Measurement of Earth Strain
Mass-Deformation Extensometers
Convergence Recorders
Stope Stability Meter
Measurement of "Ride"
Rock Stability Alarms
Tape Extensometers
Borehole Extensometers
Water Level Apparatus
Borehole Sonde Techniques
Idel Sonde
Slope Meter
Fracture Plane Location
Choice of Strain Transducer for Underground Measurements
Interpretation of Measurements
13. The Response of Earth Materials to Dynamic Loads
Dynamic Phenomena in Geotechnology
Shock Waves
Elastic Waves
Body Waves
Surface Waves
Stress Waves in Rocks
Wave Velocity and Particle Velocity
Laboratory Measurement of Velocities
Field Measurement of Velocities
Determination of Dynamic Elastic Moduli
Pulse Method
Resonance Method
Wave Velocities in Soils
Field Determination of Dynamic Elastic Moduli
The Strength of Rocks Under Dynamic Loading
Characteristic Impedance
Dispersion and Attenuation
Fatigue Behavior of Rock
Behavior of Soils Under Dynamic Load
Structural Changes of Rocks Under Dynamic Load
14. The Application of Models to Geotechnology
Experimental Geology
Tests on Natural Rock Materials
Equivalent Material Models
Classification of Materials for Structural Modeling
Scale Models of Underground Strata Movement
Ideal Continuous and Discontinuous Models
Block Models
Photoelastic Models
Determination of Stresses and Stress Trajectories from Photoelastic Models
Combined Physical Material-Photoelastic Models
Laminated Photoelastic Models
Gelatin Models
Three-Dimensional Photoelastic Models
Mathematical Models
Analog Computers
Finite Element Models
Discontinuous Mathematical Models
Assessment of the Results from Model Studies
15. Gathering and Recording Data on Geology, Rock Structure and Rock Classification
Recording Discontinuities
Optical Data Processing
Methods of Recording Joint Data
Spherical Projections
Stereographic Projection
Equal-Area Projection
Logging Rock Boreholes for Engineering Purposes
Geophysical Logging
Resistivity Log
Spontaneous Potential Log
Microlog and Lateralog
Radioactive Logging
Temperature Log
Observation of Dip
Optical Scanning in Boreholes
Observation of Mechanical Properties
Drilling and Sampling Techniques
Geophysical Exploration in Advance of Geotechnical Projects
Seismic Exploration
Geophysical Studies of Strata Continuity
Offset Shooting
Gravimetric Measurements
Recording the Log of Cored Boreholes
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483187679