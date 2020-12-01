Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians
11th Edition
Authors: Dwight Bowman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323543965
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 496
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323543965
About the Author
Dwight Bowman
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.