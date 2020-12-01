Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780323543965

Georgis' Parasitology for Veterinarians

11th Edition

Authors: Dwight Bowman
Paperback ISBN: 9780323543965
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2020
Page Count: 496
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323543965

About the Author

Dwight Bowman

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Parasitology, Department of Micorbiology and Immunology, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.