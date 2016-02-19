Geophysics in the Affairs of Man
1st Edition
A Personalized History of Exploration Geophysics and Its Allied Sciences of Seismology and Oceanography
Description
Geophysics in the Affairs of Man describes how geophysics has affected human affairs, with emphasis on the geophysical enterprise as an interplay of technical, social, and economic factors. Many of the key and intriguing developments that took place within several major fields of geophysics are divided into seven epochs, roughly broken into decades. Topics covered include the origins of the profession of geophysics, earth physics and oceanography, and geophysical aspects of undersea warfare. This book is comprised of nine chapters and begins with a discussion on some antecedents to the modern-day profession of geophysics through World War I. The following chapters focus on the golden days of exploration geophysics; classical seismology during the war years; the growth of geophysics during the 1950s; and the nature of the geophysical exploration industry. The closing chapter presents the views of numerous geophysicists about what they consider the most outstanding actions they were ever involved in, as well as what makes the profession unique. This monograph is written primarily for geophysicists, geologists, and geological engineers.
Table of Contents
Conversion Factors
Prologue
1. Some Antecedents to the Modern-Day Profession of Geophysics through World War I
Diffusing Geophysical Knowledge
Geophysical Forbearers Prior to the 19th Century
A Brief Overview of Earth Physics - 1800 to 1919
Artillery Location by Acoustic and Seismic Means
Oceanography Simultaneously Becomes a Science and a Technology
2. Geophysics Comes of Age — The Roaring Twenties and the Depressing Thirties
The Golden Days of Exploration Geophysics
The Appearance of Electrical Well Logging
Classical Seismology Strikes Out on Its Own
The Rebirth of Extensive Oceanographic Endeavors
3. Geophysicists at War - 1939-1945
Exploration Geophysics during a Time of Global War
Classical Seismology during the War Years
Geophysical Detection of Enemy Artillery
Influence Mines in Naval Warfare — A New Application of Geophysical Sensors
Geophysical Aspects of Undersea Warfare
4. Reversion to Peacetime, 1945—1950
A Time of Transition
Exploration Geophysics Bounces Back
Classical Seismology Stays Much the Same
The Opening of the Canadian Arctic
Oceanography Comes of Age
5. The 1950s — A Burgeoning Era of Geophysics
A Short Overview of the Decade
Correcting the Manpower Shortage in Exploration Geophysics
The Geophysical Industry Grapples with Managerial and Technical Problems
The Advent of Magnetic Recording and Electronic Data Processing
Non-Dynamite Energy Sources for Seismic Exploration
A Seismic Search for St. Peter's Tomb
Project Magnet — A Global Airborne Survey of the Earth's Magnetic Field
Should there be a Nuclear Test Ban?
The Berkner Panel on Seismic Improvement
Meteorological Fallout from Escalating Nuclear Test Programs
The International Geophysical Year
Laying the Foundation for Earth-Oriented Satellites
Military Oceanography Thrives during "Peacetime"
Geophysical Research Penetrates the Polar Basin
The Oceanographers also Prefer Large-Scale Projects
6. Science in Government and Government in Science — The 1960s
The Exuberant 1960s
Bad News and Good News for the Geophysical Industry
The Geophysical Industry Shifts to Digital Recording and Processing
The Search for Appropriate Underground Nuclear Test Ban Language
Project Vela Uniform — A Potential Solution to the Treaty Language Problem
Creation of a Modern Global Seismological Network
Vela Uniform's Research Program
Are Bigger and Better Seismic Arrays the Route to Go?
Tabor Pluto — The British Equivalent to Vela Uniform
Research Explosions and Their Impact
International Seismology with a Neutralist Flavor
The Substitution of Plate Tectonics for Continental Drift
Project Mohole Loses out to the Deep Sea Drilling Project
A Decade of Ocean Politics and Ocean Policy
Earth-oriented Satellites at Last
7. Geophysics Interacts with the Environmentalists and OPEC — The 1970s and the Early 1980s
A Period of Controversy
Boom Days Once Again for Exploration Geophysics
Non-Profit Geophysics Acquires a Political Hue
The Good Earth as a Killer
Is Mankind Modifying the Earth?
By what Means will Geophysics Progress into the Future?
8. Geophysics as a Business — Then and Now
The Dollar Volume of the Exploration Geophysics Industry
Role of the Individual Entrepreneur
Growth and Proliferation of Geophysical Firms
Corporate Profiles — General
The Nature of Large, Full Service Contractors
Compagnie Générale de Géophysique
Digicon, Inc
Geophysical Service, Inc. — Texas Instruments, Inc
Petty-Ray Geophysical Operations
Seiscom Delta, Inc
Seismograph Service Corporation
Teledyne Geotech and Teledyne Exploration
Western Geophysical Company of America
Smaller Seismic Data Acquisition Firms
An Exceptional Small Firm — The Dawson Geophysical Company
A Unique Firm — The Geophysical Systems Corporation
Some New Firms on the Scene
Fairfield Industries, Inc
Geophysical Company of Norway
Grant Geophysical Corporation
NF Industries, Inc
NORPAC Exploration Services, Inc
Firms Specializing in Seismic Data Processing
Teknica Resource Development, Ltd
Geoquest International, Inc
Other Service Companies
Equipment Manufacturing and Supply Companies
The Consulting Business
The Business End of Gravity and Magnetic Surveys
The Craig Ferris—E. V. McCollum Partnership
The Gravity Meter Exploration Company
Sigmund Hammer
The Mineral Exploration Business
Barringer Resources, Inc
The Industry's Prospects for the Future
The Situation as Viewed by the International Association of Geophysical Contractors
Manpower Issues
The Potential for Continued Technical Advances and Discoveries of New Natural Resources
9. Geophysics as They Saw it
In Retrospect
Some Major Personal Achievements
Exploration Geophysics
Earth Physics
Oceanography
Oceanography—Meteorology
Personal Vignettes
Teaching Geophysics
Geophysical Prospecting
Oceanographic Expeditions of Unusual Interest
Appendix A — Significant Events in the Evolution of Geophysical Service, Inc. and Its Offshoot, Texas Instruments, Inc
References
Name Index
Subject Index
About the Authors
