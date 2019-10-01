Geophysical Potential Fields, Volume 2
1st Edition
Geological and Environmental Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Potential Geophysical Fields: Similarity and Difference
3. Different Kinds of Noise and Ways for their Removal
4. Qualitative Analysis of Potential Fields
5. Quantitative Analysis of Potential Field Anomalies
6. Algorithms for Combined 3D Modelling of Gravity and Magnetic Fields
7. Methodology of 3D combined gravity-magnetic modelling
8. Studying Deep Structure
9. Searching Economic Minerals
10. Searching and localization of Water Reservoirs; Mapping of Water Basins
11. Environmental Geophysics
12. Archaeological Geophysics
13. Conclusion
Geophysical Potential Fields: Geological and Environmental Applications, Volume Two, investigates the similarities and differences of potential geophysical fields, including gravity, magnetics, temperature, resistivity and self-potential, along with the influence of noise on these fields. As part of the Computational Geophysics series, this volume provides computational examples and methods for effectively solving geophysical problems in a full cycle manner. Including both quantitative and qualitative analysis, the book offers different filtering and transformation procedures, integrated analysis, and special interpretation methodologies, also presenting a developed 3D algorithm for combined modeling of gravity and magnetic fields in complex environments.
The book also includes applications of the unified potential field system, such as studying deep structure, searching hydrocarbon and ore deposits, localizing buried water horizons and rockslide areas, tectono-structural mapping of water basins, and classifying archaeological targets. It is an ideal and unique resource for geophysicists, exploration geologists, archaeologists and environmental scientists.
- Clearly demonstrates the successive stages of geophysical field analysis for different geological and environmental targets
- Provides a unified system for potential geophysical field analysis that is demonstrated by numerous examples of system application
- Demonstrates the possibilities for rapidly and effectively interpreting anomalies, receiving some knowledge of modern wavelet, diffusion maps and informational approach applications in geophysics, and combined gravity-magnetic methodology of 3D modeling
- Includes text of the Geological Space Field Calculation (GSFC) software intended for 3D combined modeling of gravity and magnetic fields in complex environments
Geophysicists, exploration geologists, geologists, archaeologists, environmental scientists
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128196465
Lev Eppelbaum Author
Lev Eppelbaum is author of about 330 publications, including 8 books, 12 chapters in books and about 120 articles. He is currently Associate Professor in the Department of Geophysical, Atmospheric, and Planetary Sciences at Tel Aviv University. Previously, he was a researcher in Geophysics, Gravity, and Magnetics at the All-Union Geological Institute of Non-Ferrous and Rate Metals in Azerbaijan. He is currently Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Water and Hydro Constructions and Associate Editor of the journals Geophysical Instrumentation, Methods and Data Systems and International Journal of Materials, Methods, and Technologies. His research interests include tectonics and geodynamics reconstructions with application of potential geophysical field analysis and paleomagnetic examination; 3-D modeling of gravity and magnetic fields; and integrated geophysical data analysis.
Department of Geosciences, Tel Aviv University, Tel Aviv, Israel