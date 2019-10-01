Geophysical Potential Fields, Volume 2

Geophysical Potential Fields: Geological and Environmental Applications, Volume Two, investigates the similarities and differences of potential geophysical fields, including gravity, magnetics, temperature, resistivity and self-potential, along with the influence of noise on these fields. As part of the Computational Geophysics series, this volume provides computational examples and methods for effectively solving geophysical problems in a full cycle manner. Including both quantitative and qualitative analysis, the book offers different filtering and transformation procedures, integrated analysis, and special interpretation methodologies, also presenting a developed 3D algorithm for combined modeling of gravity and magnetic fields in complex environments.

The book also includes applications of the unified potential field system, such as studying deep structure, searching hydrocarbon and ore deposits, localizing buried water horizons and rockslide areas, tectono-structural mapping of water basins, and classifying archaeological targets. It is an ideal and unique resource for geophysicists, exploration geologists, archaeologists and environmental scientists.