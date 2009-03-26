Geophysical Electromagnetic Theory and Methods, Volume 43
1st Edition
Table of Contents
I Introduction to Field Theory 1 Differential Calculus of Vector Fields and Differential Forms 2 Foundations of Field Theory II Foundations of Electromagnetic Theory 3 Electromagnetic Field Equations 4 Models of Electromagnetic Induction in the Earth 5 Electromagnetic Fields in Horizontally Stratified Media 6 Electromagnetic Fields in Inhomogeneous Media III Inversion and Imaging of Electromagnetic Field Data 7 Principles of Ill-Posed Inverse Problem Solution 8 Electromagnetic Inversion 9 Electromagnetic Migration IV Geophysical Electromagneticmethods 10 Electromagnetic Properties of Rocks and Minerals 11 Generation and Measurement of Electromagnetic Fields in Geophysical Applications 12 Direct Current and Induced Polarization Methods 13 Magnetotelluric and Magnetovariational Methods 14 Electromagnetic Methods in the Frequency and Time Domains 15 Marine Electromagnetic Methods 16 Other Platforms, Other Methodologies A Algebra of Differential Forms B Calculus of Differential Forms C Mathematical Notations D Definition of Fields and Units E Linear Operators and Their Matrices
Description
In this book the author presents the state-of-the-art electromagnetic (EM) theories and methods employed in EM geophysical exploration. The book brings together the fundamental theory of EM fields and the practical aspects of EM exploration for mineral and energy resources. This text is unique in its breadth and completeness in providing an overview of EM geophysical exploration technology.
The book is divided into four parts covering the foundations of EM field theory and its applications, and emerging geophysical methods.
Part I is an introduction to the field theory required for baseline understanding.
Part II is an overview of all the basic elements of geophysical EM theory, from Maxwell's fundamental equations to modern methods of modeling the EM field in complex 3-D geoelectrical formations.
Part III deals with the regularized solution of ill-posed inverse electromagnetic problems, the multidimensional migration and imaging of electromagnetic data, and general interpretation techniques.
Part IV describes major geophysical electromagnetic methods—direct current (DC), induced polarization (IP), magnetotelluric (MT), and controlled-source electromagnetic (CSEM) methods—and covers different applications of EM methods in exploration geophysics, including minerals and HC exploration, environmental study, and crustal study.
Key Features
- Presents theoretical and methodological findings, as well as examples of applications of recently developed algorithms and software in solving practical problems
- Describes the practical importance of electromagnetic data through enabling discussions on a construction of a closed technological cycle, processing, analysis and three-dimensional interpretation
- Updates current findings in the field, especially with MT, magnetovariational and seismo-electrical methods and the practice of 3D interpretations
Readership
geochemists, geophysists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 868
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 26th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080931760
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444529633
About the Authors
Michael Zhdanov Author
Michael S. Zhdanov is Professor of Geophysics in the Department of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. Dr. Zhdanov is also Director of the Center of Electromagnetic Research at the same university. He has more than 30 years of experience in research and instruction in geophysical electromagnetic theory and he has authored more than 100 papers on the subject. He is the founding director of the Geoelectromagnetic Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Member of the Russian Academy of Natural Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Geology and Geophysics, University of Utah, Salt Lake City, USA
