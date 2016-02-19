Geomorphology and Natural Hazards

The theme of this proceedings volume is the latest research on geomorphic characteristics and processes associated with natural hazards. Presentations cover a gamut of types of disasters throughout the world, describing research and applications of studies in the U.S. and other countries. The book begins with a collection of papers giving a basic background and philosophy of approaching an understanding of natural disasters. These are followed by papers on natural hazards in coastal areas, mountainous regions, landslides, flooding and the detrimental effects of permafrost.

The book should prove valuable in gaining an insight of natural hazards and their geomorphic relations, which is imperative for prudent environmental planning in coping with disasters.