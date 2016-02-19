Geomorphology and Natural Hazards
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 25th Binghamton Symposium in Geomorphology, Held September 24-25, 1994 at SUNY, Binghamton, USA
Description
The theme of this proceedings volume is the latest research on geomorphic characteristics and processes associated with natural hazards. Presentations cover a gamut of types of disasters throughout the world, describing research and applications of studies in the U.S. and other countries. The book begins with a collection of papers giving a basic background and philosophy of approaching an understanding of natural disasters. These are followed by papers on natural hazards in coastal areas, mountainous regions, landslides, flooding and the detrimental effects of permafrost.
The book should prove valuable in gaining an insight of natural hazards and their geomorphic relations, which is imperative for prudent environmental planning in coping with disasters.
Table of Contents
Dedication (P.L.K. Knuepper). Preface (M. Morisawa†). Geomorphology and natural hazards (P.A. Gares, D.J. Sherman, K.F. Nordstrom). Hazards: Singularities in geomorphic systems (A.E. Scheidegger). The geomorphological dimensions of natural disasters (C.L. Rosenfeld). Geologic effects of hurricanes (N.K. Coch). Natural hazards of shoreline bluff erosion: A case study of Horizon View, Lake Huron (P.L. Lawrence). Geomorphological effects of tsunami run-up and backwash (A.G. Dawson). Distribution of hazard types in a drainage basin and its relation to geomorphological setting (H. Ohmori, H. Shimazu). Recent climatic change and catastrophic geomorphic processes in mountain environments (S.G. Evans, J.J. Clague). Erroneous perceptions of fluvial hazards (S.A. Schumm). Geomorphological understanding of floods (V.R. Baker). Geomorphic and hydrologic aspects of monsoon floods on the Narmada and Tapi Rivers in central India (V.S. Kale, L.L. Ely, Y. Enzel, V.R. Baker). Spatial variations in the magnitude of the 1993 floods, Raccoon River basin, Iowa (K.L. Prestegaard et al.). Flooding of property by runoff from agricultural land in northwestern Europe (J. Boardman et al.). Geomorphology applied to flooding problems of closed-basin lakes... specifically Great Salt Lake, Utah (G. Atwood). The landslide hazard in the Himalayas: Geological control and human action (J. Gerrard). The geomorphology of some debris flows in the southern Sierra Nevada, California (J.V. DeGraff). Lichen dating of coseismic landslide hazards in alpine mountains (W.B. Bull et al.). The importance of earthquake-induced landslides to long-term slope erosion and slope-failure hazards in seismically active regions (D.K. Keefer). Large mid-Holocene and late Pleistocene earthquakes on the Oquirrh fault zone, Utah (S.S. Olig, W.R. Lund, B.D. Black). Global warming and permafrost in Eurasia: A catastrophic scenario (J. Demek). Geological hazards, vulnerability, and risk assessment using GIS: Model for Glenwood Springs, Colorado (M. Mejía-Navarro, E.E. Wohl, S.D. Oaks). The Binghamton Symposia in Geomorphology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- Published:
- 16th September 1994
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483290546