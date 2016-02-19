Geometrical and Instrumental Optics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124759701, 9780080860138

Geometrical and Instrumental Optics, Volume 25

1st Edition

Series Editors: Daniel Malacara
eBook ISBN: 9780080860138
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 305
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
215.00
182.75
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
305
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080860138

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Daniel Malacara Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centro de Investigaciones in Optica

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.