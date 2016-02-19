Geometrical and Instrumental Optics, Volume 25
1st Edition
Series Editors: Daniel Malacara
eBook ISBN: 9780080860138
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th November 1988
Page Count: 305
Details
- No. of pages:
- 305
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th November 1988
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080860138
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Daniel Malacara Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centro de Investigaciones in Optica
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.