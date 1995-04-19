@qu:"This second edition continues to present an accessible and up-to-date source of the major advances in geometric measure theory. The book is intended to give the uninitiated a meaningful introduction to the subject by presenting basic ideas, terminology, and results in a framework that minimizes the plethora of associated technicalities and details. The author accomplishes this objective with resounding success. Moreover, the book also serves as a useful reference for those claiming some degree of expertise in this area since it provides an easily digested, macroscopic view of the subject as a result of its evolution during the past thirty-five years." @source:--MATH REVIEWS