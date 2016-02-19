Geomathematical and Petrophysical Studies in Sedimentology
1st Edition
An International Symposium
Description
Computers & Geology, Volume 3: Geomathematical and Petrophysical Studies in Sedimentology presents a collection of papers concerned with interpretation of sediment properties from mechanical logs and seismic profiles. This book covers stimulation of groundwater flow, atmospheric conditions, bed thickness, and stratigraphic data.
Organized into 17 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the FORTRAN program designed to duplicate and simplify the mental processes that lead to an interpretation of a depositional setting. This text then examines a simple stochastic sedimentation model of turbidite sequences that assumes a bed thickness corresponding to a waiting time between turbidity currents. Other chapters consider the study of a system's response to different disturbances. This book discusses as well the Monte–Carlo model to reconstruct open-array correlation matrices from coefficients drawn from closed-percent systems. The final chapter deals with bivariate allometric equation.
This book is a valuable resource for petroleum geologists and research workers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Introduction
Recognizing Terrigenous Depositional Environments with the Aid of the Computer
Simulation of Bed-Thickness Distribution Based on Waiting Time in the Poisson Process
Sensitivity Analysis of Groundwater Flow Systems and an Application to a Real Case
A Monte-Carlo Model for Reconstructing Open Arrays from Closed Arrays
Analysis of Stress and Deformation Around a Diapiric Intrusion
The Use of Porosity Logs in Lithology Determination, Lithostratigraphy, and Basin Analysis
Gammaray - Neutron Cross-Plots as an Aid in Sedimentological Analysis
Fast Matrix Methods for the Lithological Interpretation of Geophysical Logs
A Review of Several Methods of Segmentation
Stratigraphic Correlation of Well Logs: An Automated Approach
Obstacles to Quantitative Lithostratigraphic Correlation
Interpretation of Sedimentologic Processes Using Seismic Profiles in Eastern Gulf of Mexico Basin
Active Growth Fault on Seaward Edge of Blake Plateau
An Algorithm for Integrating Polynomials over Any Closed Boundary, and Its Application to Calculation of Volume Under Polynomial Trend Surfaces
Quantitative Analysis of Depositional Environments (Aratu Unit, Reconcavo Series, Lower Cretaceous) in the Reconcavo Basin, Bahia, Brazil
Quantitative Chemical Stratigraphy of the Niobrara Chalk (Cretaceous) in Western Kansas
Principal Components Analysis, Factor Analysis, and Point Coordinates in the Study of Multivariate Allometry
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188850