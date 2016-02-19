Geomathematical and Petrophysical Studies in Sedimentology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080238326, 9781483188850

Geomathematical and Petrophysical Studies in Sedimentology

1st Edition

An International Symposium

Editors: Dan Gill Daniel F Merriam
eBook ISBN: 9781483188850
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 286
Description

Computers & Geology, Volume 3: Geomathematical and Petrophysical Studies in Sedimentology presents a collection of papers concerned with interpretation of sediment properties from mechanical logs and seismic profiles. This book covers stimulation of groundwater flow, atmospheric conditions, bed thickness, and stratigraphic data.

Organized into 17 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the FORTRAN program designed to duplicate and simplify the mental processes that lead to an interpretation of a depositional setting. This text then examines a simple stochastic sedimentation model of turbidite sequences that assumes a bed thickness corresponding to a waiting time between turbidity currents. Other chapters consider the study of a system's response to different disturbances. This book discusses as well the Monte–Carlo model to reconstruct open-array correlation matrices from coefficients drawn from closed-percent systems. The final chapter deals with bivariate allometric equation.

This book is a valuable resource for petroleum geologists and research workers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Introduction

Recognizing Terrigenous Depositional Environments with the Aid of the Computer

Simulation of Bed-Thickness Distribution Based on Waiting Time in the Poisson Process

Sensitivity Analysis of Groundwater Flow Systems and an Application to a Real Case

A Monte-Carlo Model for Reconstructing Open Arrays from Closed Arrays

Analysis of Stress and Deformation Around a Diapiric Intrusion

The Use of Porosity Logs in Lithology Determination, Lithostratigraphy, and Basin Analysis

Gammaray - Neutron Cross-Plots as an Aid in Sedimentological Analysis

Fast Matrix Methods for the Lithological Interpretation of Geophysical Logs

A Review of Several Methods of Segmentation

Stratigraphic Correlation of Well Logs: An Automated Approach

Obstacles to Quantitative Lithostratigraphic Correlation

Interpretation of Sedimentologic Processes Using Seismic Profiles in Eastern Gulf of Mexico Basin

Active Growth Fault on Seaward Edge of Blake Plateau

An Algorithm for Integrating Polynomials over Any Closed Boundary, and Its Application to Calculation of Volume Under Polynomial Trend Surfaces

Quantitative Analysis of Depositional Environments (Aratu Unit, Reconcavo Series, Lower Cretaceous) in the Reconcavo Basin, Bahia, Brazil

Quantitative Chemical Stratigraphy of the Niobrara Chalk (Cretaceous) in Western Kansas

Principal Components Analysis, Factor Analysis, and Point Coordinates in the Study of Multivariate Allometry

Index

