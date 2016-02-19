Computers & Geology, Volume 3: Geomathematical and Petrophysical Studies in Sedimentology presents a collection of papers concerned with interpretation of sediment properties from mechanical logs and seismic profiles. This book covers stimulation of groundwater flow, atmospheric conditions, bed thickness, and stratigraphic data.

Organized into 17 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the FORTRAN program designed to duplicate and simplify the mental processes that lead to an interpretation of a depositional setting. This text then examines a simple stochastic sedimentation model of turbidite sequences that assumes a bed thickness corresponding to a waiting time between turbidity currents. Other chapters consider the study of a system's response to different disturbances. This book discusses as well the Monte–Carlo model to reconstruct open-array correlation matrices from coefficients drawn from closed-percent systems. The final chapter deals with bivariate allometric equation.

This book is a valuable resource for petroleum geologists and research workers.