Geology of Tin Deposits, Volume 11
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 General Background
References
Chapter 2. Metallogenic Provinces
2.1 Distribution
2.2 Classification of Provinces and Province Analysis
2.3 Plate Tectonics and Tin Provinces
References
Chapter 3. Primary Tin Deposits
3.1 Classification of Deposits
3.2 Deposits Associated with Terrestrial Acid Lava Flows
3.3 Deposits Associated with Subvolcanic Regions
3.4 Deposits Associated with Passive and/or Batholithic Magmatic Environments
3.5 Deposits Associated with Granitoids of Deep Subvolcanic Character
3.6 Deposits Associated with Anorogenic Granites
3.7 Precambrian Pegmatite Style
3.8 Bushveld Province
References
Chapter 4. Tin in the Geochemical Cycle
4.1 Tin Distribution
References
Chapter 5. The Relationship Between Granitoids and Tin Concentration
5.1 Major Element Specialisation
5.2 Trace Element Specialisation
5.3 Tin Distribution and Concentration Mechanisms in the Igneous Environment
References
Chapter 6. Some Significant Geological Features of Tin Deposits and their Application in Search Techniques
6.1 District Analysis - General
6.2 Zoning
6.3 Vein Analysis
6.4 Pipes
6.5 Alteration Environments
Local Alteration Effects (i.e. Adjacent to Fractures, Veins, Pipes, etc.)
Broad Scale Alteration Effects (i.e. Apogranite Environments).
Greisenisation and Feldspathisation
Argillisation and Tourmalinisation
Alteration Effects (and Deposits) Associated with Ca-Rich Rocks
Magnetite Rich (Iron Oxide) Types of Skarn
Sulphide Rich Types of Skarn
Alteration as a Source of Tin
6.6 Geochemical Prospecting
References
Chapter 7. Observations on Large Low Grade Tin Ores
7.1 General
7.2 Target Scale and Existing Low Grade Deposits
7.3 Tonnage-Grade Curves of Various Deposit Types
7.4 Greisen Environment
7.5 Cupola Detection
7.6 Porphyry Tin Deposits
References
Chapter 8. Economic and Management Considerations
8.1 Exploration Philosophy
8.2 Drilling, Sampling and Estimation of Reserves
Drilling and Sampling
Assaying
Estimation of Ore Reserves
8.3 Metallurgical Problems
References
Chapter 9. Aspects Of Secondary Deposits
9.1 General
9.2 Prospecting Philosophy and Approaches
9.3 Distribution Plots
9.4 Geophysical Aids
9.5 Testing and Evaluation
Problem 1. Irregular Distribution of Values
Problem 2. Mechanical Errors Associated with the Drilling Process
Problem 3. Tin Content of Sample
References
Chapter 10. The Mineralogy and Aspects of the Crystal Chemistry of Tin
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Tin (II) Bonding
10.3 Tin (IV) Bonding
10.4 Catenation
10.5 Mössbauer Studies
Tin (II) Compounds
Tin (IV) Compounds
10.6 The System Sn
10.7 Tin-Sulphur Systems
The System Sn-S-O
Systems Including Pb, Sb, Sn and S 348
Pb-Sn-Sb-S Systems
The System Pb-Sn-Sb-S-H2O
Cylindrite, Incaite, Franckeite
Systems Containing Cu-Fe-Zn-Sn-S
The System Cu2Sns3-Cu2ZnSns, (Kesterite)
Stannite-Stannoidite (Hexastannite)-Mawsonite-Rhodostannite-Isostannite
Additional Sulphides Containing Tin
10.8 Varlamofflte
Other Oxidation Products Of Stannite
10.9 Tin-Tantalum-Niobium Minerals
Ixiolite, Pseudoixiolite, Olovotantalite and Wodginite
Other Sn-Ta-Nb Minerals
10.10 Nigerite
10.11 Spinels
10.12 Systems Containing Pd-Pt-Sn
10.13 Tin Silicate Minerals
Malayaite
Stokesite
10.14 Other Silicate Minerals with High Tin Content
10.15 Tin Rich Borates
Vonsenite (Breiskalite, Paigeite) - Ludwigite
10.16 Tin-Oxygen Systems
SnO2 (Cassiterite)
References
Chapter 11. Transport of Tin in the Formation of Ore Deposits
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Chemical Transportation
11.3 Concentration in Magmatic Processes
Selective Diffusion
Crystallochemical Enrichment/"Transport"
Orthomagmatic Cassiterite
Enrichment in Specific Primary Magmatic Mineral Phases
Tin in the Mantle
11.4 Concentration and Transportationn Processes Associated with Fluids Other than Silicate Melts (i.e. Aqueous Fluids, Vapours etc.)
References
Appendix 1 - Notes on Selected Tin Provinces
Mexico
Bolivia (South America)
Maly Khingan (Lesser Khingan, Lesser Hingan)
Miao-Chang (Komsomol'sk District, Amur)
Southern Maritime Territory (Primorye, Sikhote-Alin, Kavalerovsk Area - U.S.S.R.)
Cornwall (United Kingdom)
Chukotka (U.S.S.R.)
Herberton - Mount Garnet, Australia
East Kazakstan (U.S.S.R.)
New England (New South Wales, Australia)
North West Tasmania (Australia)
Yakutia (Yana-Kolmya, Verkhoyansk Including Okhotsk)
Cooktown (Australia)
Erzgebirge (Czechoslovakia and German Democratic Republic)
North East Tasmania (Blue Tier - Aberfoyle, Australia)
South East Asia (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia)
Nigeria (Africa)
Brazil (Rhondonia and Amapa)
Central Africa (Katanga-Ruanda-Urundi-Tanganyika)
Pilbara (West Australia)
Swaziland (Africa)
Southern Rhodesia - Zambia (Bikita Region - S.Rhodesia, Kamativi Region - S.Rhodesia, Chomo Region - Zambia)
Bush Veld (South Africa)
Appendix 2 - Naturally Occurring Tin Bearing Minerals
Appendix 3 - Tin Deposits in the U.S.S.R.
Author Index
Subject Index
Description
Developments in Economic Geology, 11: Geology of Tin Deposits focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in the study of the geology of tin deposits.
The book first tackles metallogenic provinces, primary tin deposits, and tin in the geochemical cycle. Topics include tin distribution, deposits associated with anorogenic granites and passive and/or batholithic magmatic environments, deposits related with terrestrial acid lava flows, classification of provinces and province analysis, and plate tectonics and tin provinces.
The manuscript then ponders on the relationship between granitoids and tin concentration, significant geological features of tin deposits and their application in search techniques, and observations on large low grade tin ores. Concerns include tonnage-grade curves of various deposit types, porphyry tin deposits, geochemical prospecting, vein analysis, tin distribution and concentration mechanisms in the igneous environment, and trace element specialization. The text takes a look at the transport of tin in the formation of ore deposits, mineralogy and aspects of the crystal chemistry of tin, aspects of secondary deposits, and economic and management considerations.
The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the geology of tin deposits.
@qu:...one of the few international texts available on tin and is undoubtedly one of the most useful. It will be immediately popular with economic geologists and is an excellent reference for senior students. @source: Australian Mining