Geology of Tin Deposits, Volume 11

Developments in Economic Geology, 11: Geology of Tin Deposits focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in the study of the geology of tin deposits.

The book first tackles metallogenic provinces, primary tin deposits, and tin in the geochemical cycle. Topics include tin distribution, deposits associated with anorogenic granites and passive and/or batholithic magmatic environments, deposits related with terrestrial acid lava flows, classification of provinces and province analysis, and plate tectonics and tin provinces.

The manuscript then ponders on the relationship between granitoids and tin concentration, significant geological features of tin deposits and their application in search techniques, and observations on large low grade tin ores. Concerns include tonnage-grade curves of various deposit types, porphyry tin deposits, geochemical prospecting, vein analysis, tin distribution and concentration mechanisms in the igneous environment, and trace element specialization. The text takes a look at the transport of tin in the formation of ore deposits, mineralogy and aspects of the crystal chemistry of tin, aspects of secondary deposits, and economic and management considerations.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the geology of tin deposits.