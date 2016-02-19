Geology of Tin Deposits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444418050, 9780444597908

Geology of Tin Deposits, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: R.G. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780444597908
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 556
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


Preface and Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 General Background

References

Chapter 2. Metallogenic Provinces

2.1 Distribution

2.2 Classification of Provinces and Province Analysis

2.3 Plate Tectonics and Tin Provinces

References

Chapter 3. Primary Tin Deposits

3.1 Classification of Deposits

3.2 Deposits Associated with Terrestrial Acid Lava Flows

3.3 Deposits Associated with Subvolcanic Regions

3.4 Deposits Associated with Passive and/or Batholithic Magmatic Environments

3.5 Deposits Associated with Granitoids of Deep Subvolcanic Character

3.6 Deposits Associated with Anorogenic Granites

3.7 Precambrian Pegmatite Style

3.8 Bushveld Province

References

Chapter 4. Tin in the Geochemical Cycle

4.1 Tin Distribution

References

Chapter 5. The Relationship Between Granitoids and Tin Concentration

5.1 Major Element Specialisation

5.2 Trace Element Specialisation

5.3 Tin Distribution and Concentration Mechanisms in the Igneous Environment

References

Chapter 6. Some Significant Geological Features of Tin Deposits and their Application in Search Techniques

6.1 District Analysis - General

6.2 Zoning

6.3 Vein Analysis

6.4 Pipes

6.5 Alteration Environments

Local Alteration Effects (i.e. Adjacent to Fractures, Veins, Pipes, etc.)

Broad Scale Alteration Effects (i.e. Apogranite Environments).

Greisenisation and Feldspathisation

Argillisation and Tourmalinisation

Alteration Effects (and Deposits) Associated with Ca-Rich Rocks

Magnetite Rich (Iron Oxide) Types of Skarn

Sulphide Rich Types of Skarn

Alteration as a Source of Tin

6.6 Geochemical Prospecting

References

Chapter 7. Observations on Large Low Grade Tin Ores

7.1 General

7.2 Target Scale and Existing Low Grade Deposits

7.3 Tonnage-Grade Curves of Various Deposit Types

7.4 Greisen Environment

7.5 Cupola Detection

7.6 Porphyry Tin Deposits

References

Chapter 8. Economic and Management Considerations

8.1 Exploration Philosophy

8.2 Drilling, Sampling and Estimation of Reserves

Drilling and Sampling

Assaying

Estimation of Ore Reserves

8.3 Metallurgical Problems

References

Chapter 9. Aspects Of Secondary Deposits

9.1 General

9.2 Prospecting Philosophy and Approaches

9.3 Distribution Plots

9.4 Geophysical Aids

9.5 Testing and Evaluation

Problem 1. Irregular Distribution of Values

Problem 2. Mechanical Errors Associated with the Drilling Process

Problem 3. Tin Content of Sample

References

Chapter 10. The Mineralogy and Aspects of the Crystal Chemistry of Tin

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Tin (II) Bonding

10.3 Tin (IV) Bonding

10.4 Catenation

10.5 Mössbauer Studies

Tin (II) Compounds

Tin (IV) Compounds

10.6 The System Sn

10.7 Tin-Sulphur Systems

The System Sn-S-O

Systems Including Pb, Sb, Sn and S 348

Pb-Sn-Sb-S Systems

The System Pb-Sn-Sb-S-H2O

Cylindrite, Incaite, Franckeite

Systems Containing Cu-Fe-Zn-Sn-S

The System Cu2Sns3-Cu2ZnSns, (Kesterite)

Stannite-Stannoidite (Hexastannite)-Mawsonite-Rhodostannite-Isostannite

Additional Sulphides Containing Tin

10.8 Varlamofflte

Other Oxidation Products Of Stannite

10.9 Tin-Tantalum-Niobium Minerals

Ixiolite, Pseudoixiolite, Olovotantalite and Wodginite

Other Sn-Ta-Nb Minerals

10.10 Nigerite

10.11 Spinels

10.12 Systems Containing Pd-Pt-Sn

10.13 Tin Silicate Minerals

Malayaite

Stokesite

10.14 Other Silicate Minerals with High Tin Content

10.15 Tin Rich Borates

Vonsenite (Breiskalite, Paigeite) - Ludwigite

10.16 Tin-Oxygen Systems

SnO2 (Cassiterite)

References

Chapter 11. Transport of Tin in the Formation of Ore Deposits

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Chemical Transportation

11.3 Concentration in Magmatic Processes

Selective Diffusion

Crystallochemical Enrichment/"Transport"

Orthomagmatic Cassiterite

Enrichment in Specific Primary Magmatic Mineral Phases

Tin in the Mantle

11.4 Concentration and Transportationn Processes Associated with Fluids Other than Silicate Melts (i.e. Aqueous Fluids, Vapours etc.)

References

Appendix 1 - Notes on Selected Tin Provinces

Mexico

Bolivia (South America)

Maly Khingan (Lesser Khingan, Lesser Hingan)

Miao-Chang (Komsomol'sk District, Amur)

Southern Maritime Territory (Primorye, Sikhote-Alin, Kavalerovsk Area - U.S.S.R.)

Cornwall (United Kingdom)

Chukotka (U.S.S.R.)

Herberton - Mount Garnet, Australia

East Kazakstan (U.S.S.R.)

New England (New South Wales, Australia)

North West Tasmania (Australia)

Yakutia (Yana-Kolmya, Verkhoyansk Including Okhotsk)

Cooktown (Australia)

Erzgebirge (Czechoslovakia and German Democratic Republic)

North East Tasmania (Blue Tier - Aberfoyle, Australia)

South East Asia (Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia)

Nigeria (Africa)

Brazil (Rhondonia and Amapa)

Central Africa (Katanga-Ruanda-Urundi-Tanganyika)

Pilbara (West Australia)

Swaziland (Africa)

Southern Rhodesia - Zambia (Bikita Region - S.Rhodesia, Kamativi Region - S.Rhodesia, Chomo Region - Zambia)

Bush Veld (South Africa)

Appendix 2 - Naturally Occurring Tin Bearing Minerals

Appendix 3 - Tin Deposits in the U.S.S.R.

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

Developments in Economic Geology, 11: Geology of Tin Deposits focuses on the principles, methodologies, and approaches involved in the study of the geology of tin deposits.

The book first tackles metallogenic provinces, primary tin deposits, and tin in the geochemical cycle. Topics include tin distribution, deposits associated with anorogenic granites and passive and/or batholithic magmatic environments, deposits related with terrestrial acid lava flows, classification of provinces and province analysis, and plate tectonics and tin provinces.

The manuscript then ponders on the relationship between granitoids and tin concentration, significant geological features of tin deposits and their application in search techniques, and observations on large low grade tin ores. Concerns include tonnage-grade curves of various deposit types, porphyry tin deposits, geochemical prospecting, vein analysis, tin distribution and concentration mechanisms in the igneous environment, and trace element specialization. The text takes a look at the transport of tin in the formation of ore deposits, mineralogy and aspects of the crystal chemistry of tin, aspects of secondary deposits, and economic and management considerations.

The publication is a dependable reference for researchers interested in the geology of tin deposits.

Details

No. of pages:
556
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444597908

Reviews

@qu:...one of the few international texts available on tin and is undoubtedly one of the most useful. It will be immediately popular with economic geologists and is an excellent reference for senior students. @source: Australian Mining

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

R.G. Taylor Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.