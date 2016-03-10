Geology of the Himalayan Belt
1st Edition
Deformation, Metamorphism, Stratigraphy
Description
Geology of the Himalayan Belt: Deformation, Metamorphism, Stratigraphy presents sophisticated metamorphic and igneous rock data across various Himalayan geographic sectors, capturing their petrography, metamorphism, structure, mineralization, and regional tectonic research.
With an east-west extension of about 3000 kilometers and numerous 8000 meter peaks, the Himalayas are the most spectacular mountain ranges on earth. Since the 19th century, they have provided a testing ground of global importance for the development of geodynamic concepts, from isostasy over continental collision, to more recently, feedback mechanisms between tectonics and climate.
This book collects the broad range of data that’s been gathered on the Himalayas over the past 50 years, providing a comprehensive analysis and interpretation on the available data that brings the scientific community a better understanding of the geological diversity and structure of the Himalayan belt, along with new techniques that have applications in a host of global geological settings.
Key Features
- Features a vast amount of geological research data collected in the Himalayas over the past half century
- Authored by a recognized global expert on the geology of the Himalayan belt
- Presents analysis and interpretation techniques to aid scientists in conducting fieldwork and research
- Provides the latest information on geodynamic concepts, from isostasy over continental collision, to more recently, feedback mechanisms between tectonics and climate
Readership
Geologists, exploration geologists, geochemists, geophysicists, some environmental scientists
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Foreword
- Acknowledgment
- About the Book
- Chapter 1. Lithotectonic Subdivisions of the Himalaya
- 1.1. Lithotectonic Subdivisions
- Chapter 2. Pakistan Himalaya
- 2.1. Regional Geology
- 2.2. Metamorphic and Granitic Rocks
- Chapter 3. Jammu-Kashmir Himalaya
- 3.1. Regional Geology
- 3.2. Deformation and Metamorphism
- Chapter 4. Himachal Himalaya
- 4.1. Regional Geology
- 4.2. Regional Correlation of the Metamorphics
- 4.3. Section of the Metamorphics in Shimla–Chaur–Rampur–Karcham–Kalpa Area
- 4.4. Background Geological Picture of Shimla–Rampur Area
- Chapter 5. Garhwal–Kumaon Himalaya
- 5.1. Regional Geology
- 5.2. Geological Sections
- Chapter 6. Nepal Himalaya
- 6.1. Regional Geology
- 6.2. Geological Sections
- Chapter 7. Darjeeling–Sikkim Himalaya
- 7.1. Regional Geology
- 7.2. Structure and Metamorphism of the Crystallines
- Chapter 8. Bhutan Himalaya
- 8.1. Regional Geology
- 8.2. Deformation and Metamorphism
- Chapter 9. Arunachal Himalaya
- 9.1. Regional Geology
- 9.2. Deformation and Metamorphism
- Chapter 10. Review of Previous Work
- 10.1. Pakistan Himalaya
- 10.2. Jammu and Kashmir Himalaya
- 10.3. Himachal Himalaya
- 10.4. Garhwal–Kumaon Himalaya
- 10.5. Nepal Himalaya
- 10.6. Darjeeling–Sikkim Himalaya
- 10.7. Bhutan Himalaya
- 10.8. Arunachal Himalaya
- Chapter 11. Deformation, Metamorphism, and Tectonostratigraphy
- 11.1. High-Pressure and Ultra High-Pressure Assemblages
- 11.2. Tertiary Metamorphism and the HT–LP Assemblages
- 11.3. Pre-Tertiary Deformation and Metamorphism
- 11.4. Tectonostratigraphy of the Lesser Himalayan Belt
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th March 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020609
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128020210
About the Author
B.K. Chakrabarti
B.K. Chakrabarti Ph.D. is an Emeritus Scientist with the Geological Survey of India and a Sir J. Coggin Brown Gold Medalist for his work on Precambrian geology. Dr. Chakrabarti served with the Geological Survey of India for 35 years and has published more than 30 articles on the subject. He was also a Fellow at the W.B. Academy of Science & Technology in Kolkata, India. Now retired, Dr. Chakrabarti is also editing a book on the Precambrian of the Indian Peninsula to be published by the Indian Journal of Geosciences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Scientist, Geological Survey of India, India