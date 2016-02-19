Geology in Petroleum Production - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444424501, 9780080868783

Geology in Petroleum Production, Volume 20

1st Edition

Authors: A.J. Dikkers
eBook ISBN: 9780080868783
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st November 1985
Page Count: 238
Table of Contents

A. Introduction. B. Correlation. C. Tectonics. D. Reservoir Geology. E. Reservoir Fluids. F. Accumulation Conditions. G. Appraisal Drilling. H. Development Drilling. I. Reserve Estimates. J. Field Review Study. K. Epilogue. Index.

Description

A practical book for geologists involved in petroleum production, here is a comprehensive review of basic techniques in production geology, the links with related subjects, and the function of geologists in the planning and operation of all phases of oilfield development. The first part discusses the basic techniques used in the analysis and graphic representation of the stratigraphy, tectonic structure, reservoir sedimentology and hydrocarbon distribution of an oilfield. The second part describes how this knowledge is applied in the various phases of field development. The mutual support between production geology and neighbouring disciplines such as seismology, log interpretation, reservoir engineering is stressed. Throughout the book, the text is secondary to the illustrations; these are examples, mostly hypothetical, of conditions and techniques discussed, designed so as to bring out as clearly as possible the importance of the points made. It is thus an ideal book for graduate students, specializing in petroleum geology and for participants in post-graduate courses, in universities or within industry.

