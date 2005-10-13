Geology and Geochemistry of Oil and Gas, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface. Nomenclature. Abbreviations.
- Systems approach in science.
- Oil and gas bearing rocks.
- Temperature and pressure in the subsurface.
- Water.
- Crude oils.
- Natural gases and condensates.
- Dispersed organic matter.
- Origin of oil and natural gas.
- Formation of hydrocarbon accumulations.
- Classifications of oil and gas accumulations.
- Mathematical modeling in petroleum geology. Concluding Remarks. Appendix A. Appendix B. Appendix C. References.
Description
This book discusses the progress that is being made through innovations in instrumental measurements of geologic and geochemical systems and their study using modern mathematical modeling. It covers the systems approach to understanding sedimentary rocks and their role in evolution and containment of subsurface fluids.
Fundamental aspects of petroleum geology and geochemistry, generation, migration, accumulation, evaluation and production of hydrocarbons are discussed with worldwide examples. Various physical and chemical properties of subsurface waters, crude oils and natural gases are described which is especially important to production engineering. Among various properties of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons the most important are wettability affecting production characteristics and ultimate recovery: relative permeability affecting reservoir fluid flow to the production wells; density differences between immiscible fluids which affects gravity drainage; viscosity of subsurface fluids affecting the relative mobility of each fluid; and fluid chemistry, which affects the absorption, ultimate recovery and monetary value of produced hydrocarbons.
Discussion of the formation and accumulation of hydrocarbons includes (1) the changes in the chemical composition of hydrocarbons that originate from the debris of living plants and organisms to form crude oil and natural gas; (2) the origin of hydrocarbons in different areas of a single reservoir; (3) the conditions, which determine the distribution of water, oil and gas in the reservoir; (4) the migration of subsurface fluids until they eventually accumulate in isolated traps; (5) discussion of the traps as a function of sedimentary geology and tectonics. This is based on the systems approach to the specific geologic and geochemical systems using analytical and statistical principles and examples of modern mathematical modeling of static and dynamic systems.
Key Features
- Discusses fundamental aspects of petroleum geology and geochemistry, and generation, migration, accumulation, evaluation and production of hydrocarbons
- Presents a systems approach to the specific geologic and geochemical systems
Readership
Geologists, geochemists, engineers, graduate students, and researchers who are engaged in petroleum industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 390
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 13th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080461212
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444520531
Reviews
"In summary, this text is more appropriate for the advanced reader and investigator looking for additional data measurements from the Caspian Region. Its appendices on Wettability and Capillarity, and Permeability, keep one's focus on the various properties of liquid and gaseous hydrocarbons, a successful understanding of which can lead to a successful ultimate recovery with an optimized and maximum monetary value of produced hydrocarbons." - William N. ("Bill") Barkhouse, Houston, MA, September 2007 from "The Leading Edge," p. 1205
About the Authors
L. Buryakovsky Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Houston,USA
N.A. Eremenko Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Los Angeles, USA
M.V. Gorfunkel Author
Affiliations and Expertise
ExonMobil, Dallas, Texas
G.V. Chilingarian Author
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Engineering, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA 90089-2531, USA