Geographical and Fingerprinting Data for Positioning and Navigation Systems: Challenges, Experiences and Technology Roadmap explores the state-of-the -art software tools and innovative strategies to provide better understanding of positioning and navigation in indoor environments using fingerprinting techniques. The book provides the different problems and challenges of indoor positioning and navigation services and shows how fingerprinting can be used to address such necessities. This advanced publication provides the useful references educational institutions, industry, academic researchers, professionals, developers and practitioners need to apply, evaluate and reproduce this book’s contributions.

The readers will learn how to apply the necessary infrastructure to provide fingerprinting services and scalable environments to deal with fingerprint data.