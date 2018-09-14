Geographical and Fingerprinting Data for Positioning and Navigation Systems
1st Edition
Challenges, Experiences and Technology Roadmap
Table of Contents
1. Challenges of Fingerprinting in Indoor Positioning and Navigation
2. Wi-Fi Tracking Threatens Users’ Privacy in Fingerprinting Techniques
3. Lessons Learned in Generating Ground Truth for Indoor Positioning Systems Based on Wi-Fi Fingerprinting
4. Radio Maps for Fingerprinting in Indoor Positioning
5. Crowdsourced Indoor Mapping
6. Study and Evaluation of Selected RSSI-Based Positioning Algorithms
7. Low-Complexity Offline and Online Strategies for Wi-Fi Fingerprinting Indoor Positioning Systems
8. Radio Fingerprinting-Based Indoor Localization: Overcoming Practical Challenges
9. Mapping Indoor Environments: Challenges Related to the Cartographic Representation and Routes
10. OGC IndoorGML: A Standard Approach for Indoor Maps
11. The EvAAL Evaluation Framework and the IPIN Competitions
12. IndoorLoc Platform: A Web Tool to Support the Comparison of Indoor Positioning Systems
13. Challenges and Solutions in Received Signal Strength-Based Seamless Positioning
14. Deployment of a Passive Localization System for Occupancy Services in a Lecture Building
15. Remote Monitoring for Safety of Workers in Industrial Plants: Learned Lessons Beyond Technical Issues
16. A Review of Indoor Localization Methods Based on Inertial Sensors
17. Fundamentals of Airborne Acoustic Positioning Systems
18. Indoor Positioning System Based on PSD Sensor
Description
Geographical and Fingerprinting Data for Positioning and Navigation Systems: Challenges, Experiences and Technology Roadmap explores the state-of-the -art software tools and innovative strategies to provide better understanding of positioning and navigation in indoor environments using fingerprinting techniques. The book provides the different problems and challenges of indoor positioning and navigation services and shows how fingerprinting can be used to address such necessities. This advanced publication provides the useful references educational institutions, industry, academic researchers, professionals, developers and practitioners need to apply, evaluate and reproduce this book’s contributions.
The readers will learn how to apply the necessary infrastructure to provide fingerprinting services and scalable environments to deal with fingerprint data.
Key Features
- Provides the current state of fingerprinting for indoor positioning and navigation, along with its challenges and achievements
- Presents solutions for using WIFI signals to position and navigate in indoor environments
- Covers solutions for using the magnetic field to position and navigate in indoor environments
- Contains solutions of a modular positioning system as a solution for seamless positioning
- Analyzes geographical and fingerprint data in order to provide indoor/outdoor location and navigation systems
Readership
Researchers and PhD students in the geographical information systems, geography and machine learning domain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 403
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 14th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128131909
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128131893
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Jordi Conesa Editor
Dr. Jordi Conesa has a PhD from the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya (UPC-BarcelonaTech) and Master and Bachelor in Computer Science from the Universitat de Girona (UdG). His research interest concerns the areas of Conceptual Modeling, Ontologies, Geographic Information Systems and e-Learning. His long term goal is to develop methodologies and tools to provide semantics effectively to information systems in several application domains, such as in e-learning and geographic information systems. As a result of his work, during the last years, he published over 50 research contributions as books, book chapters, international journals and conference papers, he served as a reviewer in different international journals and conferences, has participated in 10 different research projects, assisted over 10 times as a committee member in dissertation defenses and advised 6 different Phd students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Computer Sciences,Multimedia and Telecommunication, eHealth Center at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), Barcelona, Spain
Antoni Pérez-Navarro Editor
Dr. Antoni Pérez-Navarro has a PhD in Physics from the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona and Is graduated in Physics from the same university. His research domain is mainly focused in location bases systems (LBS) and context aware recommendation systems, outdoors as well as indoors, and its applications mainly to health and tourism. He has worked as physics and geographic information systems lecturer at several institutions: Universitat Oberta de Catalunya UOC, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, Escola Universitària Salesiana de Sarrià and Institut Cartogràfic de Catalunya. He has also 5 years of experience as project manager in a GIS company, Aurensis, S.L. His main research interests are indoor positioning and prevention of deseases via smartphones. He has lead the project Itiner@ where a Context Aware Recommender System was created. Regarding education, his main contributions are mathematical notation in physics and mathematics in online environments; and the introduction of video as a learning tool in the virtual classroom, which received the Best Innovation Project Award at UOC in 2010 with the project Present@. He has published over 12 articles in journals indexed in ISI-JCR and has supervided over 14 MSc theses already completed. Nowadays he is supervising three PhD Thesis
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Computer Sciences,Multimedia and Telecommunication at Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), Barcelona; Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3), Castelldefels, Spain
Joaquin Torres-Sospedra Editor
He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (2003) and a PhD with distinction (2011), both from Universitat Jaume I. His main research interests are in the areas of Indoor Positioning and Navigation, Wi-Fi fingerprinting, Machine Learning, Pattern Recognition, Multiple Classifier Systems, Sensor Fusion, Knowledge-based Systems and Interoperability. As a result of his work, during the last years, he published over 70 research contributions as books, book chapters, international journals and conference papers, he served as a reviewer in different international journals and conferences, has participated in 10 different research projects, and advised 1 Phd student.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of New Imaging Technologies, Jaume I University, Castellón, Spain
Raul Montoliu Editor
He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science (1998) and a PhD with distinction (2008), both from Universitat Jaume I. His current research interests include indoor localization and navigation, human and social behavior from sensor data, sport video analysis and surveillance applications. As a result of his work, during the last years, he published over 45 research contributions as books, book chapters, international journals and conference papers, he served as a reviewer in different international journals and conferences, has participated in 10 different research projects, and advised 2 Phd student.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of New Imaging Technologies, Jaume I University, Castellón, Spain